Evosys Wins Prestigious Oracle Excellence Award for 2019 Global Partner of the Year: HCM Cloud

September 25, 2019
Oracle awarded Evosys with its 2019 Oracle Excellence Award for Global Partner of the Year: HCM Cloud. Additionally, Evosys was also presented the 2019 EMEA Partner of the Year: HCM Cloud & 2019 APAC Partner of the Year: ERP Cloud awards.
The Oracle Excellence Awards for Global Partner of the Year recognizes Evosys for their outstanding work in driving customer success with the HCM Cloud. From business planning, acquisition and implementation, to connectivity, data center and integration services, Oracle partners provide the support and services needed to maximize the value of Oracle solutions for customers’ organizations.
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) offers opportunities for partners to accelerate and expand their business. Oracle would like to highlight their partners who are highly experienced and skilled in taking their customers on a successful path.
Evosys is a Platinum level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). Evosys was presented the 2019 Oracle Excellence Award for Global Partner of the Year in HCM Cloud for demonstrating an outstanding and innovative solution based on Oracle products. Oracle Excellence Awards for Global Partner of the Year encourages innovation by Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) members, who use Oracle’s products and technology to create value for customers and generate new business potential.
Evosys has 1,000+ Oracle Cloud customers across the globe out of which 800+ customers have adopted Oracle HCM Cloud solutions and 300+ customers have adopted Oracle ERP Cloud solutions. Being one of the top service providers in the domain, it has tremendous experience in delivering measurable value and customer success and is honored to have its prowess recognized. The awards were conferred on Evosys for being an outstanding partner, in recognition of its commitment to delivering innovative solutions and business practices developed or delivered in Oracle fiscal 2019.
On Evosys receiving these prestigious awards, Gary Barnes, Sr. VP - Global Sales Evosys commented, “Oracle and Evosys share a common vision of delivering maximum measurable value to our customers both during and post implementation. The extremely close relationship that we have with Oracle supports this vision and we look forward to continuing to enhance this relationship for the collective benefit of both our current and future customers”.
“Evosys has demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in delivering proven, Oracle-based HCM Cloud and ERP Cloud solutions that solve our joint customers’ most critical business challenges,” said Brian Hamel, senior vice president, Cloud Business Group, Oracle. “We congratulate Evosys in achieving the 2019 Oracle Excellence Award for Global Partner of the Year in HCM Cloud. This achievement is a testament to their dedication to excellence and to providing customers cloud solutions that drive real business value and results.”
About Evosys
Evosys is an Oracle Platinum partner that focuses exclusively on Oracle Cloud implementation and consultancy. Possessing 14 years of experience, it caters to 1000+ Oracle Cloud customers across 30+ countries with solution offerings like Oracle HCM Cloud, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle SCM Cloud, Oracle CX, Oracle EPM Cloud, PaaS solutions (including custom-built solutions), AI, IoT and machine learning. Its diverse customer portfolio consisting Healthcare, Finance, Logistics, Manufacturing & Distribution companies across both public and private sectors, is a testimony to its expertise and leadership in Oracle Cloud implementation. To know more visit: http://www.evosysglobal.com.
About Oracle OpenWorld
Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.
Trademarks Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.
