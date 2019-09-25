Misunderstood When it Matters Most – Spirent Finds LTE Devices for Public Safety Have Room for Improvement

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), a leading provider of test, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced critical findings from its LTE Device Speech Intelligibility Benchmark Analysis. The findings in the report show that phrase misunderstandings can occur in mission-critical communications scenarios up to almost 50 percent of the time, even when using devices that are marketed specifically for use by the public safety community.
As public safety networks transition to PS-LTE (Public Safety LTE), more handsets are entering the market. Spirent conducted testing of a representative sample of these handsets in its Maryland-based Performance Center - a world-class testing facility that specializes in evaluating the communications performance of voice, video and data devices. As part of the test process, the company evaluated speech intelligibility in four commercially-available devices. Testing emulated use within a quiet environment, followed by six emulated first-responder noise environments including a nightclub, emergency siren and a fire-rescue situation utilizing a saw.
Spirent’s whitepaper, “Speech Intelligibility Evaluation Highlights Differences Between LTE Public Safety Devices”, offers a look into anonymized results of the benchmark testing, which revealed:
- The top-performing device outperformed the others tested by at least a six-to-one margin in certain emulated environments;
- No device proved perfect – intelligibility failure rates ranged from 1% to 49%, depending on the environment;
- Great performance in one environment did not necessarily correlate with similar performance in other emulations; and
- In some cases, consumer-grade devices outperformed devices purpose-built for PS-LTE use.
“Our testing looked at certain devices through the lens of how well they were able to transmit the essentials of speech while suppressing most background noise, because that’s where the largest performance gaps emerge in public safety applications,” said Vice-President of Product Marketing at Spirent, Saul Einbinder. “The significant performance discrepancies we uncovered indicate that device makers must further re-evaluate designs and components to assure performance on the mission-critical LTE networks being rolled out around the world.”
Previous testing of speech intelligibility was largely subjective and based on human responses, but Spirent applied a new algorithm designed by the U.S. National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The ABC-MRT16 algorithm models the human auditory system and, in conjunction with a head and torso simulator in a 3D sound reproduction lab with automated testing, was used to assess over 80,000 distinct speech points to determine the quality of speech intelligibility. Spirent is the first testing and assurance provider to offer a speech intelligibility service designed to help mobile operators determine which devices will work best on mission-critical networks, while giving device developers and manufacturers guidance on how they can improve performance in noisy real-world environments.
"Assuring high-quality speech intelligibility during mission-critical operations is essential," said Ken Rehbehn, Directing Analyst at IHS Markit, and himself a former 911 dispatcher and current firefighter/EMT in Montgomery County, MD. "Distorted communications reduces incident command effectiveness and, in the extreme, can lead to career-ending injury or line-of-duty death. Device vendors serving the public safety market have a profound duty to do everything possible to maximize speech intelligibility.”
Achieving a higher bar for device performance in public safety environments begins in the development process. Software algorithms determine which parts of the audio are actually speech, and yet still allow some background sounds to be transmitted to help the listener better understand situational context. Spirent has found that independently testing elements of the handset voice path, together with fine-tuning of microphone circuitry and audio processing software, are some of the ways device designs can be enhanced to better accommodate grueling first responder scenarios. Testing for a range of common public safety scenarios is critical to establishing that a device will perform every time a first responder relies on it.
“While our testing found substantial room for improvement in some cases, the good news is that there is a pathway to better performance,” said Einbinder. “This is absolutely a solvable problem. First responders need to trust that the devices they use for lifesaving measures will perform when it matters most, and we believe pinpointing performance challenges that exist early in the development process will help the entire industry take a major step toward that goal.”
About Spirent
Spirent Communications plc. (LSE:SPT) offers test, measurement, analytics and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. The company provides products, services and information for high-speed Ethernet, positioning and mobile network infrastructure markets, with expanding focus on service assurance, cybersecurity and 5G. Spirent is accelerating the transition of connected devices, network equipment and applications from development labs to the operational network, as it continues to innovate toward fully-automated testing and autonomous service assurance solutions.
For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Note to News Editor: Images are available upon request.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005513/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT