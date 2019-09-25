PMG Triples Down on Dallas and Austin Offices

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
PMG, the Texas-based independent digital company that has become one of the fastest-growing in the global advertising industry, announced bigger and better digs in both Dallas and Austin, thanks to significant expansions in both markets. The office expansions enable PMG to continue to recruit top talent in those respective markets, as well as strengthen PMG’s appeal to the growing influx of experienced digital experts relocating to Texas from coastal cities. Ultimately, the expansions will allow PMG to more than triple the staff of current teams, adding 125 positions in total.
Considered by many to be the top independent digital company in the U.S., PMG delivers full-funnel digital marketing strategy and execution through its guiding principle of Digital Made for HumansTM. It manages more than $1 billion in digital media spend across a client portfolio that includes some of the world’s most recognizable brands, including those from seven Fortune 500 companies. PMG is also ranked in the very top echelons of agency partners by companies like Google and Facebook, and its 85% employee retention rate has been a key reason why Ad Age has consistently named PMG as one of advertising’s Best Places to Work.
In Dallas, PMG is acquiring more space in its current location of the Centrum Building in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. The expansion comes less than a year after the office’s official launch, at which time 25 employees were planned for Dallas. With the additional space, PMG Dallas will grow to upwards of 80 team members, drawing from the incredible level of talent in the Dallas area, many of whom have noticed PMG’s rapid growth and impressive work for some of the boldest and most progressive brands in the world.
In Austin, PMG’s team will relocate to a new, larger office in the city’s Civic District near the Texas State Capitol Complex. PMG originally entered the market in 2016 with two employees who relocated from the Dallas-Fort Worth office. The new Austin digs will allow the PMG Austin team to grow up to 100 employees. PMG expects to continue to attract talent from the region’s top agencies, as well as the city’s growing roster of established and emerging enterprises across key sectors such as technology, retail, and data. These expansions follow earlier moves into larger offices this year for PMG’s London and New York teams.
PMG recently became the second-largest advertising and marketing firm (as ranked by local employees) in North Texas, according to the Dallas Business Journal. Additionally, PMG was ranked this week in the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list of agencies around the world with the highest three-year revenue growth rates.
“Our growth over the past few years, both in terms of revenue as well as team size, reflects the incredible trust and faith our clients place in us to guide them through an increasingly complex environment in order to create meaningful connections with their audiences,” said George Popstefanov, founder and CEO of PMG. “To grow as we have while still maintaining one of advertising’s most people-centric cultures that is ranked among the industry’s best is nothing short of amazing.”
Companies that experience the type of growth PMG has experienced typically see a dramatic decline in employee happiness. Impressively, PMG’s rapid growth occurred at the same time the agency was named one of Ad Age’s Best Places to Work in advertising for four consecutive years. The company was also named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces in 2018.
PMG plans to fully hire out the Dallas and Austin offices as quickly as possible and is actively recruiting across all areas of the business, including media, strategy, engineering, data analysis and more. New employees will join a team that consists of a mix of agency veterans as well as brand-side transplants.
These expansions come on the heels of PMG announcing the release of its proprietary marketing intelligence platform, Alli, that unifies advertisers’ data from disparate systems to help better inform decision-making. That decision-making by humans is why PMG places such critical importance on how it builds out its teams, and why it has decided to invest in key talent markets.
About PMG
PMG is a global independent company that provides omnichannel strategy, media, insights, and creative content production for some of the world’s most iconic brands. The company’s work for brands like Apple, Beats by Dre, Cirque du Soleil, Old Navy, Sephora, and Google runs across 50+ countries globally and has received top industry recognition from Cannes Lions to Adweek Media Plan of the Year. PMG’s Texas-based client partners include Hotels.com, Motel 6, The Container Store, Cheap Caribbean, and Cook Children's Hospital. PMG has locations in Fort Worth, Dallas, Austin, New York, and London.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005062/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT