AMP: Access for More Patients™ Transforms Patient Access to Specialty Medications

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 09:04 AM EDT
RxCrossroads by McKesson and CoverMyMeds today announced the launch of AMP: Access for More PatientsTM, a first-in-class, technology-driven patient support solution that transforms how patients access, afford and adhere to their medications. Designed to automate access to specialty medications for physicians and patients, this collaboration brings together the robust technology platform and established provider network of CoverMyMeds with the deep specialty experience and commercialization expertise of RxCrossroads by McKesson.
Innovative therapies designed to treat complex and chronic specialty diseases continue to reach the market1, growing from fewer than 30 specialty medications approved by the FDA in the early 1990s to more than 400 today2,3. The traditional hub model that helps enroll an average of one in five patients into specialty medication access programs has complex requirements and time-consuming manual processes, which, on average, delay treatment by up to eight weeks4.
Fundamentally changing the way patient support is provided, the proprietary AMP solution enables four out of five patients across the United States to access their specialty medications 27 percent faster than traditional hub programs.5 By integrating directly into the physician workflow, AMP enables patients to enroll into biopharma-sponsored patient support programs at the point of prescribing, in real-time before the patient leaves the provider’s office. Results published today in an AMP case study found AMP’s ability to capture patient consent in the provider’s office also helped increase patient enrollment completion by 92 percent.5
“Our goal is to be the new starting point for specialty medication access utilizing the industry’s most trusted network, allowing us to positively impact patients from the time the prescription is written and throughout their treatment journey,” said Erica Conroy, VP of Specialty, CoverMyMeds. “As part of this innovative solution, we are bringing biopharma-sponsored hub services into the physician workflow for visibility at a patient case level from diagnosis and therapy initiation to ongoing adherence support.”
AMP also provides high-touch services for patient cases that need intervention support beyond the automated technology platform, such as proactive clinical support, behavioral coaching and financial assistance. These patient-centric programs improve adherence to medication regimens by an average of 10 percent6, helping to support better outcomes for patients. AMP also helps patients manage reimbursement issues, incomplete benefits information, payment denials and appeals, and other exceptions to enable optimal access to medications.
“Biopharma companies provide a broad range of access and adherence services to help patients overcome financial obstacles and remain on therapy. However, one in five patients aren’t aware of these services or know that help is available,” said Meagan Sampogna, VP of Business Transformation, RxCrossroads by McKesson. “AMP enables the opportunity to reach four out of five patients with efficient technology-driven processes and human intervention to drive greater patient adherence and outcomes6.”
The AMP case study will be highlighted at CBI’s 13th Hub and SPP Model Optimization in San Diego. Attendees of the conference are invited to attend Erica Conroy’s and Meagan Sampogna’s presentation, “Streamlining Patient Access Through Adaptable Technology: Next Generation in Hub Services,” at 4:35 p.m. PT on September 26 to learn more about AMP.
AMP is currently available for specialty therapies. For more information about AMP, visit https://go.covermymeds.com/amp and www.mckesson.com/biopharma/access-for-more-patients.
- FAQs from Genetic and Rare Disease Information Center, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
- The Evolution of Specialty Pharmacy
- Trends in FDA Approval of Specialty Drugs 1990 through 2017, RJ Health
- The Impact of Disease-Modifying Therapy Access Barriers on People with Multiple Sclerosis: Mixed-Methods Study, Journal of Medical Internet Research, 2018
- AMP Case Study, 2019
- RxCrossroads by McKesson data, 2018
About RxCrossroads by McKesson
RxCrossroads by McKesson creates flexible, connected solutions for life sciences companies. Its solutions focus on increasing access, adherence, and safe use conditions, seamlessly connecting patients to their therapies, and enabling them to thrive at every step in their care journey. Through expert teams, deep market insights and innovative technology, RxCrossroads by McKesson designs forward-thinking solutions that optimize the patient experience and positions its customers for success in every phase of the product life cycle. As part of McKesson Life Sciences, a business within McKesson Corporation, RxCrossroads by McKesson harnesses unparalleled reach and connectivity across the healthcare system to connect the dots between payers, providers and biopharma, so together, they can deliver better care and outcomes for every patient.
About CoverMyMeds
CoverMyMeds, part of McKesson Prescription Technology Solutions, is one of the fastest growing health care technology companies in the U.S. and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work in the country. CoverMyMeds’ solutions help patients get the medications they need to be healthy by seamlessly connecting the health care network to improve medication access; thereby increasing speed to therapy and reducing prescription abandonment. CoverMyMeds’ network includes more than 500 electronic health record systems (EHRs), 60,000 pharmacies, 700,000 providers and most health plans and PBMs. By facilitating appropriate access to medications, the company can help its customers avoid billions of dollars each year in administrative waste and avoidable medical spending caused by prescription abandonment. Visit www.covermymeds.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005472/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT