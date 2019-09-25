57th Design Automation Conference Names Executive Committee for the 2020 Conference and Exhibition

|By Business Wire
|
September 25, 2019
The Design Automation Conference (DAC), the only event devoted to electronic design and design automation of electronic circuits and systems, has named Dr. Zhuo Li, Group Director of Cadence Design Systems as the 57th DAC General Chair. Harry Foster, Chief Scientist at Mentor, a Siemens Business, will join Dr. Li as Vice Chair for the 2020 conference. Under their leadership, the DAC Executive Committee (EC) will oversee the exhibition and trade show, plan the technical program, establish new initiatives, and manage conference operations and publicity. A diverse group of volunteers has been selected from across the semiconductor, design, research, embedded systems, intellectual property and electronic design automation (EDA) industries to join the 2020 EC. The 57th DAC will be held at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA from July 19 – 23, 2020. DAC will co-locate with SemiCon West 2020, being held July 21 – 23, at Moscone North and South halls.
Dr. Li is currently a Group Director at Cadence Design Systems responsible for digital clock network synthesis and construction. He has received both the Cadence Achieve Award in 2018 and the Cadence Master Invention Award in 2019. Dr. Li has filed 99 patents with 65 patents issued. He has published more than 70 conference and journal papers, and has received several best paper awards from ASP-DAC, ISPD, Integration: The VLSI Journal, and the IEEE CAS Outstanding Young Author Award. He was the recipient of IEEE CEDA Early Career Award in 2013, and received many technical achievement and service awards from IEEE, ACM and SRC. He was an Associate Editor of IEEE TCAD from 2014 to 2018 and has been elevated to an IEEE Fellow in 2018. Dr. Li was invited to the US Frontier of Engineering Symposium organized by U.S. National Academy of Engineering in 2015 and Germany-U.S. FOE Symposium in 2019. He has worked on a variety of topics in his career including physical synthesis and design optimization, circuit modeling and simulation, and general large-scale optimization algorithms. Dr. Zhuo Li received his Ph.D. degree in computer engineering from Texas A&M University. Prior to Cadence, he was a Research Staff Member at IBM Watson and Austin Research center from 2006 to 2014, and was one of the co-founders of Pextra Corp. (acquired by Mentor Graphics) before he joined IBM.
57th DAC EC members are:
- Vice-Chair – Harry Foster, Mentor, A Siemens Business
- Finance Chair – Patrick Groeneveld, Executive Consultant
- Technical Program Chair – Joerg Henkel, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
- Conference Program Co-Chair – Anand Raghunathan, Purdue University
- Panel Chair – Hai “Helen” Li, Duke University, North Carolina
- Tutorial Chair – Laleh Behjat, University of Calgary, Canada
- Design Track Co-Chair – Natarajan Viswanathan, Cadence Design Systems
- Designer Track Co-Chair – Ambar Sarkar, Nvidia Corp.
- Designer Track/IP Co-Chair – Renu Mehra, Synopsys Inc.
- IP Track Co-Chair – Randy Fish, UltraSoC, Inc.
- Special Sessions Chair – Vivek De, Intel Corp.
- Embedded Focus Chair – Rob Oshana, NXP
- Cloud Focus Chair – Derek Magill, Association of HPC Professionals
- Industry/Exhibition Chair – Rob van Blommestein, OneSpin, Inc.
- Industry/Exhibition Co-chair – McKenzie Ross, OneSpin, Inc.
- Publicity/Marketing Chair – Michelle Clancy, Cayenne Communication
- Asia Outreach Chair – Shaojun Wei, Tsinghua University
- Past Chair – Rob Aitken, Arm, Ltd.
- ACM SIGDA Representative – Vijaykrishnan Narayanan, Penn State University
- IEEE/CEDA Representative – Ayse Coskun, Boston University
“Being the world’s premier event devoted to the design and design automation of electronic chips to system, DAC brings together designers, researchers and industry to learn, share, and network. It is with great pleasure and honor to serve as the 57th General Chair of DAC,” Dr. Li said. “This is a golden time for EDA and the semiconductor industry given many exciting new technology trends, such as machine learning/AI, 5G, security, auto and design on cloud. Over the next year, Harry and I will work closely with the executive committee to drive the direction of DAC and develop a technical program that coincides with an energetic exhibition to inspire and offer opportunity for future of electronic design.”
About DAC
The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA).
Design Automation Conference acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.
