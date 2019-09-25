North America & Europe Medical Display Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "North America and Europe Medical Display Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market is expected to reach $1,515.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2026, in terms of value.
Key Benefits
- This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current North America and Europe medical display market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
- The North America and Europe medical display market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.
- The North America and Europe medical display market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
- A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
- The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
The key factors that drive the growth of the market include Increase in number of medical establishments and rise in healthcare expenditure fuel the demand for medical display devices in these regions. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population in the countries boosts the demand for medical-aid and medical display devices in North America and Europe. The growth in demand for multimodality displays for radiology and various medical applications to get a detailed view of ultrasound outputs and PET further drive the growth of the North America and Europe medical display market.
Based on device type, the North America and Europe market is divided into the desktop, mobile, and all-in-one product. The desktop segment is largest among the device type with its wide usage in major applications owing to high image quality, ease of image analysis, and others.
Based on panel size, the market is divided into the under-22.9-inch panels, 23.0 to 26.9-inch panels, 27.0-41.9-inch panel, and above-42-inch panels. The 27.0-41.9-inch panel segment is largest among the panel size owing to its suitability for wide range of applications including surgical as well as diagnostics.
Based on resolution, the North America and Europe medical display market is divided into up to 2MP, 2.1-4MP, 4.1-8MP, and above 8MP. The 2.1-4MP segment is largest among the device type owing to its decent configuration that is suitable for multiple applications.
Based on application, the market is divided into the digital pathology, multi-modality, surgical, radiology, mammography, and others. The surgical segment is largest among the application owing to wide usage of medical displays for surgeries with its critical impact on the quality of procedures.
U.S. held the largest share of the market in 2018 owing to increase in adoption of hybrid operating rooms along with the short duration of replacement cycle supports the growth of the medical display market in North America. Moreover, the lesser budget constraints on the U.S. hospitals results in the increase in purchases of equipment including medical display, followed by Germany. On the other hand, Germany is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the analysis period due to rise in expenditure in healthcare and increase the demand for medical devices in Germany.
Major players operating in the medical display market include Alpha Display, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Barco NV, BenQ Medical Technology, Coje CO., LTD., Dell Technologies Inc., Double Black Imaging Corporation, FSN Medical Technologies, Hisense Medical, HP INC., JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc., Nanjing Jusha Commercial & Trading Co, Ltd., Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co., Ltd., Steris PLC, EIZO Corporation (EIZO), Sony Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., Novanta Inc. (Novanta), and Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech).
Key Topics Covered
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3. Key market segments
1.4. Research methodology
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key findings of the study
2.2. CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.2. Threat of new entrants
3.3.3. Threat of substitutes
3.3.4. Competitive rivalry
3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Growth in Adoption of Hybrid Operating Rooms
3.5.1.2. Short Replacement Cycles of Medical Displays
3.5.1.3. Increase in Preference for Minimally Invasive Treatments
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Market Saturation in Developed Countries
3.5.2.2. Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Medical Displays
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Technological Advancements in Imaging techniques
3.5.4. Challenge
3.5.4.1. Adoption of Consumer-Grade Displays
3.6. DICOM Market, by application
3.7. Competitive landscape - DICOM
3.7.1. List of players offering DICOM compliant medical displays
CHAPTER 4: NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE MEDICAL DISPLAY MARKET, BY DEVICE
4.1. Overview
4.2. Mobile
4.3. Desktop
4.4. All-in-one products
CHAPTER 5: NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE MEDICAL DISPLAY MARKET, BY PANEL SIZE
5.1. Overview
5.2. Under-22.9-inch panels
5.3. 23.0-26.9-inch panels
5.4. 27.0-41.9-inch panels
5.5. Above-42-inch panels
CHAPTER 6: NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE MEDICAL DISPLAY MARKET, BY RESOLUTION
6.1. Overview
6.2. Up to 2 MP
6.3. 2.1-4 MP
6.4. 4.1-8 MP
6.5. Above 8 MP
CHAPTER 7: NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE MEDICAL DISPLAY MARKET. BY APPLICATION
7.1. Overview
7.2. Digital pathology
7.3. Multi-Modality
7.4. Surgical
7.5. Radiology
7.6. Mammography
7.7. Other applications
CHAPTER 8: NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE MEDICAL DISPLAY MARKET, BY REGION
8.1. Overview
8.2. US Medical Display Market
8.3. Canada Medical display market
8.4. UK Medical Display Market
8.5. Germany Medical Display Market
8.6. France Medical Display Market
8.7. Italy Medical Display Market
8.8. Spain Medical Display Market
8.9. Rest of region
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Alpha Display
9.2. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
9.3. Axiomtek Co. Ltd.
9.4. Barco N.V.
9.5. BenQ Medical Technology
9.6. COJE Co. Ltd.
9.7. Dell Technologies Inc.
9.8. Double Black Imaging Corporation
9.9. FSN Medical Technologies
9.10. Hisense Medical
9.11. HP Inc.
9.12. JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc.
9.13. Nanjing Jusha Commercial & Trading Co. Ltd.
9.14. Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co. Ltd.
9.15. Steris PLC
9.16. EIZO Corporation (EIZO)
9.17. Sony Corporation
9.18. LG Display Co. Ltd.
9.19. Novanta Inc. (Novanta)
9.20. Advantech Co. Ltd. (Advantech)
