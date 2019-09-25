Cadence Digital and Signoff Full Flow and Custom/Analog Tools Certified for TSMC N6 and N5/N5P Process Technologies

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that its digital and signoff full flow and custom/analog tools have achieved certification on TSMC’s N6 and N5/N5P process technologies. The Cadence® tools have attained the latest N6 and N5/N5P Design Rule Manual (DRM) and SPICE certification, advancing next-generation mobile application development. Cadence and TSMC are working with customers on N6 design starts both on production designs and test chips. Additionally, Cadence and TSMC have active N5/N5P customer engagements underway.
The certified tools support the Cadence Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling customers to achieve SoC design excellence. Cadence’s integrated flow ensures that all the tools will work together seamlessly, and customers can download the corresponding N6 and N5/N5P process design kits (PDKs) to begin design projects now. To learn more about the Cadence digital and signoff solutions for advanced nodes, visit www.cadence.com/go/dsn6n5poip. For information about the Cadence custom/analog solutions, visit www.cadence.com/go/can6n5poip.
N6 and N5/N5P Digital and Signoff Tool Certification
Cadence delivered a fully integrated digital implementation and signoff tool flow, which has been certified on both TSMC’s N6 and N5/N5P process technologies. The Cadence full flow includes the Innovus™ Implementation System, Liberate™ Characterization, Liberate Variety™ Statistical Characterization, Quantus™ Extraction Solution, Tempus™ Timing Signoff Solution, Voltus™ IC Power Integrity Solution and Pegasus™ Verification System. Additionally, the Genus™ Synthesis Solution is enabled for these process technologies.
The Cadence digital and signoff tools provide EUV support across the flow, offering customers optimal power, performance and area (PPA). Some of the latest Cadence tool enhancements include expanded EUV layer support and back end of line (BEOL) layer modeling and middle end of line (MEOL) features.
N6 and N5/N5P Custom/Analog Tool Certification
The Cadence custom/analog tools certified on TSMC’s N6 and N5/N5P process technologies include the Spectre® Accelerated Parallel Simulator (APS), Spectre X, Spectre eXtensive Partitioning Simulator (XPS), Spectre RF Option, Spectre Circuit Simulator, and Voltus-Fi Custom Power Integrity Solution, as well as the Virtuoso® custom IC design platform, which consists of the Virtuoso Schematic Editor, Virtuoso Layout Suite and Virtuoso ADE Product Suite.
With the latest design methodologies and capabilities included with the Virtuoso Advanced Node Platform on TSMC’s advanced process technologies, customers can achieve better custom physical design throughput versus traditional non-structured design methodologies via the advanced capabilities in the Virtuoso and Spectre tools.
Custom/analog enhancements for TSMC’s advanced process technologies incorporate an accelerated custom placement and routing methodology, which enables customers to improve productivity and meet power, density and electro migration requirements. Universal polygrid snapping and color engine support features have been enabled in N6. Additionally, expanded design rule constraint support with area-based rule, asymmetric coloring rule, voltage-dependent rule (VDR) and analog cell support, including guardring and dummy insertion are enabled for N5/N5P.
“Our ongoing collaboration with Cadence ensures that our customer’s requirements for design solutions and services are well-addressed and supported,” said Suk Lee, TSMC senior director, Design Infrastructure Management Division. “The joint efforts combining TSMC’s most advanced process technologies and our partners’ certified design tools can empower our customers to capture growth opportunies with faster time-to-market and successful silicon innovations for next-generation mobile application development.”
“We’ve broadened our collaboration with TSMC to include support for its advanced N5/N5P process technologies, enabling our customers to achieve optimal PPA results with our tools,” said Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, senior vice president and general manager of the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “We’ve also achieved certification for N6 early design starts and are ready to support any customer transitioning from the N7 process technology who requires even more competitive advantages to deliver the most innovative, complex designs in a timely manner.”
About Cadence
Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to intelligent systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud, data center, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.
© 2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005362/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT