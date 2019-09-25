Siemens and Deerfield Beach, Fla., Are Making a Smart City Vision Real

The City of Deerfield Beach, Fla., and Siemens today officially announced the start of a city-wide energy efficiency project to reduce the city’s environmental footprint. Last month, the Commission of Deerfield Beach approved a 17-year contract with Siemens for energy performance services. Valued at more than $9.2 million, the infrastructure improvement project will allow the city to reduce energy consumption in more than 20 of its facilities and to increase the use of alternative energy sources. Energy and operational savings are approximated to be $15 million by the end of the 17-year project.

“There is no better way to prepare our city for the future, and the City of Deerfield Beach is proud to partner with an innovation giant like Siemens to bring our city into the 21st century. Not only will we see cost savings for our tax payers, but we will also be one step closer to becoming the kind of sustainable city that others can point to as an example of excellence,” said Deerfield Beach Mayor Bill Ganz.

To help the city meet its energy-efficiency goals, Siemens is providing smart infrastructure solutions in conjunction with cloud-based digital technologies.

Smart building solutions driven by digitalization

In addition to replacing more than 40 aging HVAC systems and renewing lighting in over 20 facilities, Siemens will install its integrated building management system Desigo CC.

“This is a unique project in that we will digitally connect, monitor, and manage essential building disciplines in more than 20 buildings through one digital central system – as opposed to each building having its own such system,” said Scott Brady, Zone Vice President at Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA. “We are proud to work side by side with Deerfield Beach to help shape its sustainable future by leveraging the potential of our digital portfolio.”

The Desigo CC system will use sensors and analytics to collect data from each facility to remotely monitor and operate building applications such as air conditioning, lighting systems, energy usage and other major building systems. By displaying all vital information of the facilities at a glance, the city will be able to optimize its power and energy usage. In conjunction with Siemens’ Navigator, a cloud-based building data analytics platform, the company is adding a layer of intelligence by evaluating the collected data for further optimization.

Buildings account for nearly 40 percent of energy consumption globally, and 10 percent of carbon dioxide emissions. Smart building solutions are a key contributor to increase energy efficiency and sustainability in these critical pieces of infrastructure.

Increasing the use of alternative, renewable energy sources

To increase the use of alternative energy sources, Siemens will also build a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fueling station for the city’s solid waste collection vehicles which will reduce operating costs, lower carbon emissions, and boost the city’s fleet resiliency.

Another driver to meet the city’s energy-efficiency goals is the installation of solar photovoltaic panels on several buildings to generate energy from renewable sources and increase the city’s energy resiliency.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. With around 71,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, USA.

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. For more than 160 years, the company has innovated and invented technologies to support American industry spanning manufacturing, energy, healthcare and infrastructure. In fiscal 2018, Siemens USA reported revenue of $23.7 billion, including $5.0 billion in exports, and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

City of Deerfield Beach

The City of Deerfield Beach is located on the beautiful east coast of southern Florida in Broward County and has a population of 80,000 residents. Within Deerfield Beach’s 15 square miles of land lies a unique mix of urban and suburban living complete with a well-balanced industrial and commercial population. This city is home to the Florida Atlantic University Research Center, People’s Trust Insurance, JM Family Enterprises, Southeast Toyota, The Learning Center headquarters, a major Publix distribution center, and other national and international businesses. There is an excellent assortment of housing located throughout Deerfield Beach, from waterfront property to suburban developments and affordable rentals. Year-round tropical weather makes this city one of the most attractive places in the U.S. to call “Home.” Deerfield Beach is also a well-known surf community, and its waterways make it a boater's dream. There are acres of city parks, and a calendar packed with free festivals and concerts all year long. Deerfield Beach…more than just a pretty beach! For more information on the City of Deerfield Beach, visit www.dfb.city.

