Analysis on North America's $1.35Bn Analog-to-Digital Converter Market, 2018 to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 10:11 AM EDT
The "North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; Resolution; Application; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America analog-to-digital converter market accounted for US$ 812.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,358 Mn in 2027.
The increasing demand for advanced data acquisition systems and rising demand for high-resolution content are boosting the analog-to-digital converter market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for advanced technologies in the automotive industry is expected to boost the analog-to-digital converter market.
The North America analog-to-digital converter market is experiencing significant growth in terms of revenues pertaining to the rising demand for 5G for the benefit of consumers. The region is already experiencing smaller iterations of the 5G networks. However, some of the areas in North America might lag in taking advantage of 5G owing to elemental challenges of 5G networks. Telecom operators, including Verizon, T-Mobile, Telus Mobility, and Amrica Mvil among others are some of the players who are into the testing of 5G through partnerships and solely.
The North American countries are considered as early adopters of technologies, which makes them distinct from other regions and therefore, experiences roll-out of advanced technology at a high pace. Moreover, the automotive industry of the region is also booming, and so, autonomous driving has gained massive importance in the North American market. The region contributes towards the self-driving vehicles which are heavily fueled with the presence of tech hubs in the US. Due to above mentioned factors, the scope of ADC is expected to receive high momentum in the region.
The analog-to-digital converter market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the analog-to-digital converter market further. The streamlining of regulations in three key areas influence the development of 5G in the North American region. These three key areas include spectrum, infrastructure, and economics.
The US operators believe that there is a need for a regulatory framework for sufficient availability of 5G spectrum. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is focusing on getting the mmWave spectrum to auction. Also, it has been identified to frame a regulatory policy that would reduce the barriers for the deployment of small cells in the North American region.
The US operators also state that the investment needed for 5G infrastructure deployment needs to be supported by a long-term policy. This will help fuel investments in the US infrastructure and in turn, spur additional demand for services provided by US operators. Higher scope of 5G is expected to foster the business of related products and markets such as 5G base stations, ADC, and others.
The analog-to-digital converter market on the basis of type is segmented into integrating ADC, delta-sigma ADC, successive approximation ADC, ramp ADC, and others. Successive approximation ADC led the analog-to-digital converter market in 2018, being the most popular type. A successive approximation ADC converts continuous analog waveform into discrete digital outcome with the help of a binary search across all the possible levels of quantization.
The register of successive approximation is initialized for the most significant bit (MSB) to be equalized to digital 1. This code is then inputted into the DAC that supplies the analog equivalent code into for comparison in the comparator circuit with sampled voltage input. Successive approximation is an advanced version of digital ramp ADC which was designed for increasing the operation speed. In SAR, the normal counter is substituted with a successive approximation register.
Some of the players present in analog-to-digital converter market are Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Maxim Integrated, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated among others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - By Product Type
1.3.2 North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - By Resolution
1.3.3 North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - By Application
1.3.4 North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - By Country
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing demand for advanced data acquisition systems
5.1.2 Rising demand for high resolution content
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 High cost and complexities associated with the implementations of base stations
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising demand for advanced technologies in the automotive industry
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Significant initiatives in the developing economies across the globe
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - North America Market Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)
7. North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Analysis - By Product Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Breakdown, By Product Type, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Integrating ADC
7.4 Delta-Sigma ADC
7.5 Successive Approximation ADC
7.6 Ramp ADC
7.7 Others
8. North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Analysis - By Resolution
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Breakdown, By Resolution, 2018 & 2027
8.3 8-bit
8.4-bit
8.5-bit
8.6-bit
8.7-bit
8.8 Others
9. North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027
9.3 Industrial
9.4 Consumer Electronics
9.5 Automotive
9.6 Healthcare
9.7 Telecommunication
9.8 Others
10. North America Analog-To-Digital Converter Market - Country Analysis
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Market Initiative
11.2 New Development
12. Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - Company Profiles
12.1 Analog Devices, Inc.
12.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation
12.3 Cirrus Logic, Inc.
12.4 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
12.5 Microchip Technology Incorporated
12.6 Renesas Electronics Corporation
12.7 ROHM Semiconductor
12.8 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (On Semiconductor)
12.9 STMicroelectronics N.V.
12.10 Texas instruments Incorporated
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/330f0z
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005595/en/
