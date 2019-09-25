Coeo Space Expands With Unfinished and New Construction Commercial Property

|By Business Wire
September 25, 2019
Coeo Space, the innovative new tech-enabled commercial real estate marketplace, announces its expansion to include listings for unfinished office space and new building development. Previously, Coeo Space focused on matching users to spaces that were move-in ready.
As Co- Founder & CEO Sheila Samii Matuscak notes, “As we rolled out our initial platform, many landlord’s expressed that they would like to showcase their raw, vacant space for Tenant’s that want to design and brand their space in addition to marketing their ready-to-go space. Expanding our catalog to include new building development and raw, designable spaces allows brokers and landlord’s to showcase all of their available space, not just what’s move-in ready.”
Coeo Space provides a marketing platform to find, tour, and book commercial spaces quickly and easily, uses scientific algorithms to match user's specific needs to the amenities offered at available spaces. The platform then connects users directly to the host, where they can schedule a tour or book the space.
Industry veterans Kim Ford and Sheila Samii Matuscak developed the original Coeo Space technology as a response to clients’ need for a simple, transparent way to find and obtain office space. Initially, move-in ready property was the hardest space to find in one place.
“We were able to find the ideal move-in ready space for our new and growing North American headquarters in Chicago,” said Naomi Kent, President of In Touch US Inc. “While we’re thrilled with our current space, as we grow we’re excited about being able to compare our options including ready-to-design spaces.
The team quickly recognized that limiting the platform to move-in ready spaces meant they were missing an essential segment of the commercial real estate market. Once again responding to the needs of clients, Ford and Matuscak took the next step: providing access to design your own spaces as well as those that are already finished.
With the addition of unfinished space to the platform, users get a more complete picture of availability, and are provided with different options in customization, all through the easy-to-use platform.
“Adding unfinished spaces to the Coeo Space platform is a game-changer for commercial real estate,” said Bob Gillespie, Executive Director for REACH Commercial. “We are very pleased to have Coeo Space as one of only six companies in NAR’s REACH Commercial Class of 2019. The teams’ dynamism and ability to act with agility in order to meet their customers needs shows they are poised for tremendous growth.”
About REACH
REACH is a unique real estate technology accelerator created by Second Century Ventures, a strategic technology investment fund backed by the National Association of Realtors®, which leverages the association’s more than 1.3 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH Accelerator program helps technology companies launch into the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets. The program provides education, mentorship and market exposure to one of the world’s largest industries. For more on REACH, visit www.narreach.com.
About Coeo Space
Coeo Space connects people and teams with both ready-to-design and move-in-ready, flexible workspace. The software enables users to find, share, schedule a tour, or book space in seconds. Coeo Space uses a custom-match scoring algorithm to join users with space by matching the amenities they desire with available spaces in the areas they select. Coeo Space is currently active in more than 125 U.S. cities, the UK and growing daily.
The Coeo Space team is located in Pittsburgh, Chicago, New York City, and Phoenix. www.coeospace.com
