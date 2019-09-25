Quorum Strengthens Executive Team with Focus on Software Development and Financial Growth

|By Business Wire

September 25, 2019
Quorum Software (Quorum), a Thoma Bravo portfolio company and the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, today announced the appointments of Tom Lacy to Executive Vice President of Engineering and Clay Myers to Chief Financial Officer.
Tom Lacy, Executive Vice President of Engineering
Tom Lacy, Executive Vice President of Engineering
Tom Lacy brings over two decades of software development leadership experience to Quorum. Most recently, he was the vice president of engineering at Bazaarvoice, a $200M SaaS company focused on consumer-generated content solutions for leading retail brands. Prior to that, Lacy led engineering and quality assurance teams at Convio, a leading provider of digital solutions to help nonprofits engage supporters in a faster, more effective manner. He will report directly to Gene Austin, president and chief executive officer at Quorum.
“Over the past six months, Quorum has catapulted its growth as a category leader in the energy software industry,” said Gene Austin, president and chief executive officer of Quorum Software. “I’m looking forward to working again with Tom, as his expertise is unmatched when it comes to developing agile solutions in the cloud. Tom is an industry veteran and his role at Quorum will be a key to our future as we continue to build on the market success of our cloud-based myQuorum applications and platform.”
Clay Myers, Chief Financial Officer
Clay Myers comes to Quorum with over 25 years of financial and operational leadership in the technology sector. Most recently he served as chief financial officer and chief operations officer of One Technologies, a provider of digital products and services in the consumer analytics arena. Prior to that, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at telecommunications provider HyperCube LLC. Under his leadership, the company achieved CAGR in excess of 34% over six years and was acquired in 2012.
“We are thrilled to welcome Clay to Quorum Software as chief financial officer,” said Tara Gadgil, principal at Thoma Bravo. “Having been instrumental in strategic growth for companies like Allegiance Telecom and HyperCube, and with an impressive resume when it comes to leading IPOs, capital markets transactions and mergers and acquisitions, we believe he is well-positioned to lead Quorum as it navigates a new era of exponential growth.”
These appointments come at an exciting time for Quorum, as the company continues to grow as the preferred software provider to 80% of the largest oil and gas producers in the United States. Currently, its technology powers 80,000 miles of pipeline and accounts for 80% of all natural gas processed in the U.S., and the company has made four acquisitions in 2019 alone.
About Quorum Software
Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting solutions that empower our customers to streamline operations that drive growth and profitability across the energy value chain. From supermajors to startups, from the wellhead to the city gate, energy businesses rely on Quorum. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to drive innovation. We’re helping visionary leaders transform their companies into modern energy workplaces. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.
About Thoma Bravo
Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $35 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. Representative past and present portfolio companies include industry leaders such as ABC Financial, Blue Coat Systems, Deltek, Digital Insight, Frontline Education, Global Healthcare Exchange, Hyland Software, Imprivata, iPipeline, PowerPlan, Qlik, Riverbed, SailPoint, SolarWinds, SonicWall, Sparta Systems, TravelClick and Veracode. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.
