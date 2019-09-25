Gartner Says Organizations Must Focus on Employment Branding, Job Offer Competitiveness and Candidate Experience to Attract Talent

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 08:13 AM EDT
Sourcing and attracting the right talent is the top talent concern of CEOs, yet 62% of surveyed chief human resources officers (CHROs) report that their organization’s talent attraction strategy is not aligned with their future workforce needs, according to Gartner, Inc.
“Talent is often the differentiator between the organizations that thrive and those that struggle,” said James Atkinson, vice president in the Gartner HR practice. “Our research shows that 29% of critical roles remain vacant after five months.”
The inaugural Gartner Talent IQ Index 2019 ranks the talent attraction efforts of the 200 companies with the most U.S. tech hires. Utilizing millions of data points across social media and career websites, and Gartner TalentNeuron analysis of job descriptions, these companies were measured across more than 500 talent attraction indicators against three critical components: employment branding, job offer competitiveness and candidate experience. From these calculations, four organizations were classified as Genius (Microsoft, Northrop Grumman, American Express and Stryker Corporation), 86 as Gifted, 58 as Average, 26 as Challenged and 19 as Feeble.*
“Many organizations are chasing the same critical talent,” said Alex Johnston, group vice president in the Gartner HR practice. “Gartner TalentNeuron data shows that 49% of all job postings by S&P 100 companies in 2018 were for just 39 roles. More than one-quarter of those critical roles are in technology functions, and the demand for them extends to virtually every industry.”
To more effectively attract tech talent, Gartner research identified best practices for organizations across the three facets that make up the Gartner Talent IQ score:
Employment Branding: Gartner research reveals that the quantity of career-focused social media posts and followers does not equate to higher engagement (likes, comments and shares). Rather, ensuring career-related social posts focus on the topics that matter to candidates is what drives engagement. To engage with candidates, organizations should craft social media content to include topics such as diversity, corporate culture and professional development.
Job Offer Competitiveness: To appeal to candidates, the best job postings speak directly to what employees want by considering the five categories of the Employee Value Proposition (EVP): Rewards, Opportunity, Organization, People and Work. According to Gartner research, finding the right balance of the attributes that matter most — to your talent pool — across the five EVP categories can reduce time to fill by nine days.
Candidate Experience: Gartner analysis finds that tech candidates are focused on diversity and inclusion (D&I) when evaluating potential jobs and/or organizations. In fact, D&I recruiting initiatives alone account for one-quarter of the impact on creating an overall inclusive environment at an organization. Yet, only 38% of organizations have a D&I statement from a senior leader on their career website.
Additionally, candidates desire a modern work experience, which includes being able to search and apply for jobs while on the move. However, only 6% of the companies ranked in the Gartner Talent IQ Index 2019 have adopted mobile recruiting application technology.
“Organizations that aren’t able to attract the talent they need across functions and geographies will find it difficult to drive business outcomes and maintain competitive advantage,” added Mr. Atkinson. “The companies most successful at recruiting and hiring harness the ability to dig deep into the talent pool and reach candidates via employment branding, job offer competitiveness and candidate experience.”
Learn more about the talent attraction practices of the 200 top U.S. technology hirers (by volume) by viewing the Gartner webinar “What Tech Talent Attraction Strategies CHROs Should Prioritize.”
*For Editors:
Companies were classified as either “Genius,” talent attraction is a point of competitive differentiation for these organizations; “Gifted,” experimenting and innovating across the different talent attraction components; “Average,” capable of attracting talent but efforts are often siloed across platforms; “Challenged,” limited or inconsistent adoption of all talent attraction channels; and “Feeble,” investment does not match opportunity.
About the Gartner HR Practice
The Gartner HR practice brings together the best, relevant content approaches across Gartner to offer individual decision makers strategic business advice on the mission-critical priorities that cut across the HR function. Additional information is available at https://www.gartner.com/en/human-resources.
About Gartner ReimagineHR
Gartner experts will provide additional insight into the labor and talent issues at the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference, taking place October 28-30 in Florida. Gartner ReimagineHR is the premier event for HR leaders around the world. Join Gartner and senior HR executives to hear key insights and learn actionable strategies necessary to support organizational performance. Follow news and updates from these events on Twitter using #GartnerHR.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), is the world’s leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.
Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and objective resource for more than 15,000 organizations in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size. To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit gartner.com.
