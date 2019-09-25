Keysight Technologies Announces Winners of the IoT Innovation Challenge

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the winners of the Keysight IoT Innovation Challenge. All six finalist teams – three in the Smart Water category and three in the Smart Land category, were flown to New York City to present their IoT innovations to a panel of esteemed judges on September 21, 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005668/en/
Daniel Bogdanoff (far left), Keysight Master of Ceremonies, and Marie Hattar, Keysight CMO (second left), present Max Holiday and Anand Lalwani (far right) of Stanford with the Grand Prize in the Keysight IoT Innovation Challenge. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We were extremely impressed by the enthusiasm, engineering knowledge, and ability to make difficult technical design trade-offs from each of the teams,” said Jeff Harris and Chris Cain, competition judges and Keysight co-sponsors of the IoT Innovation Challenge. “They each chose diverse IoT problems and wasted no time building their prototypes, collecting data in real environments, and analyzing their results. It was exciting to witness.”
“We are thrilled to have inspired student innovation worldwide and were humbled by their passion to improve the planet,” said Cheryl Ajluni, Director of the Innovation Challenge Program. “The student response we received was overwhelming and we hope we played a small part in inspiring a next-generation of student innovators, cultivating long-term relationships with their universities and enriching the worldwide engineering community.”
After an impressive set of student presentations, the judge’s scores were compiled and the IoT Innovation awards were presented to:
Grand Prize Winner -- $50,000 USD in cash to the design team and $50,000 USD of Keysight test equipment to their university:
- Stanford University in the U.S. students Anand Lalwani, Max Holiday and Valmik Lakhlani for their entry, Immersible Internet-of-Things (IoT) Sensors for Cloud-based Water Quality Monitoring
Anand Lalwani of the Stanford team commented, "Keysight and this competition helped shape my graduate research work and pushed us extensively in the world of IoT. Keysight has been incredibly supportive of cutting-edge research and promoting innovation across countries."
First Prize in Smart Land Category -- $25,000 USD in cash to the design team and $25,000 USD of Keysight test equipment to their university:
- Massey University in New Zealand students Tyrel Glass, Baden Parr, Darryn Wells and Madhav Kruthiventy of for their entry, CAIRNet (Climate Air Information Real-time Network)
First Prize in Smart Water Category -- $25,000 USD in cash to the design team and $25,000 USD of Keysight test equipment to their university:
- Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) in Malaysia students Lim Wen Qing, Yap Sheng Yao, Tan Kai Siang, Au Jin Cheng and Khor Jun Bin for their entry, IoT Detachable Waterway Monitoring Device with LoRa and Self-Sustainability
Special Prize, The Keysight Diversity in Tech Award -- $25,000 USD in cash to the design team and $25,000 USD of Keysight test equipment to their university:
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology students Nikhil Murthy, Sunny Tran, Gabriella Garcia and Irin Ghosh for their Smart Land entry, berrySmart
“Our team comes from Vietnam, China, India and Colombia. We are male and female engineering students. We truly represent America's growing gender and ethnic technical diversity which gave us a lot of perspectives,” said Gabriella Garcia from the MIT berrySmart team. “We truly appreciate Keysight's recognition that different perspectives bring innovative results.”
The world-class panel of judges for the final IoT Innovation Challenge event in New York included: Ariel Alexovich, associate public information officer for United Nations; Mehdi Sadaghdar, electrical engineer and popular YouTube influencer known as ElectroBOOM; Martin Rowe, senior technical editor for Aspencore Media; student innovator Jeremiah Pate, founder and CEO of LunaSonde; Jeff Harris, vice president of corporate and portfolio marketing for Keysight; Ee Huei Sin, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s General Electronics Measurement Solutions; and Christopher Cain, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Products.
The Keysight IoT Innovation Challenge is a design competition challenging graduate and undergraduate engineering student teams to conceptualize low-power sensor networks to tackle issues brought on by today’s rapid urbanization. The contest had two tracks: the Smart Land challenge and the Smart Water challenge. Students submitted IoT sensor network ideas via online written and video submissions from April 1 – May 15, 2019. The competition attracted over 8000 registrants and nearly 300 entries from around the world, with each entry scored by a panel of 15 semi-final judges on metrics such as innovation, manufacturability and impact. The general public also played a role in the judging by voting for their favorite design entries. These votes contributed to 10 percent of each entrant’s overall score.
For more information on the IoT Innovation Challenge, check out the competition video or go to the event website at: www.iotchallengekeysight.com. For images of finalists, media can visit: https://about.keysight.com/en/newsroom/images/iot-innovation-challenge/.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005668/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT