Enterra Solutions Expands Board of Directors with Capital Markets Leaders

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Enterra Solutions, a leading provider of cognitive computing solutions, today announced the appointment of Eric Wetlaufer and Tobias Gehrke as members of the Board of Directors. In addition, Kevin Cunningham has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.
These appointments follow Enterra Solutions’ recently announced multi-year contract with Nestlé USA to provide artificial intelligence-enabled advanced analytics and autonomous sales and marketing insights. These capabilities provide an AI technology foundation for the Nestlé USA Intelligent Enterprise.
“Enterra Solutions has entered a period of significant growth and interest in the company from enterprise customers and institutional investors,” says CEO Stephen DeAngelis. “We are very excited about these new additions to our team. These accomplished leaders bring decades of experience and expertise to Enterra Solutions to support and advise our organization as we continue to build momentum and scale our organization to service industry-leading Global 1000 companies worldwide.”
Mr. Wetlaufer has a 35-year career as an institutional investor, most recently leading the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board’s (CPPIB) Public Market Investment Department. CPPIB is Canada’s largest pension fund. He was formerly the Group Chief Investment Officer, International at Fidelity Investments in Boston. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and has a deep background in technology, including blockchain and AI, and provides counsel to several organizations on the technology sector, including the TMX Group, CryptoNumerics and the Aion Foundation.
“More than ever, enterprises across sectors are looking to see jumps in efficiency and insights through artificial intelligence,” stated Mr. Wetlaufer. “It’s an exciting time to work with the team at Enterra Solutions as they lead the charge into the next generation of AI and enterprise data analytics, delivering upon the promise of the intelligent enterprise.
Mr. Gehrke is an advisor to the hedge fund and private equity sector. He previously served as the co-head of global distribution for Citadel Asset Management until 2015. He was responsible for business development in EMEA, Asia and Australia. Prior to Citadel, he led the Government Institutions Group for the Equities and Alternative businesses with Merrill Lynch, and prior to that he was with Goldman Sachs in Equity Derivatives as Head of Sales for Northern Europe.
“It is an incredible time to be joining Enterra Solutions as interest in AI and advanced enterprise computing solutions continues to grow. Today’s market demands that companies continuously assess the efficiency of their global value chains and create intelligent operating systems that are responsive to market dynamics. Executives and investors are interested in companies able to provide innovative technology solutions for these challenges.”
Mr. Cunningham has over 30 years of investment management experience, most recently serving 7 years as Managing Director and the head of Global Capital Markets with the CPP Investment Board. While at CPPIB, he chaired the Credit Investment Committee and served on the Investment Planning Committee, Liquidity Committee, and Public Markets Management Committee. Prior to CPPIB, he spent 12 years with Goldman Sachs where he held positions globally in New York, Tokyo, and Toronto, and specialized in trading Fixed Income Derivative Securities.
“As Enterra Solutions continues rapid growth, I am excited to join Steve to help Enterra work with long-horizon Institutional Investors seeking to empower Enterra’s expansion with injections of long-term growth equity capital that will facilitate Enterra’s work in the intelligent enterprise transformation of large multi-national organizations.”
About Enterra Solutions
Enterra Solutions is the leading cognitive computing company providing data-enabled prescriptive analytics and insights for companies across a broad range of industries. The Enterra Enterprise Cognitive System™ enables organizations to capture, curate and analyze vast amounts of complex and disparate data. This powerful capability allows clients to uncover and understand inter-relationships that lead to innovative new product development and innovation, heightened consumer understanding, enhanced supply-chain execution, and more efficient and targeted consumer marketing. Enterra’s analytics and insights help the world’s leading brands and organizations operate smarter by finding higher meaning in their data.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005276/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT