Siemens and Deerfield Beach, Fla., Are Making a Smart City Vision Real

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
The City of Deerfield Beach, Fla., and Siemens today officially announced the start of a city-wide energy efficiency project to reduce the city’s environmental footprint. Last month, the Commission of Deerfield Beach approved a 17-year contract with Siemens for energy performance services. Valued at more than $9.2 million, the infrastructure improvement project will allow the city to reduce energy consumption in more than 20 of its facilities and to increase the use of alternative energy sources. Energy and operational savings are approximated to be $15 million by the end of the 17-year project.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005085/en/
“There is no better way to prepare our city for the future, and the City of Deerfield Beach is proud to partner with an innovation giant like Siemens to bring our city into the 21st century. Not only will we see cost savings for our tax payers, but we will also be one step closer to becoming the kind of sustainable city that others can point to as an example of excellence,” said Deerfield Beach Mayor Bill Ganz.
To help the city meet its energy-efficiency goals, Siemens is providing smart infrastructure solutions in conjunction with cloud-based digital technologies.
Smart building solutions driven by digitalization
In addition to replacing more than 40 aging HVAC systems and renewing lighting in over 20 facilities, Siemens will install its integrated building management system Desigo CC.
“This is a unique project in that we will digitally connect, monitor, and manage essential building disciplines in more than 20 buildings through one digital central system – as opposed to each building having its own such system,” said Scott Brady, Zone Vice President at Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA. “We are proud to work side by side with Deerfield Beach to help shape its sustainable future by leveraging the potential of our digital portfolio.”
The Desigo CC system will use sensors and analytics to collect data from each facility to remotely monitor and operate building applications such as air conditioning, lighting systems, energy usage and other major building systems. By displaying all vital information of the facilities at a glance, the city will be able to optimize its power and energy usage. In conjunction with Siemens’ Navigator, a cloud-based building data analytics platform, the company is adding a layer of intelligence by evaluating the collected data for further optimization.
Buildings account for nearly 40 percent of energy consumption globally, and 10 percent of carbon dioxide emissions. Smart building solutions are a key contributor to increase energy efficiency and sustainability in these critical pieces of infrastructure.
Increasing the use of alternative, renewable energy sources
To increase the use of alternative energy sources, Siemens will also build a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fueling station for the city’s solid waste collection vehicles which will reduce operating costs, lower carbon emissions, and boost the city’s fleet resiliency.
Another driver to meet the city’s energy-efficiency goals is the installation of solar photovoltaic panels on several buildings to generate energy from renewable sources and increase the city’s energy resiliency.
Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. With around 71,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, USA.
Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. For more than 160 years, the company has innovated and invented technologies to support American industry spanning manufacturing, energy, healthcare and infrastructure. In fiscal 2018, Siemens USA reported revenue of $23.7 billion, including $5.0 billion in exports, and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
City of Deerfield Beach
The City of Deerfield Beach is located on the beautiful east coast of southern Florida in Broward County and has a population of 80,000 residents. Within Deerfield Beach’s 15 square miles of land lies a unique mix of urban and suburban living complete with a well-balanced industrial and commercial population. This city is home to the Florida Atlantic University Research Center, People’s Trust Insurance, JM Family Enterprises, Southeast Toyota, The Learning Center headquarters, a major Publix distribution center, and other national and international businesses. There is an excellent assortment of housing located throughout Deerfield Beach, from waterfront property to suburban developments and affordable rentals. Year-round tropical weather makes this city one of the most attractive places in the U.S. to call “Home.” Deerfield Beach is also a well-known surf community, and its waterways make it a boater's dream. There are acres of city parks, and a calendar packed with free festivals and concerts all year long. Deerfield Beach…more than just a pretty beach! For more information on the City of Deerfield Beach, visit www.dfb.city.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005085/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT