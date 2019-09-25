Nexstar Media Group Journeys Along the US-Mexico Border With “Border Tour,” a New Multiplatform News Series Documenting the Region’s Local Stories

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 01:24 PM EDT
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (the “Company”) announced today the launch of the “Border Tour,” a new television and digital news series documenting real stories at the southern barrier. “Border Tour” started in San Diego, California on Sunday, September 22 and takes viewers on an interactive journey along the US-Mexico border that concludes in Brownsville, Texas on Tuesday, October 1. This unique news series spotlights Nexstar’s new ongoing local content initiative BorderReport.com, a multi-media digital news platform dedicated to telling stories about the people and families living, working and traveling along the US-Mexico border.
“Border Tour” is anchored by Nexstar’s leading local journalists Julian Resendiz (@JulianDFW), KTSM 9 News El Paso correspondent for BorderReport.com; Sandra Sanchez (@SandraESanchez), award-winning journalist and South Texas correspondent for BorderReport.com; and Anna Wiernicki (@AnnaEWiernicki), Washington Correspondent for Nexstar’s DC News Bureau. Equipped with Nexstar’s state-of-the-art multi-camera IP vehicle, the “Border Tour” team is livestreaming on the road and delivering real-time reporting as they make their way along the US-Mexico border. The IP vehicle is outfitted with the latest technology to deliver unprecedented footage, including four point-of-view cameras and high-definition (HD) full color and FLIR thermal night vision rooftop cameras, offering viewers a unique and revealing look at the southern border.
Using the Twitter hashtag #BorderReport, digital viewers across more than 100 Nexstar websites and BorderReport.com can interact with the team of journalists and ask questions about their coverage and what they are experiencing on the ground.
Perry Sook, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. stated, “At the grand opening of the new KTSM 9 News operations center in El Paso earlier this year, local viewers told us there was a strong need for presenting the untold stories of their local community and other communities in the United States that share a border with Mexico. As America’s largest local broadcast television group, we are uniquely positioned to leverage Nexstar’s scale, news resources and reporting capabilities to create BorderReport.com, a first-of-its-kind multimedia news platform that is exclusively dedicated to delivering local reporting along America’s southwest border. Throughout its 23-year history Nexstar has proactively responded to the needs of the communities we serve and our in-depth investigative coverage and quality storytelling at BorderReport.com will continue even after the conclusion of the ‘Border Tour’ on October 1.”
Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. added, “With television stations in three border states serving twenty local markets including San Diego, El Paso and Brownsville, Nexstar’s station-level teams live and work in these communities and are personally committed to delivering first-hand reporting on the local stories that matter to viewers and their families. To drive awareness of our ongoing BorderReport.com news initiative, we launched the ‘Border Tour’ programming series which provides viewers and digital users across the country unprecedented, live access to leading multimedia journalists as they make a ten-day journey along the US-Mexico border. The combined resources of our local stations and the additional investments we are making to support BorderReport.com squarely address the information interests of our local viewers, while again highlighting Nexstar’s commitment to localism and unbiased local broadcast journalism.”
Following the 10-day “Border Tour,” Nexstar will air a long-form special highlighting the journey’s most compelling stories via television broadcast in select markets, with nation-wide coverage streaming online at BorderReport.com (check local listings). Stations participating in the television broadcast include KTLA-TV (Los Angeles), KSWB-TV (San Diego), KLAS-TV (Las Vegas), KTXL-TV (Sacramento), KRQE-TV (Albuquerque), KRON-TV (San Francisco), KGPE-TV (Fresno), KXAN-TV (Austin), KWKT-TV (Waco), and KTSM-TV (El Paso), and others.
The Border Report “Border Tour”
Sunday, September 22, 2019 – Tuesday, October 1, 2019
“Border Tour” will be carried on all Nexstar local TV station websites and at BorderReport.com. Users may follow along the experience in real-time and ask the BorderReport.com team questions by using the hashtag #BorderReport on Twitter.
Border Tour Anchors / Operations:
- Julian Resendiz, KTSM 9 News producer and El Paso correspondent for The Border Report (@JulianDFW)
- Sandra Sanchez, South Texas correspondent for The Border Report (@SandraESanchez)
- Anna Wiernicki, Washington Correspondent, Nexstar Media Group (@AnnaEWiernicki)
- Ozzie Carrillo, KTSM 9 News Operations Manager (@ozziecarr)
Media Inquiries:
- National and local media outlets interested in interviewing Nexstar’s multimedia journalists live on the Border Tour may contact Gary Weitman at 312-222-3394 / [email protected] or Joe Jaffoni / Jennifer Neuman at 212-835-8500 / [email protected]
About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 197 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005817/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT