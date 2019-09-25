Amazon Introduces 8 New Echo Devices

(NASDAQ:AMZN)—Today, Amazon introduced an all-new line-up of Echo devices that give you even more ways to add Alexa to your daily life—whether at home or on-the-go. Amazon also announced new Alexa features, smart home experiences, developer tools, and devices and services from eero, Ring, and other Alexa device makers. To learn more about the other products, features, and services that Amazon announced today, visit: https://blog.aboutamazon.com/.

New Echo devices include:

All-new Echo: Featuring an updated fabric design and even better sound, still only $99.99.

Echo Flex: The most affordable way to add Alexa to any space in your home, this plug-in smart speaker is wireless and only $24.99.

Echo Dot with clock: This new option for Echo Dot includes a bright LED display that shows the time, outdoor temperature, timers, and alarms—only $59.99.

Echo Show 8: The latest addition to the Echo Show family with an 8-inch display, crisp and powerful sound, and a built-in camera shutter for added peace of mind for $129.99.

Echo Studio: Our best-sounding Echo ever, with five directional speakers for immersive sound, room adaptation technology, and a built-in smart home hub for $199.99.

Echo Buds: Wireless earbuds with Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and hands-free access to Alexa for $129.99.

Day 1 Editions products include:

Echo Frames: All-day glasses with hands-free access to Alexa, available by invitation for $179.99.

Echo Loop: A smart ring that provides quick access to Alexa on-the-go, available by invitation for $129.99.

“We love hearing feedback from customers about how they use Alexa throughout their day—whether that’s listening to music, dropping in on a loved one, trying out a new recipe, or playing a game with the family,” said Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa. “We hope these new Echo devices will give customers even more ways to access Alexa—whether that’s through the best-sounding Echo device yet—Echo Studio, a reimagined Echo and Echo Dot, new designs like Echo Show 8 and Echo Flex, or new experiences for Alexa on-the-go with earbuds, glasses, and a ring.”

New Additions to the Echo Family—Even More Ways to Add Alexa to Your Day

All-new Echo—Updated fabric design and even better sound, still only $99.99

The next-generation Echo features an updated fabric design with color options for any style—including Twilight Blue, Charcoal, Heather Grey, and Sandstone. Echo has the same audio architecture as Echo Plus, including a 3-inch woofer and increased back volume so the bass feels stronger, and the mids and highs are clearer.

Echo Flex—A plug-in smart speaker with Alexa for $24.99

Echo Flex is the most affordable way to add Alexa to any space in your home. It plugs directly into a standard electrical outlet, making it perfect for those places in your home where cords can be a hassle like the hallway, garage, or bathroom. Simply ask Alexa to control compatible smart home devices, make an announcement, or check the score of a favorite sports team, and responses will come through the small speaker on the device that’s been optimized for Alexa’s voice. Echo Flex also has a built-in USB port so you can easily charge your phone or add an optional accessory, like a Smart Night Light or Motion Sensor, all while using only one outlet.

Echo Dot with clock—Now with a simple, bright LED display for $59.99

Echo Dot with clock starts with the best-selling Echo device ever, and adds a simple, bright LED display that makes it the perfect addition to a nightstand or countertop. The LED display automatically adjusts based on the brightness of the room, so you can easily see the time or ask to see the temperature outside, as well as set a morning alarm or pasta timer. Plus, you can tap the top of the device to conveniently snooze an alarm.

Echo Show 8—Versatile 8-inch HD display, crisp and powerful audio, and a camera with a built-in shutter for $129.99

With a vivid 8-inch HD display, crisp and powerful audio, and a built-in camera shutter, Echo Show 8 is our most versatile smart display yet. Simply ask Alexa to play your favorite episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or Carnival Row on Prime Video. Plus, through a new integration with Food Network, you can watch episodes of cooking shows from Bobby Flay, Giada de Laurentiis, and more—and when you see a recipe you like, all you have to do is ask Alexa to save the recipe to view it later. Food Network Kitchen subscribers will also be able to take live and on demand cooking classes from Food Network chefs, get step-by-step cooking instructions, and have access to tens of thousands of recipes.

Echo Studio—Immersive 3D audio, pairs with select Fire TV devices for audio playback, and a smart home hub for only $199.99

With five built-in directional speakers, Echo Studio has been purposefully engineered to create premium sound with space, clarity, and depth. Its 5.25-inch woofer and 330W of peak power produce deep, rich bass by using the bass port at the bottom to maximize airflow and bass output from the woofer. Echo Studio has a 1-inch tweeter and three 2-inch midrange speakers delivering dynamic midranges and crisp, high frequencies. Plus, it has a 24-bit DAC and a power amplifier with 100 kHz of bandwidth for high-res, lossless music playback, available via Amazon Music HD. Echo Studio also automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes audio playback to deliver optimal sound—no matter where you put the device in the room.

Echo Studio is the first smart speaker to deliver an immersive three-dimensional (3D) audio experience using Dolby Atmos and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio. It brings listeners closer to their favorite artists and songs, allowing them to experience music the way artists intended it. Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Entertainment are bringing a growing library of new music, current hits, and legendary tracks to these immersive formats. Native 3D music will be available on Echo Studio with a subscription to Amazon Music HD, a new tier of the highest quality streaming audio available. Coming next year, it will also be available through TIDAL HiFi. To sample native 3D music on Echo Studio and Amazon Music, simply ask “Alexa, play the best of 3D music.”

One or two Echo Studio devices can be paired with select Fire TV devices for audio playback with multi-channel sound and support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio 5.1, and stereo audio. Echo Studio also has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub which can be used to control compatible smart home devices—making it the perfect addition to your family or living room.

Echo Buds—Truly wireless earbuds with Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and hands-free access to Alexa for $129.99

Designed for wherever your day leads you, Echo Buds are an easy way to access Alexa hands-free while on-the-go. Each earbud has two outer microphones and one inner microphone that work together to reduce ambient noise so Alexa can hear you whether you’re walking to class, on your lunch break, or commuting home on the train. All you have to do is ask to hear your favorite playlist, find the nearest coffee shop, or order an Uber. Coming later this year, ask Alexa if Whole Foods Market has what you want and she will tell you if it’s in-stock and which department and aisle to find it in.

Echo Buds have two premium, balanced armature drivers in each earbud—the driver design is inspired by in-ear monitors used by professional musicians, to deliver crisp, clear vocals and dynamic bass. This design makes Echo Buds perfect for listening to your favorite music, Audible book, podcast, or radio station. Plus, with Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology, you can choose to minimize the noise around you. If you’re in a crowded coffee shop or working in an open office space, double tap either earbud to turn Active Noise Reduction on. When you are walking down a busy street or at the train station—places where you want to hear the world around you—double tap either earbud again to turn Passthrough Mode on.

Echo Buds come with three different sized ear tips and wing tips for a secure fit you can wear throughout your day. Each earbud is IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, sweat, or light rain. And with one full charge, Echo Buds have up to five hours of music playback or four hours of call time. The included charging case holds up to three additional charges—15 hours of music playback or 12 hours of call time. Echo Buds connect to Alexa through the Alexa app on your mobile device and use your existing device’s data plan to access a range of features such as music, navigation, calling, and more. You can also tap and hold your Echo Buds to access your phone’s native voice services—Siri or Google Assistant.

Day 1 Editions Give Customers Access to Our Most Ambitious Ideas

The new Day 1 Editions program is designed to bring innovative ideas to customers faster, allowing for increased innovation and invention. Customers who choose to participate in Day 1 Editions will have the opportunity to contribute valuable feedback that informs future product ideas and development.

Echo Frames—All-day glasses with Alexa available by invitation for $179.99

Echo Frames are prescription-ready glasses that offer hands-free access to Alexa. While wearing the frames, just ask to make phone calls, set a reminder to pick up dry cleaning when you leave work, add call the mechanic to your to-do list, listen to your favorite podcast, or control compatible smart home devices. Echo Frames have a VIP Filter, which allows you to select and hear only the phone notifications that matter most, while filtering out the rest. When an alert comes through, simply swipe on the temple to listen.

Designed to look and feel like regular glasses, Echo Frames have no camera or display and are made from durable and lightweight materials for all-day wear. The frames have four beamforming micro speakers that use Amazon open-ear audio technology to direct sound towards your ears, while minimizing the sound heard by those around you.

After purchasing Echo Frames, visit your preferred eyewear professional to add prescription lenses or adjust the fit of the frames. Check with your vision insurance provider to see if you’re eligible for out-of-network reimbursement. In addition to Alexa, you can also use Echo Frames to access Google Assistant; simply long press on the temple.

Through the invitation period, Echo Frames will be available for a special price of $179.99. It is only compatible with Android phones.

Echo Loop—Alexa-enabled smart ring available by invitation for $129.99

The first Alexa-enabled smart ring, Echo Loop is packed with ways to stay on top of your day. With access to Alexa at your fingertips, simply click the action button to ask for the right amount to tip at dinner, confirm you locked the front door, or announce you’re on your way home. Plus, Echo Loop can be used for short phone calls—just set a top contact and double click the action button to give them a call. When done speaking to Alexa or the person on the other end of the call, hold Echo Loop up to your ear to hear your phone call or Alexa’s response.

Echo Loop has two microphones, the smallest speaker ever on an Echo device, and a piezo haptic that vibrates discreetly when you receive notifications or an incoming call, or to signal the button has been pressed and Alexa is streaming your request to the cloud. Echo Loop can last for an entire day of use with one charge, and the included charging cradle recharges it completely in 90 minutes. Echo Loop is scratch-resistant and water-resistant—meaning it can handle hand-washing and splashing. It connects to Alexa through the Alexa app on your smartphone and uses your existing device’s data plan. To access your phone’s native voice services—Siri or Google Assistant—press and hold the action button for one second.

Echo Loop will be available in a black titanium finish. It comes in a limited range of sizes—S, M, L, and XL—and will be available in limited quantities. Through the invitation period, Echo Loop will be available for a special price of $129.99.

Availability

The new Echo devices are available for pre-order starting today and will start shipping later this year. To learn more, visit: www.amazon.com/morealexa.

You can request an invitation starting today for Echo Loop and Echo Frames, the first two Day 1 Editions programs. Customers who are selected will start receiving invites later this year.

The new devices announced today join Echo Dot, Echo Dot Kids Edition, Echo Plus, Echo Show, Echo Show 5, Echo Auto, and Echo companion devices to create the Echo family of devices. Amazon also introduced new Alexa features that will soon roll out to Echo devices.

