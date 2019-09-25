Tavant Named to 2019 IDC FinTech Rankings

|By Business Wire
Tavant, a Silicon Valley-based provider of AI-powered digital lending technologies, announced today it has been named to the 2019 IDC FinTech Rankings, the most comprehensive vendor ranking within the financial services industry.
The annual IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings recognizes companies that are among the top financial technology providers worldwide and includes rankings of top global technology providers to financial institutions. The rankings are based on 2018 calendar year revenues of hardware, software and IT services from financial institutions. Global providers of financial technology in hardware, software and services are categorized and evaluated by IDC to determine key players in the space.
“IDC is honored to recognize the technology providers that appear on the 16th annual FinTech Rankings,” said Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. “These are the companies that have shown commitment to the financial services institutions and their appearance on the list is a testament to that dedication.”
Now in its 16th year, the IDC FinTech Rankings categorize and evaluate the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to reach half a trillion dollars by 2020.
"Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider's commitment to the success of its financial institution clients," states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights.
The annual IDC FinTech Rankings has become an important measure of the health and direction of technology in the industry and the emergence of innovative solutions from new players. In addition, the IDC FinTech Rankings serve as a critical tool for financial institutions and companies to use during strategic planning and to review whenever they consider new investments in third-party solutions.
Tavant and the additional vendors featured in the 2018 IDC FinTech Rankings lead the charge in guiding financial institutions toward successfully executing digital transformation initiatives in an increasingly digital economy.
“IDC Financial Insights is widely recognized as a thought leader at the forefront of our industry and we are honored to be included in its annual FinTech ranking,” said Hassan Rashid, CRO, Tavant. “This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and providing our customers a competitive edge in an increasingly demanding market. Tavant’s vision from day one has been focused on providing unparalleled solutions to meet the business goals of our customers. We have achieved this through consistently focusing on our people, the passion we bring to the partnerships and all-round excellence in everything we undertake.”
Tavant’s growing customer base originates one out of every four loans in the U.S. Tavant’s VΞLOX suite of products solves many lender and borrower challenges, while maximizing data-driven processes.
About Tavant
Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs more than 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies and improving collaboration.
