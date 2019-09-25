CTA Announces 2020 Executive Board and Board of Industry Leaders

|By Business Wire
|
September 25, 2019 05:56 PM EDT
Today, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, North America's leading tech trade association and owner and producer of CES® – the world's largest, most influential tech event – announced the election of its 2020 Executive Board (EB) and Board of Industry Leaders (BIL) during CTA's Technology and Standards Fall Forum in Los Angeles.
"Congratulations to these outstanding leaders and trailblazers of the tech industry,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "These board members represent the diversity, innovation and energy that are pushing our industry forward each year and improving lives across the world. We are immensely grateful to have their experience and leadership help drive CTA’s strategic vision and continue growing CES – the global stage for innovation.”
Michael Fasulo, president and COO at Sony Electronics North America, will serve as EB chairman; Bridget Karlin, chief technology officer at IBM Global Technology Services, and Fred Towns, president at New Age Electronics, Inc., a division of SYNNEX Corp., will serve as board vice chairs. Current 2019 EB members who will continue to serve are Melissa Andresko, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.; Stephanie Dismore, HP Inc.; former EB chair David Hagan, Boingo Wireless, Inc.; Sally Lange, Sprint; Pat Lavelle, VOXX International; Mike Mansuetti, Robert Bosch LLC; John Penney, Elemental; and Dr. Carmichael Roberts, Soft Robotics Inc.
The newest members of the board are Ty Ahmad-Taylor, vice president of product marketing at Facebook, Inc.; Deena Ghazarian, managing partner at TargetPath LLC; and Gary Yacoubian, president, CEO and managing partner at Specialty Technologies/SVS.
CTA's Gary Shapiro continues to serve as the association’s president and CEO and Glenda MacMullin, COO and CFO, CTA, will continue to serve as treasurer. Daniel Pidgeon, Starpower, will serve as secretary with Kailey Adametz, CTA, serving as assistant secretary.
Along with the 2020 Executive Board, CTA also announced the newest members of the BIL – accomplished leaders from CTA's member companies who have broad experience in the consumer technology sector and represent the industry's interests. The BIL serves CTA and the Executive Board in an advisory role, supporting public policy and association activities.
CTA's new BIL Members are:
Terms through December 31, 2021:
- Steve Downer, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon
Terms through December 31, 2022:
- Dr. Alicia Abella, VP - Advanced Technology Integrated Planning and Realization, AT&T
- Scott Burnett, Managing Director, Global Consumer Electronics Industry, IBM
- Sandy Conrad, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, HSN
- Randy Fry, President, Fry Electronics
- Kara Grasso, Vice President, DENSO
- Menashe Horowitz, President, B&H Photo
- Bill Janka, President, Mission Audio Video
- Nichole Jordan, National Managing Partner, Markets, Clients & Industry, Grant Thornton LLP
- Ranndy Kellogg, President & CEO, Omron Healthcare
- Bill Lacey, President & CEO, GE Lighting
- Robin Liss, CEO, Suvie
- Rob Reis, CEO, Higher Ground LLC
- Cathy Stauffer, Independent Board Director, Board Chair, FLIR Systems
- Joe Stinziano, EVP, Consumer Electronics & Enterprise IT, Samsung Electronics America
- Sally Washlow, Managing Director, SW Consulting Solutions
CTA’s continuing BIL Members are:
Terms through December 31, 2020:
- Eric Bodley, President and CEO, Future Ready Solutions
- Steve Carlin, CEO, Kebek Ventures
- Marjorie Dickman, Global Director and Associate General Counsel, IoT & Automated Driving Policy, Intel Corporation
- Stephanie Dismore, Vice President & General Manager, Americas Channels, HP Inc.
- Dr. Bettina Experton, CEO, Humetrix
- David Inns, CEO, GreatCall
- Kenneth Lowe, VP & Co-Founder, VIZIO, Inc.
- Michael Mauser, Executive Vice President and President, Lifestyle Audio, Harman
- Asheesh Saksena, EVP, Chief Strategic Growth Officer, Best Buy Co.
- Drew Schiller, CEO, Validic
- Jack Sheng, Founder and CEO, eForCity.com
- Bob Struble, CEO, Directed Electronics
- Steve Trundle, President and CEO, Alarm.com
- Sonia Wadhawan, Head of Distribution & Channel Expansion, Google Hardware, Google
- Skip West, President and Owner, MAXSA Innovations
Terms through December 31, 2021:
- Jim Buczkowski, Henry Ford Technical Fellow and Director, Ford Motor Company
- Doug Cole, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Universal Remote Control
- Jennifer Cooper, Global Head of Media & Communications Industry Strategy and Solutions Microsoft
- Dr. Poppy Crum, Chief Scientist, Dolby Laboratories
- Bob Fields, President, Beacon Technology Group
- Dr. Ximena Hartsock, Co-Founder & President, Phone2Action
- Mara Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO, ID8 Innovation
- Dr. Jim Mault, President & Chief Medical Officer, CQuentia
- Tekedra Mawakana, Chief External Officer, Waymo
- Michael Moskowitz, Chairman & CEO, Panasonic Corporation of North America
- Eliott Peck, Executive Vice President & GM, Imaging Technologies & Comm. Division, U.S.A. Inc.
- Dr. David Rhew, Chief Medical Officer & VP of Healthcare, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft
- Kyle Walker, Head of New Business Strategy, Amazon Exclusives, Amazon
- Lauren Wallace, Head of Business & Legal Affairs, Home + Entertainment, T-Mobile/Layer3 TV
Ex-Officio Members (2020 Division Chairs, Investment Committee Chair and Foundation Board Chair):
- JD Davis, Executive VP, Sales, The Whistler Group Division - Accessories Division
- Denise Gibson, Co-Founder & Chair, Ice Mobility - CTA Foundation
- John Shalam, Founder & Chairman, Voxx International Corp. - Investment Committee
- Lee Cheng, Chief Legal Officer, eForCity - Law Committee
- Erik Fair, Senior Global Packaging Manager – Exclusive Brands, Best Buy - Retailer Council
- Robert Heiblim, Principal, BlueSalve – Small Business Council
- Jim Lind, Custom Integration Buyer, Nebraska Furniture Mart - Smart Home Division
- John Ivey, President, Mitek - Vehicle Technology Division
- Jim Morgan, Director and Counsel, Sony - Video Technology Division
Consumer Technology Association:
As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.
