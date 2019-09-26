Wiwynn présente sa solution périphérique pour 5G/NFVI au Sommet régional OCP 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|September 26, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Wiwynn (TWSE : 6669), un fournisseur innovant d'infrastructure informatique en nuage pour les centres de données, a annoncé aujourd'hui la présentation de sa nouvelle solution périphérique 5G/NFVI EP100 au Sommet régional OCP 2019, les 26-27 septembre. Wiwynn® EP100 adopte la spécification OCP OpenEDGE et la dernière technologie Intel® Speed Select Technology - Base Frequency (Intel® SST-BF) pour diverses applications nécessitant une faible latence et d'énormes capacités de traitement de données sur les sites périphériques pour la prochaine ère 5G.
Avec le puissant processeur Intel® Xeon® Gold 6252N de 2ème génération, Wiwynn EP100 permet des charges de travail de transfert de paquets à haut débit et aide les fournisseurs de services de communication (CoSP) à répondre aux demandes de traitement de données à faible latence de NFVI, Cloud RAN et des bureaux centraux modernes avec une architecture flexible et hautement efficace à un prix équilibré.
" En adoptant la nouvelle fonctionnalité spécialisée NFVI appelée Intel ® SST-BF, l'EP100 permet aux utilisateurs d'améliorer les performances des applications ciblées au moment de l'exécution, " a déclaré Ted Pang, directeur principal chez Wiwynn. " Nous avons également tiré parti du cadre de test PROX de Yardstick/Network Services Benchmarking (NSB) de la Linux Foundation OPNFV, fourni par Intel et ses partenaires industriels, pour garantir la performance dans différentes configurations. Les fournisseurs de services de communications peuvent déployer rapidement une infrastructure pour différents VNF en fonction des résultats de l'évaluation des performances. " Le livre blanc de Wiwynn sur le test de performance Intel ® SST-BF est maintenant disponible au téléchargement ici.
" Une infrastructure stable et fiable est la clé pour les fournisseurs de services du déploiement NFVI des CoSP, " a déclaré Henk van den Eeckhout, directeur commercial de la division Service, Intel EMEA Sales Territory. " Le SST-BF d'Intel® permet aux utilisateurs d'assurer des performances stables pour les charges de travail critiques en temps de latence. Grâce à l'Intel® SST-BF et au cadre de test Yardstick/NSB PROX d'Intel, Wiwynn offre à ses clients une infrastructure optimisée et testée et accélère le processus de déploiement pour le futur 5G. "
Le Wiwynn EP100 peut être configuré de manière flexible avec différents sleds à l'intérieur de la plate-forme de bord 3U. Lors du Sommet Régional de l'OCP, cette plateforme sera configurée avec cinq sleds serveurs mono socket 1U demi-largeur et présentera l'interopérabilité multi-fournisseurs openEDGE d'OCP avec les partenaires de l'écosystème openEDGE au sein de Experience Lab. Chaque sled supporte un accélérateur PCIe Gen3 x16 FHHL avec un emplacement OCP NIC 3.0 pour répondre aux diverses demandes de latence, de traitement de données, de consommation d'énergie et de mise en réseau pour les applications informatiques de pointe. Les fournisseurs de services de communications peuvent également adapter la puissance de calcul en ajoutant des systèmes EP100 supplémentaires pour des applications allant des stations de base aux bureaux centraux régionaux.
À propos de Wiwynn
Wiwynn est un fournisseur innovant d'infrastructure informatique en nuage de produits informatiques et de stockage de haute qualité, ainsi que de solutions de rack pour les principaux centres de données. Nous investissons agressivement dans les technologies de nouvelle génération pour optimiser la charge de travail et le meilleur TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). En tant que fournisseur de solutions OCP (Open Compute Project) et membre Platinum, Wiwynn participe activement à la conception de systèmes informatiques et de stockage avancés tout en mettant constamment en œuvre les avantages de l'OCP dans les centres de données traditionnels.
Pour plus d'informations, visitez le site Internet de Wiwynn, son blog ou contactez [email protected]
Suivez Wiwynn sur Facebook et Linkedin pour les dernières nouvelles et les tendances du marché.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005352/fr/
