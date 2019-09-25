Mendix-Studie zu Unternehmen in der Krise: Divergenz statt Synergien als Hemmschuh der Digitalisierung

|By Business Wire
Mendix, Siemens-Tochter und führender Anbieter für Low-Code- und No-Code-Anwendungen für Unternehmen, veröffentlicht die Ergebnisse seiner neuen globalen Studie, die gemeinsam mit Dimensional Research erstellt wurde. Die Studie „Digital Disconnect: A Study of Business and IT Alignment in 2019“ zeigt dabei klar, dass in den Unternehmen eine Spaltung entsteht, die nichts mehr mit dem Silodenken früherer Jahre zu tun hat.
Stattdessen ist aus den Studienergebnissen ersichtlich, dass diese Kluft vor allem durch unterschiedliche Wahrnehmungen bei Budget- und operativen Fragen entsteht. So sind weltweit 50 Prozent der befragten IT-Verantwortlichen der Meinung, dass die IT-Budgets nicht ausreichen, um tatsächlich maßgeschneiderte Lösungen in großem Maßstab zu liefern – wohingegen mehr als zwei Drittel der Business-Entscheider keinerlei Herausforderungen bei der Budgethöhe sehen.
Gleichzeitig erkennen jedoch beide Seiten an, dass die Pipeline für Änderungswünsche an IT-Lösungen immer voller wird und diese kaum oder nur nach Monaten oder sogar Jahren noch erfüllt werden können (in Deutschland: 75 Prozent IT, 71 Prozent Business). Dabei gaben mehr als zwei Drittel (69 Prozent) der in Deutschland befragten Business-Stakeholder an, dass noch nicht einmal die Hälfte ihrer Anfragen überhaupt das Implementierungsstadium erreichen würde. Nahezu alle Befragten (95 Prozent) stimmen darin überein, dass es sich negativ auswirkt, wenn die IT bei neuen Lösungen nicht abliefert. In IT-Abteilungen zeigt sich das vor allem bei der Mitarbeiterzufriedenheit, denn mit jedem nicht abgeschlossenen Projekt steigt die Frustration. Auf Business-Seite geht es hier jedoch um verpasste strategische Ziele, nicht erreichte Kennzahlen und ein Zurückfallen hinter die Wettbewerber.
Kein Schatten ohne Licht
Wenig überraschend zeigt sich als Folge dieser Entwicklung, dass sich unreglementierte IT-Projekte, die sogenannte Shadow-IT, seit einigen Jahren stark im Aufwind befinden. Darüber sind sich beide Seiten mehrheitlich einig.
Tatsächlich sehen hier vor allem die Manager aus den Fachbereichen Vorteile bei der Shadow-IT. Fast zwei Drittel (60 Prozent) sind davon überzeugt, dass der Einsatz von Shadow-IT positiv zu bewerten ist. Demgegenüber stehen die Bedenken der IT-Experten, die größtenteils (92 Prozent) der Meinung sind, dass es gefährlich ist, Anwendungen ohne ein klares Verständnis der Reglements von Governance, Datensicherheit und Kompatibilität zu entwickeln – wohingegen sich zumindest im deutschsprachigen Raum beide Seiten mehrheitlich einig sind (54 Prozent), dass Shadow-IT Vorteile hat, wenn sie entsprechend verwaltet und unterstützt werden kann.
Brücken bauen mit Low-Code
Es gibt eine Technologie, die genau diese Verwaltungs- und Support-Anforderungen erfüllt und gleichzeitig die Vorteile von Schatten-IT sowie der klassischen Software-Entwicklung mitbringt. Low-Code- und No-Code-Plattformen bieten das Potential, die wachsende Kluft zwischen Business und IT zu überbrücken. Das sehen auch die Befragten in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz. So wollen rund die Hälfte (51 Prozent) der Unternehmen in diesen Ländern spätestens im Laufe des kommenden Jahres Anwendungen mit Hilfe von Low-Code entwickeln, 71 Prozent innerhalb der nächsten zwei Jahre.
„Das ist genau der Grund, aus dem wir Mendix gegründet und unsere einheitliche Low-Code- und No-Code-Plattform entwickelt haben, um die Kluft zwischen Fachbereichen und IT zu überbrücken und echte Zusammenarbeit zu fördern“, erklärt Derek Roos, CEO von Mendix. „Jahrelange Budgetierung und Verwaltung der IT als reine Kostenstelle haben zu einer Geschäftskrise geführt. Entscheider im Bereich der Anwendungsentwicklung müssen Teams neu definieren und neue ‚Maker‘ darin bestärken, Wertschöpfung zu erzielen, Software-Lösungen zu erschaffen und als Unternehmen maximale Leistung zu bringen. Jede Iteration der Application-Development-Plattform von Mendix hat dabei die Werkzeuge weiterentwickelt, die nötig sind, damit Fachbereiche und IT erfolgreich zusammenarbeiten können. Dadurch können alle Teammitglieder gemeinsam kreative und wertschöpfende Softwarelösungen entwickeln, die auf die digitale Agenda des Unternehmens einzahlen. Für den Erfolg in der heutigen Marktsituation ist dies unabdingbar. Unsere Studie zeigt die Pain Points und Kommunikationslücken auf, die Führungskräfte angehen müssen, um aus der Bindung an Altsysteme und veraltete Denkweisen auszubrechen und eine bedeutungsvolle digitale Zukunft zu gestalten.“
Mehr Informationen zur Studie „Digital Disconnect: A Study of Business and IT Alignment in 2019“ können Sie hier herunterladen.
Die Studie „Digital Disconnect: A Study of Business and IT Alignment in 2019“ wurde unter mehr als 1.000 IT- und Business-Experten aus Unternehmen verschiedener Branchen in den USA, Großbritannien, DACH und Benelux durchgeführt.
Über Mendix
Mendix, Siemens-Tochter und weltweit führend in der Entwicklung von No-Code/Low-Code-Anwendungen für Unternehmen, erfindet die Art und Weise, wie Anwendungen im digitalen Unternehmen erstellt werden, grundlegend neu. Mit der Mendix No-Code/Low-Code-Plattform können Unternehmen ihre digitalen Prozesse optimieren („Make with More"), indem sie ihre Entwicklungsfähigkeiten erweitern. Engpässe bei der Softwareentwicklung lassen sich überwinden, indem sie Anwendungen mit umfassenden, nativen Erfahrungen entwickeln, die smart, proaktiv und kontextabhängig sind („Make it Smart"). Die Mendix-Plattform unterstützt Unternehmen dabei, ihre Kernsysteme zu modernisieren und große Anwendungsportfolios aufzubauen, um ein kontinuierliches Geschäftswachstum gewährleisten („Make at Scale"). Die Mendix-Plattform wurde entwickelt, um die intensive Zusammenarbeit zwischen Business- und IT-Teams zu fördern und die Anwendungsentwicklungszyklen drastisch zu verkürzen, während gleichzeitig die höchsten Sicherheits-, Qualitäts- und Governance-Standards eingehalten werden – kurz gesagt, um Unternehmen dabei zu unterstützen, selbstbewusst in ihre digitale Zukunft zu starten. Getreu dem Motto „Go Make It" wird die Mendix-Plattform bereits von mehr als 4.000 führenden Unternehmen weltweit eingesetzt.
