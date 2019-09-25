Ring Launches its First-Ever Indoor-Only Security Camera, Ring Indoor Cam, the Company’s Most Affordable Camera To-Date

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 02:29 PM EDT
Ring, whose mission is to make neighborhoods safer, today announced the company’s first-ever indoor-only security camera. Ring Indoor Cam is Ring’s most affordable camera yet -- available today for just $59.99.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005858/en/
Ring today announced Ring Indoor Cam, the company's most affordable and first-ever indoor-only security camera, available today for just $59.99. (Photo: Business Wire)
With its compact design, the new Ring Indoor Cam can be mounted just about anywhere in the home and features up to 1080p HD video, motion zones, night vision, two-way talk, and motion-activated recording. The device also includes privacy features that enable users to disable motion and audio recording right from the app, and an indicator light that displays whenever the camera is recording.
Ring also today announced the third-generation Ring Stick Up Cam, the most versatile of the company’s cameras, is available for pre-order. The new Stick Up Cam can be installed indoors or outdoors and comes in three power options: Plug-In ($99.99), Battery ($99.99), and Solar ($148.99). Featuring up to 1080p HD video, motion detection, night vision, two-way talk, and a wide viewing angle, Stick Up Cam provides flexible home security and privacy wherever it’s needed most.
Jamie Siminoff, founder and Chief Inventor of Ring, said: “We’re excited to bring customers our most affordable camera yet, and provide even more security options with Ring Indoor Cam and the all new Ring Stick Up Cam. As a team of inventors, we are constantly pushing ourselves to identify innovative, cost effective and easy-to-use security products that make our neighborhoods safer. With our growing lineup of both indoor and outdoor cams, varying in size and functionality, our customers have choices when determining how best to secure their homes.”
With the Ring app, link Indoor Cam and Stick Up Cam to compatible smart home devices from Ring and other leading brands for a smarter, more secure home. Both new cameras announced today integrate with Works with Ring devices and are Alexa enabled. Just say, “Alexa, show the back yard" to see Live View or “Alexa, answer the living room” to begin speaking with whomever is in the home. Users can also see who’s there with Indoor Cam, and open doors for friends and family right from their Ring app with select smart locks. When Ring Alarm is triggered, users can set Stick Up Cam to automatically start recording.
- Small footprint for easy, DIY installation virtually anywhere inside the home
- Up to 1080p HD video
- Two-way talk
- Live View
- Night vision
- Motion detection and motion-activated recording
- Turn off audio recording with the Audio Streaming and Recording Toggle
- Pause motion-activated video recording with the Record Motion Toggle
- Blue LED light indicates when the device is recording or in Live View
- Plug-in power for indoor use only
- Modes: customize how your camera operates using three different modes (home, disarmed, away). Modes will be available November 2019.
Next-Gen Stick Up Cam Features
- Flexible, DIY installation both indoors and outdoors
- Two-way talk
- Live View
- Up to 1080p HD video
- Night vision
- Motion detection and motion-activated recording
- Weather resistant
- Turn off audio recording with the Audio Streaming and Recording Toggle
- Pause motion-activated video recording with the Record Motion Toggle
- Avoid video recording specific areas with the Privacy Zones feature
- Blue LED light indicates when the device is recording or in Live View
- Available in three power options: Plug-In, Battery, and Solar
- Modes: customize how your camera operates using three different modes (home, disarmed, away). Modes will be available November 2019.
Pricing and Availability
Ring Indoor Cam is available in the U.S. today at Ring.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Target.com and HomeDepot.com for $59.99. The third-generation Ring Stick Up Cam is available for pre-order today - Plug-In and Battery for $99.99 and Solar for $148.99 - at Ring.com and Amazon.com and will ship October 23, 2019. Bundles are also available on Ring.com and Amazon.com.
Media Assets
Click here for images and other media assets.
About Ring
Ring's mission is to make neighborhoods safer by creating a Ring of Security around homes and communities with its suite of home security products and services. The Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighbors app, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete, proactive home and neighborhood security in a way no other company has before. In fact, two Newark, NJ neighborhoods saw an over 50 percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Video Doorbells and Spotlight Cams were installed on 11% of homes in the communities from April-July 2018 when compared to the same time period in 2017. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005858/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT