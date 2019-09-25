New Data Confirms Improved Corvias Military Housing Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 05:21 PM EDT
Corvias, a long-term solutions and management partner to the U.S. military, has released data reflecting improvements to its housing partnerships. The statistics show performance over the past seven months since the launch of The Corvias Commitment, a set of principles and activities designed to improve its responsiveness, communication and commitment to excellent resident service across its military housing portfolio and expanding to its other partnerships. The data also shows Corvias’ support for the services’ development of a military housing Resident Bill of Rights.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005939/en/
A Corvias team member tends to on-base housing. Earlier this year, the company launched The Corvias Commitment and data released today confirms significant improvement seen across the military housing portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
“In these types of long-term partnerships, we should never have a fix-it-and-forget-it mentality,” said John Picerne, Founder of Corvias. “As we were making repairs, we came to realize that simply following the status quo of correcting problems when they occur wasn’t going to solve the long-term issues of these aging facilities. We needed to pivot, and we’ve done so by prioritizing our return to the gold standard of customer service and infusing a $325M direct capital investment into our Army portfolio of homes, at no cost to the government.” Of the 26,000 homes Corvias manages across 13 military installations, 44% of the Army portfolio was built between the 1880s and 1970s making them over 40 years old.
Corvias’ service performance initiatives and increased resident communication and engagement events are producing positive results, including:
-
8,800 residents have downloaded the new Corvias Resident Portal that enables residents across Corvias’ Army portfolio to issue and track their maintenance requests, upload photos and provide immediate feedback on service performance.
- To date, nearly 4,700 work orders have been submitted via the portal with a 92% satisfaction rating on work performed.
-
94.7% of work orders are being completed on time, demonstrating Corvias’ priority to improve the time and rate of response to work orders and service requests.
- Of the work orders completed, the satisfaction score is 4.13 out of 5.
- The addition of over 100 permanent positions has increased resident engagement opportunities with Corvias staff and allowed for the expansion of the resident service team across the Corvias military portfolio, including ombudsmen, resident advocates at Fort Bragg and Fort Meade.
- 100% comprehensive customer-service training of all Corvias employees, led by a nationally designated trainer credentialed by the National Apartment Association Education Institute.
- Expansion of on-post housing amenities to include new Home Help Centers, which have given residents access to commonly used home operating items, free and at their convenience. Items available include batteries, air conditioning/heating unit filters, light bulbs and fire extinguishers, grass seed, wall protectors and touch-up paint.
- Regular town hall meetings, including where teams walk the neighborhoods with military leadership to further engage with residents.
-
Established Resident Advisory Groups to enable regular, active collaboration and feedback between Corvias and residents across all installations.
- To date, Corvias has held 28 meetings and implemented resident-suggested ideas including monthly newsletters and customizing resident communications.
- Moved resident call centers so they are located on installations and staffed by Corvias team members, which has increased resident familiarity with service specialists, enabled consistent communication and streamlined the process from work order initiation to completion.
- Improved coordination with installation command through in-person meetings and weekly work order reports.
- Reopening of recreation centers and playgrounds, and hosting regular social and community events, enabling residents to connect with each other and Corvias staff.
“Our residents are our number one priority. We are committed to ensuring we are doing everything we can to exceed their expectations and needs,” said Picerne. “The enhancements we have made over the last few months are just the beginning and we look forward to building on our progress, improving our installations and the service we provide year after year.”
About Corvias
As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005939/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT