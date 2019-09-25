Awake Security Named A 2019 SINET 16 Innovator Award Winner

|By Business Wire
Awake Security, the only advanced network traffic analysis (NTA) company that delivers a privacy-aware solution, today announced that it was named a SINET 16 Innovator Award winner for 2019. Every year, SINET receives hundreds of applications for technologies and products from emerging cybersecurity startups from all over the world, with only 16 recognized as the companies putting out the most innovative and compelling products in the market.
The Awake Security Platform is the only advanced network traffic analysis (NTA) solution that applies artificial intelligence to every packet that crosses the wire on-premise, in the cloud, and for IoT and OT networks. With this information, the platform autonomously profiles entities such as devices, users, and applications, while also preserving these communications to provide historical forensic context. Unlike legacy NTA providers, Awake processes the full packet, including performing encrypted traffic analysis. The platform uses an ensemble of machine learning approaches rather than relying on pure pattern of life unsupervised learning. As the recent independent Tolly Group study showed, the latter generates noise that burdens security teams.
Awake also offers the world’s first privacy-aware security expert system, Ava, that performs autonomous incident triage to reduce the manual work effort required by the security team, thereby reducing the burden on the team and making it possible for analysts of all skill levels to use the product. Other Awake capabilities also include Adversarial Modeling™, an industry-first capability that identifies attackers based on their intent, tactics, techniques, and procedures. Awake also continues to introduce new third-party integrations that simplify and speed workflow, and extended support for cloud environments.
“Each year, SINET 16 hopefuls receive steep competition from across the world, so it is an incredible honor for our team at Awake to be recognized as one of this year’s most compelling companies vying for the top honors,” said Rahul Kashyap, Awake Security CEO. “Our team works incredibly hard at out-innovating the adversary with a platform that autonomously hunts for sophisticated attacks. Recognition like this one, and the Gold Edison Award we received earlier this year, inspire us to continue that fight.”
The 2019 SINET 16 winning companies represent a range of solution providers that deliver cutting-edge technologies to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool of 161 applicants from eighteen countries.
“Congratulations to this year’s SINET 16 Innovators, who are emerging as leaders in their field, and paving the way for critical security advancements across industries,” said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. “Since the award program launched 11 years ago, the applicant pool of early stage and emerging technology companies with revenues under $15 million has become more and more competitive. We are proud to play a role in increasing the awareness of these technologies and look forward to watching these companies continue to grow and innovate.”
To learn more about the Awake Security Platform and to see use cases outlining how global organizations use Awake to combat threats such as credential abuse, insider attacks, lateral movement, and data exfiltration, please visit https://awakesecurity.com/product.
About Awake Security
Awake Security is the only advanced network traffic analysis company that delivers a privacy-aware solution capable of detecting and visualizing behavioral, mal-intent and compliance incidents with full forensics context. Powered by Ava, Awake’s security expert system, the Awake Security Platform combines federated machine learning, threat intelligence, and human expertise. The platform analyzes billions of communications to autonomously discover, profile and classify every device, user and application on any network. Through automated hunting and investigation, Awake uncovers malicious intent from insiders and external attackers alike. The company is ranked #1 for time to value because of its frictionless approach that delivers answers rather than alerts and recognized as the #1 information security solution being evaluated by global 1000 companies in Enterprise Technology Research’s (ETR) Summer 2019 Emerging Technology Study.
Awake is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA and backed by Greylock Partners and Bain Capital Ventures. Learn more at https://www.awakesecurity.com and follow Awake on Twitter (https://twitter.com/awakesecurity), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/awake-security) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AwakeSecurity).
About SINET
SINET is a purpose driven community focused on the advancement of innovation and the enablement of global collaboration between the public and private sectors to defeat Cybersecurity threats. SINET is a “Super Connector” that executes their mission by actively bringing together innovators with executives from private industry, venture capital, investment banking, system integration, policy, legal, academia and the science communities as well as the Federal Government’s civilian, military and intelligence agencies.
SINET hosts trusted Summits, Workshops and Public Private Partnership Dinners in Davos, Paris, Scottsdale, Toronto, Sydney, London, Silicon Valley, Washington DC, Melbourne and New York City: www.security-innovation.org
