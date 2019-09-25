NextPlane Announces Federation Capabilities for Cisco Webex Teams Collaboration Platform

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 09:07 AM EDT
NextPlane, the industry leader in providing universal federation and interoperability services, today announced new federation capabilities for Webex Teams, Cisco’s Team Collaboration platform.
ConverseCloud’s existing base of 750,000 daily active enterprise users can now connect with Cisco Webex Teams users and vice versa, as if they are on the same platform. This includes companies on platforms like Microsoft Teams and over 20 different Unified Communication platforms.
The news marks the continued expansion of NextPlane’s federation and interoperability capabilities with Team Collaboration platforms. NextPlane recently announced federation capabilities with Microsoft Teams.
With the added support of Webex Teams, NextPlane now offers universal federation and interoperability services across Cisco’s range of collaboration tools, including Cisco Jabber. Cisco Jabber grew from 36 million to 45 million users from 2018 to 2019.
Unlike other interoperability solutions, ConverseCloud acts as a universal federation and interoperability hub between UC and TC platforms, performing the necessary protocol translations and API conversions to ensure all chat, presence, Teams, channels, spaces, and file sharing flows seamlessly, regardless of the platforms.
“Interoperability and federation are essential tools for any companies that want a universal collaboration between internal colleagues and teams or with customers, partners or suppliers,” said Farzin Shahidi, NextPlane CEO.
“Even as larger players such as Cisco grow their team collaboration platforms like Webex Teams, IT faces the challenge of connecting users and teams across disparate platforms. Whether during a migration from one platform to another or managing a mixed-platform environment, secure, cost-effective and streamlined interoperability is essential in any enterprise,” continued Shahidi.
NextPlane is offering tiered universal federation and interoperability service levels for Webex Teams from Basic to Premium, depending on the needs of the company.
The Basic federation service provides essential chat and presence functionality between Webex Teams and legacy UC platforms, such as Microsoft Skype for Business.
With the Premium level of ConverseCloud, end-users will be able to utilize all of the core collaboration functions of Webex Teams, including sharing presence and status, exchanging messages, participating in Webex Teams channels, sending rich text and emojis, and sharing files between disparate team collaboration platforms inside or outside of the enterprise.
The Premium service enables users on other team collaboration platforms, such as Microsoft Teams to seamlessly collaborate with Webex Teams users via ConverseCloud’s secure federation hub. Both the Basic and Premium levels are supported by an enterprise-class, secure management portal.
Through the ConverseCloud Management Portal, IT can federate different UC and TC platforms being used within the same company, or federate disparate platforms externally with customers, partners or suppliers outside the company. The management portal provides customers with trailing 12 months of charts and graphs depicting the number of unique users, the number of messages exchanged, as well as detailed usage reports by internal and external federated domains and platforms.
“We’re keeping the momentum rolling throughout 2019 with additional product announcements slated to the end of the year,” said Shahidi. “Our goals are to break down as many barriers to collaboration as possible, connecting the collaboration platforms proliferating in the enterprise. For truly seamless collaboration to occur, workers should be able to use the platform of their choice.”
For more information, please visit https://nextplane.net
About NextPlane:
NextPlane, the leading provider of federation and interoperability services for collaboration platforms, helps enterprises seamlessly connect any internal or external team across UC and Team Collaboration platforms. NextPlane’s ConverseCloud service delivers interoperability and federation for over 20 different UC and Team Collaboration platforms, delivering seamless usability of chat, presence, file sharing, rich text, emojis, and other core collaboration functions. The service supports federation between major collaboration platforms, from legacy Unified Communications solutions like Skype for Business, Cisco Jabber to Team Collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams, Slack, Cisco WebEx Teams and others.
NextPlane seamlessly connects 750,000 enterprise users every day from thousands of Global 5000 companies, enabling real-time communication regardless of different internal or external collaboration platforms. NextPlane ConverseCloud Federation and Interoperability Service processes over 500 million messages every day. NextPlane CEO Farzin Shahidi founded the company with the vision to forge truly productive communication in a modern business world by breaking down barriers to comprehensive collaboration. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005304/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT