Android 10 Includes Mopria Alliance’s Code Contribution, Giving Users Continued Ability to Print Directly from Android Devices

September 25, 2019
As consumer and business demand for continuous mobility increases, mobile device users require ways to seamlessly connect devices and transfer content back and forth from physical and digital environments.
To meet this demand, the new Android 10 gives users the continued ability to print directly from their Android devices, supported by a code contribution from the Mopria® Alliance, a global nonprofit membership organization founded to drive industry-wide standards and solutions for printing and scanning to connected devices.
In including the wireless printing capability, Android 10 follows the lead of the two previous versions of the operating system, both of which also included the Android Default Print Service’s core printing technology from the Mopria Print Service – showing that even in a mobile, digital world, people still want the ability to print.
“Today’s mobile device users require simple, secure printing from anywhere – whether they’re a business traveler who works from hotel and airport business centers, a consumer who wants to print at home without sitting down at a desktop, or a digital nomad who uses co-working spaces as an office,” said Greg Kuziej, Chairman of the Board at the Mopria Alliance. “To enable the flexibility and agility modern life requires, the Mopria Alliance works continuously to simplify print and scan services while improving Android users’ printing experience.”
The Default Print Service first debuted in 2017 with the launch of Android 8 – the result of an ongoing collaboration between the Mopria Alliance and the Google Android team via the Android Open Source Project. It provides convenient, intuitive printing with automatic printer discovery, allowing easy printing to more than 3,000 models and 100 million deployed Mopria certified printers from any Android 8, 9 or 10 device.
In the six years since the establishment of the Mopria Alliance by founders Canon, HP, Samsung and Xerox, the nonprofit membership organization has expanded to 23 members representing the worldwide printer and scanner business. In addition to the founding companies, the Mopria Alliance today includes Adobe, Brother, EFI, Epson, Fuji Xerox, Huawei, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, Microsoft, OKI Data, Pantum, Primax, Qualcomm, Toshiba, Ricoh, Sharp, Xiaomi and YSoft.
The Mopria Alliance makes printing and scanning solutions more accessible and intuitive for consumer and business users through the Mopria Print Service app and library. To date, Mopria print technology has been installed on more than 1 billion devices, including select Amazon Fire, Huawei, Samsung Galaxy and ZTE devices, and is designed to simplify printing from Android devices to more than 120 million Mopria-certified printers.
In December 2018, Mopria Alliance additionally released the Mopria Scan app, which allows users to scan directly from their scanner or multi-function printer to an Android device.
To learn more, check out this video and FAQ on how to print using the Android Default Print Service, and find the latest list of Mopria certified printers and print accessories.
About the Mopria® Alliance
The Mopria® Alliance is a non-profit membership organization of leading global technology companies with the mission of providing universal standards and solutions for print and scan. With a focus on mobility and modern productivity trends, Mopria technology is used to allow users to interact intuitively and seamlessly with a printer, multi-function printer or scanner, regardless of brand. Learn more at www.mopria.org. Print. Scan. Go.
