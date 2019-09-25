Adventist Health White Memorial Enhances Patient Safety with Germ-Fighting Robots

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 02:07 PM EDT
Patient safety is a top priority at Adventist Health White Memorial, the region’s leading faith-based, nonprofit teaching hospital. In 2015, recognizing that some viruses and bacteria are becoming resistant to cleaning chemicals, antibiotics and even hand sanitizer, Adventist Health White Memorial became one of the first hospitals in the western U.S. to deploy a new germ-fighting technology, LightStrike™ Germ-Zapping Robots™, as part of its environmental standard of care to disinfect patient rooms and operating rooms.
The LightStrike Robots use intense pulsed xenon ultraviolet (UV) light to quickly and effectively disinfect patient rooms of hard to kill pathogens such as Clostridioides difficile (C.diff), Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and Vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE) that can cause healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). If these microscopic pathogens are missed during the manual cleaning process, they can linger on surfaces in the patient environment for up to six months and pose a risk to patients and hospital employees.
Adventist Health White Memorial worked closely with Xenex, a world leader in infection prevention programs and room disinfection technology, to assess where the LightStrike Robots should be utilized within the hospital and how often. After seeing a 45% reduction in C.diff infection rates with three LightStrike Robots, the hospital invested in four more robots and a LightStrike Disinfection Pod™ to further bolster its infection control program. Operated by the hospital’s Environmental Services team, the LightStrike Robots are brought into rooms to disinfect high-touch surfaces like bedrails, tray tables and doorknobs after the room has been cleaned via traditional methods. The hospital keeps a robot on every floor to disinfect rooms after a patient is discharged, and then uses the robots to disinfect Operating Rooms (OR) when the day’s procedures are complete. The LightStrike Disinfection Pod is used to disinfect mobile, reusable equipment such as isolettes, ventilators, wheelchairs, and mobile work stations. With seven LightStrike Robots and a LightStrike Pod, Adventist Health White Memorial boasts one of the largest fleets of LightStrike Robots in the western U.S.
According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), C.diff is a major health threat. It is a serious intestinal infection that can cause diarrhea, colitis and even death. A person with C.diff may contaminate their hospital room and bathroom, leaving C.diff spores on the walls, handles and other high-touch surfaces that can be easily transferred to the next patient or healthcare worker in that room. C.diff spores are resistant to some cleaning chemicals and can live on surfaces for months, making C.diff infections a major challenge for healthcare facilities.
“Delivering top notch care to our patients is our number one priority, and doing everything we can to provide a safe environment for them while they are being treated at our facility is an important area of focus for us. We recognized that we needed new weapons in our battle against superbugs and we are very excited about the success we’ve achieved since we added LightStrike disinfection to our robust infection prevention strategy. Our infection rates are below the national average and we are very proud that we have been able to significantly reduce them even further after deploying the LightStrike Robots to disinfect rooms in our facility,” says Mara Bryant, Chief Operating Officer at Adventist Health White Memorial. “We were early adopters of the LightStrike technology and we have seen significant reductions in C.diff rates after adding pulsed xenon UV disinfection to our cleaning protocol.”
With the rise of superbugs that are increasingly hard to kill, hospitals like Adventist Health White Memorial are turning to LightStrike Robots to help rid their facilities of dangerous pathogens. LightStrike Robots have been credited in peer-reviewed, published studies by numerous healthcare facilities for helping them reduce their C.diff, MRSA and Surgical Site Infection rates 46%-100%. Requiring no warm-up or cool-down time, the robots work quickly and add only 10-15 minutes to room turnover time.
About Adventist Health White Memorial
Adventist Health White Memorial is a unique faith-based teaching hospital serving East and South Los Angeles. The non-profit, 353-bed hospital is committed to improving the health of the community by providing high quality and comprehensive care with inpatient and outpatient services. Adventist Health White Memorial has served the community for more than 100 years. Today it is regionally recognized for state-of-the-art technology and specialty care services provided by some of the best physicians in Los Angeles whose credentials include pioneering research, Ivy League education, and a commitment to compassionate and culturally-competent care. For more information, visit https://www.adventisthealth.org/white-memorial/
About Xenex Disinfection Services
Xenex's patented Full SpectrumTM pulsed xenon UV room disinfection system is used for the advanced disinfection of healthcare facilities. Due to its speed and ease of use, the LightStrike system has proven to integrate smoothly into hospital cleaning operations. Xenex’s mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that cause healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The company is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Jaffray Merchant Services, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Tectonic Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II and RK Ventures. For more information, visit Xenex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005845/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT