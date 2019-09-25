Over the Air (OTA) Testing - Global Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2027: Global Proliferation of 5G & Connected Devices Drive Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Over the Air Testing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology; Type; Frequency Range; Application; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global OTA testing market accounted for US$ 913.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,721.2 Mn by 2027.
Currently, the OTA testing market is gaining high momentum across the globe. The OTA testing market study encompasses a wide range of services such as Effective Isotropic Sensitivity (EIS), Total Isotropic Sensitivity (TIS), Effective Isotropic Radiated Power (EIRP), Total Radiated Power (TRP), and antenna testing, and others. The manufacturer of wireless devices is obliged to get their antennas and other equipment certified as per CTIA standards.
Globally, the scope of connectors and cables is becoming artifacts of the past and now moving ahead towards 5G. Due to the emergence of 5G internet connectivity throughout the world, OTA testing is receiving a positive response from the end-users. Also, with an upsurge in the commercialization of IoT, autonomous driving, and smart cities in different countries of the nations, demand for better internet connectivity is rising. Therefore, deployment of 5G internet is coming into existence. For the implementation of aforesaid upcoming technologies, OTA testing is acquiring a unique position in respective industries thereby inducing growth in the overall OTA testing market.
Deployment of 5G and smart cities has commenced in few countries of Asia; whereas testing on autonomous vehicles/driverless cars/self-driving vehicles in the Middle East and Europe holds a significant position which provides a strong opportunity platform for the OTA testing market. Some of the key manufacturers in the OTA testing market across the globe include SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., and Intertek Group plc, among others.
In Europe, the government has formulated rules and regulations for the rollout of autonomous cars, and therefore, the scope of OTA testing in autonomous vehicles is rising. Also, with a rise in the production and adoption of consumer electronics in the Asian market, OTA testing possesses high growth opportunities in the region. The broad array of advanced smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others are used by the consumers, which in turn boost the entire industry of consumer electronics and so OTA testing.
In North America, dedicated testing of 5G is fuelling the growth of OTA testing market. Within this market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue. While the Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global OTA Testing Market - By Technology
1.3.2 Global OTA Testing Market - By Type
1.3.3 Global OTA Testing Market - By Frequency Range
1.3.4 Global OTA Testing Market - By Application
1.3.5 Global OTA Testing Market - By End User
1.3.6 Global OTA Testing Market - By Geography
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Premium Insights
4.1 Package Testing Overview
4.2 Antenna in Packaging (AIP) Outlook
5. OTA Testing Market Landscape
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 PEST Analysis
5.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
5.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
5.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
5.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis
5.2.5 South America PEST Analysis
5.3 Ecosystem Analysis
5.4 Expert Opinion
6. OTA Testing Market - Key Industry Dynamics
6.1 Key Market Drivers
6.1.1 Proliferation of 5G and connected devices globally
6.1.1 Soaring demand for fully-autonomous car
6.2 Key Market Restraints
6.2.1 Limited technical staff along with presence of counterfeit products
6.3 Key Market Opportunities
6.3.1 Propagation of OTA testing in telemedicine and telehealth products
6.4 Future Trends
6.4.1 Emergence of next-generation television sets
6.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
7. OTA Testing Market - Global Market Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global OTA Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.3 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking
8. Global OTA Testing Market Analysis - By Technology
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global OTA Testing Market Breakdown, By Technology, 2018 & 2027
8.3 CDMA
8.4 GSM
8.5 UMTS
8.6 LTE
8.7 5G
9. OTA Testing Market Analysis - By Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global OTA Testing Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027
9.3 Services
9.4 Hardware
10. OTA Testing Market Analysis - By Frequency Range
10.1 Overview
10.2 Global OTA Testing Market Breakdown, By Frequency Range, 2018 & 2027
10.3 1 GHz
10.4 20 - 30 GHz
10.5 40-60 GHz
10.6 70 GHz and above
11. OTA Testing Market Analysis - By Application
11.1 Overview
11.2 OTA Testing Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027
11.3 Home Automation
11.4 Mobile Payment System
11.5 Utilities Management System
11.6 Traffic Control System
11.7 Others
12. OTA Testing Market Analysis - By End User
12.1 Overview
12.2 OTA Testing Market Breakdown, By End User, 2018 & 2027
12.3 Aerospace & Defense
12.4 Consumer Electronics
12.5 Automotive
12.6 Logistics & Transportation
12.7 Healthcare
12.8 Others
13. Global OTA Testing Market - Geographical Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 North America OTA Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027
13.3 Europe OTA Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
13.4 APAC OTA Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
13.5 Middle East and Africa OTA Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
13.6 South America OTA Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
14. Industry Landscape
14.1 Market Initiative
14.2 New Development
15. Company Profiles
15.1 Anritsu Corporation
15.2 Bureau Veritas S.A.
15.3 Cetecom GmbH
15.4 Eurofins Scientific
15.5 Intertek Group PLC
15.6 Keysight Technologies Inc.
15.7 ROHDE & SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG
15.8 SGS S.A.
15.9 TUV Rheinland AG
15.10 UL LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w86wfq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005611/en/
