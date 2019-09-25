Fitbit en FibriCheck kondigen samenwerking aan om CE-gemarkeerde app voor hartgezondheidsdetectie te leveren aan Fitbit Smartwatch-gebruikers in Europa

|By Business Wire
Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) en FibriCheck, een innovatieve app voor gezondheidsscreening en -monitoring, hebben vandaag een partnerschap aangekondigd waarmee gebruikers in België, Nederland, Ierland en het VK rechtstreeks vanuit hun Fitbit smartwatch hun hartritme kunnen controleren op onregelmatigheden, zoals atriumfibrillatie (Afib). De FibriCheck-software, die CE-gemarkeerd is, voldoet aan de prestatienormen voor medische hulpmiddelen in de Europese Unie (EU).
De FibriCheck-app werkt op Fitbit OS en maakt gebruik van de commerciële PPG (photoplethysmography) sensoren van Fitbit. Een op licht gebaseerde technologie die de snelheid van de bloedstroom meet om hartritmemetingen van de pols van een gebruiker vast te leggen. De metingsbeoordeling kan direct op het smartwatch-scherm worden bekeken en eenvoudig worden gedeeld met medische professionals via een FibriCheck-webinterface om aandoeningen zoals Afib te helpen diagnosticeren. Afib, een onregelmatig hartritme dat vaak moeilijk te detecteren of diagnosticeren is vanwege onregelmatige gebeurtenissen, is een belangrijke oorzaak van een beroerte, waarvan het aantal gevallen in Europa naar verwachting zal toenemen tot meer dan 800.000 tegen 20351.
“Al meer dan tien jaar helpt Fitbit miljoenen consumenten over de hele wereld gezonder te worden door hun een holistisch beeld te geven van hun gezondheid en welzijn. Onze samenwerking met FibriCheck breidt deze visie uit door mensen een toegankelijke manier te bieden om onregelmatige hartritmes te detecteren met behulp van hun Fitbit-smartwatch, waardoor ze mogelijk hartaandoeningen zoals atriumfibrillatie kunnen identificeren en volgen," zei Nicola Maxwell, directeur van Health Solutions & Services, EMEA voor Fitbit. "FibriCheck is de eerste app met CE-markering die beschikbaar is op Fitbit-smartwatches in de EU en de toevoeging ervan aan het platform vormt een aanvulling op ons groeiende assortiment op technologie gebaseerde oplossingen die positieve gezondheidsresultaten kunnen bevorderen."
De FibriCheck-app voor smartphones is sinds 2016 beschikbaar voor gebruikers om hun hartritme te meten via de camera op hun smartphones. Er is een klinisch onderzoek uitgevoerd om de CE-markering van de FibriCheck-applicatie op Fitbit smartwatches te valideren en te ondersteunen. Het onderzoek vergeleek FibriCheck op Fitbit-smartwatches met de gold-standard 12 kanaals ECG en ultramoderne draagbare 1-kanaals ECG-technologieën. De resultaten gaven aan dat het FibriCheck-algoritme op Fitbit-smartwatches zeer nauwkeurig was in het correct detecteren van de aanwezigheid van Afib in vergelijking met ECG. Als gevolg hiervan zal dit toonaangevende partnerschap tussen Fitbit en FibriCheck betrouwbare monitoring van de gezondheid van het hart voor meer consumenten in Europa toegankelijk maken.
"FibriCheck is een eenvoudig te gebruiken, eerste stap voor mensen die zich zorgen maken over de gezondheid van hun hart of die het advies hebben gekregen om hun hartritme consequent te laten controleren door een medische professional," zei Lars Grieten, CEO van FibriCheck. “Door samen te werken met Fitbit brengen we onze technologie naar de polsen van miljoenen consumenten, ongeacht het platform van mobiele apparaten, en het biedt een toegankelijke optie voor consumenten om de gezondheid van hun hart beter te begrijpen en deze inzichten vervolgens gemakkelijk te delen met een medische professional die hun zorg kan ondersteunen."
FibriCheck is beschikbaar op de apparaten Fitbit Versa™, Fitbit Versa Lite Edition™, Fitbit Versa 2™ en Fitbit Ionic™ en is toegankelijk via de Fitbit-app-galerij op smartphones. FibriCheck heeft een abonnementsmodel vanaf € 3,99 per maand en er is een gratis proefperiode van één dag beschikbaar. Een FibriCheck-meting kan in 60 seconden worden afgerond. Er wordt onmiddellijk een kleurgecodeerde feedback rechtstreeks naar het smartwatch-scherm verzonden; van groen dat aangeeft dat er geen onregelmatigheden zijn vastgesteld, tot rood, wat gebruikers adviseert om medisch advies in te winnen. Een gedetailleerde rapportage is ook beschikbaar via de FibriCheck-smartphone-app, die kan worden gedeeld met medische professionals.
Over Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT)
Fitbit helpt mensen een gezonder, actiever leven te leiden door hun te voorzien van gegevens, inspiratie en begeleiding om hun doelen te bereiken. Fitbit ontwerpt producten en ervaringen die de dagelijkse gezondheid en fitheid volgen en motiveren. De gevarieerde lijn van Fitbit's innovatieve en populaire producten omvat de activity trackers Fitbit Charge 3™, Fitbit Inspire HR™, Fitbit Inspire™ en Fitbit Ace 2™, evenals de Fitbit Ionic™ en Fitbit Versa™ smartwatches familie, Fitbit Flyer™ draadloze hoofdtelefoons, en Fitbit Aria slimme weegschalen familie. De producten van Fitbit worden in ongeveer 39.000 winkels en in meer dan 100 landen over de hele wereld verkocht. Aangedreven door een van 's werelds grootste databases met activiteits-, oefen- en slaapgegevens en het toonaangevende sociale en gezondheidsnetwerk van Fitbit, biedt het Fitbit-platform gepersonaliseerde ervaringen, inzichten en begeleiding via toonaangevende software en interactieve tools, waaronder de Fitbit- en Fitbit Coach-apps, en Fitbit OS voor smartwatches. De betaalde abonnementsservice van Fitbit, Fitbit Premium, gebruikt uw unieke gegevens om bruikbare begeleiding en coaching te bieden in de Fitbit-app om u te helpen uw gezondheids- en fitnessdoelen te bereiken. Fitbit Health Solutions ontwikkelt gezondheids- en wellnessoplossingen die zijn ontworpen om de betrokkenheid te vergroten, de gezondheidsresultaten te verbeteren en een positief rendement te genereren voor werkgevers, gezondheidsplannen en gezondheidssystemen.
Fitbit en het Fitbit-logo zijn handelsmerken of geregistreerde handelsmerken van Fitbit, Inc. in de VS en andere landen. Extra Fitbit-handelsmerken zijn te vinden op www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Handelsmerken van derden zijn eigendom van hun respectievelijke eigenaars.
Over FibriCheck
De missie van FibriCheck is om gezondheidszorg breed beschikbaar, betaalbaar te maken en onafhankelijk van tijd en locatie. FibriCheck richt zich op het voorkomen van mogelijk levensbedreigende beroertes en beroertes die invaliditeit veroorzaken door een vroegtijdige detectie van hartritmestoornissen mogelijk te maken, met een focus op atriumfibrillatie (Afib).
FibriCheck maakt de detectie van hartritmestoornissen mogelijk met slechts een smartphone of smartwatch met behulp van de klinisch gevalideerde PPG-technologie. De CE-gemarkeerde applicatie verandert hartritmemonitoring in een thuisoplossing die door iedereen op elk moment kan worden gebruikt, zonder de noodzaak van extra hardware. FibriCheck helpt momenteel meer dan 130.000 mensen in 43 landen en wordt voorgeschreven door meer dan 1.500 artsen, waardoor tot nu toe meer dan 14.000 hartritmestoornissen zijn gedetecteerd.
FibriCheck is een geregistreerd handelsmerk van Qompium nv. in de EU en de VS.
Toekomstgerichte verklaring
Dit persbericht bevat toekomstgerichte verklaringen, in de zin van de veilige zone-bepalingen van de Private Securities Litigation Reform Act van 1995, die risico's en onzekerheden met zich meebrengen, waaronder onder meer verklaringen met betrekking tot de toekomstige beschikbaarheid van beschreven productkenmerken of -diensten in deze release, het toekomstige potentieel van de FibriCheck-app die in deze release wordt beschreven; en ons vermogen om gebruikers te helpen hun gezondheid en welzijn te beheren of te verbeteren. Deze toekomstgerichte verklaringen zijn slechts voorspellingen en kunnen wezenlijk verschillen van werkelijke resultaten als gevolg van verschillende factoren, waaronder de effecten van de zeer competitieve markt waarin we actief zijn, waaronder concurrentie van veel grotere technologiebedrijven; onvermogen om met succes nieuwe producten, functies en diensten te ontwikkelen en te introduceren of bestaande producten en diensten te verbeteren; problemen met productaansprakelijkheid, inbreuken op de beveiliging of andere defecten, en andere factoren die worden besproken onder het hoofdstuk 'Risicofactoren' in onze meest recente rapportage over formulier 10-Q, ingediend bij de Securities and Exchange Commission. Alle toekomstgerichte verklaringen in dit document zijn gebaseerd op informatie waarover we beschikken op de datum van deze publicatie en we nemen geen enkele verplichting op ons om deze verklaringen bij te werken als gevolg van nieuwe informatie of toekomstige gebeurtenissen.
1"The Burden of Stroke in Europe Report | King's College London for the ...." https://strokeeurope.eu/. Bezocht op 3 september 2019.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT