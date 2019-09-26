Red Hat Forum APAC 2019 Inspires Businesses to Expand Possibilities with Open Source

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that industry experts and key business decision-makers will soon be gathering at Red Hat Forum APAC 2019, one of the premier open source technology event series in Asia Pacific. The first of the event series will be held in Singapore today, before traveling to nine major APAC cities. More than 7,500 attendees across industries are expected to attend the event series.

Red Hat has been helping enterprises from across all industries -- including the government, financial services and telecommunications -- gain greater flexibility and agility by using open source to help transform and innovate. With the theme “Expanding Your Possibilities,” that continues the discussion that started at Red Hat Summit in May in Boston, Red Hat Forum APAC 2019 aims to inspire businesses to address the challenges they face and expand their possibilities with open source. The series will do so by showcasing how customers are using open source innovations to modernize their infrastructure and applications, and deliver exciting innovations.

The forum will kick-off with a keynote on ‘Changing The Way We Work,’ which will talk about how Red Hat has developed world-changing software and practices through open source. It will also offer advice on ways organizations can use open source to advance more rapidly through collaboration, and operate with transparency and trust.

Along with regional Red Hat leaders, several global executives will be attending and delivering keynotes in various APAC cities, including: Tim Yeaton, executive vice president and chief marketing officer; Chris Wright, chief technology officer; John Allessio, senior vice president and general manager, Global Services; Ashesh Badani, senior vice president, Cloud Platforms; and Mark Enzweiler, senior vice president, Global Channel and Alliances.

The Red Hat Forum APAC is a platform for customers and partners to learn about trends and developments in open source, exchange ideas on ways to address critical pain points with open source, share success stories, and network directly with Red Hat and its ecosystem of technology partners.

To further exemplify the event theme, the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2019 will recognize customers who have accelerated innovation and agility by utilizing open source to transform and modernize their organizations’ information technology. Last year, Cathay United Bank (CUB), Energy Market Company and Doosan Information & Communications were among the organizations that snagged the top spots for their outstanding and creative use of Red Hat open source solutions.

Other event highlights:

Breakout sessions on key trends and best practices by Red Hat experts, partners and enthusiasts, including: A Modern Intelligent Operating System for Hybrid Cloud Foundation APIs, Events, And Data - Your Roadmap for Agile Integration with Open Hybrid Cloud Red Hat OpenShift – The Kubernetes Platform for Big Ideas Building the Cloud-Native Future with Application Environments for Hybrid and Multi-Clouds Phoenixes, Unicorns, Dancing Elephants and Other Mythical Beasts - But How Do You Make DevOps Work?

Showcase of Red Hat Innovation Awards APAC 2019 winners

Interactive live demos that allow attendees to explore Red Hat’s cloud computing, virtualization, middleware, storage and systems management solutions

Sneak peek of the Red Hat Open Innovation Labs program

Red Hat Forum APAC 2019 schedule and information:

Supporting Quote

Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, ‎senior vice president and general manager, APAC, Red Hat

“With changes coming faster than ever, organizations are turning to open source to build up their capabilities to address those changes in an agile and innovative manner. This year’s Red Hat Forum APAC will deliver inspirational, educational and actionable content, as well as share real-world innovative practices to provide organizations with more ideas on how to expand their possibilities with open source to build a thriving business.”

