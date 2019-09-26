Wharton Research Data Services Adds Preqin Data, Covering Alternative Asset Markets

|By Business Wire
|
September 26, 2019 05:59 AM EDT
Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Preqin private equity data to its offerings. As a part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS enables comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in research.
Preqin through WRDS provides private equity and venture capital data, giving WRDS researchers access to the industry’s most comprehensive source of information, including intelligence on hard-to-track indicators, private equity investors, deals and fund performance. It calculates dozens of granular benchmarks across different regions, industries and fund types. It also allows users to compile their own custom benchmarks, and contains a range of public market equivalent (PME) metrics. Preqin tracks private equity fund managers and investors, and holds in-depth data on their activities to provide insight on what is driving activity, and to enable users to determine potential growth opportunities and key players.
Preqin Data Coverage:
20+ years of data covering:
- 17,200+ Fund Managers
- 24,500+ Funds
- 4,000+ Open Funds
- 8,000+ Investors Monitored
- 6,600+ Funds with Performance
- 305,800+ Deals and Exits
“WRDS is very excited to add Preqin to the platform,” said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. “With so much activity in alternative markets, Preqin offers researchers tremendous insights covering firms, funds and individual investors. We know that Preqin data will be deeply valued by our global research community.”
“We are thrilled to announce this integration with WRDS,” added Mark O’Hare, Preqin CEO. “Preqin’s mission is to improve the transparency and access to data of this notoriously opaque part of financial markets. Research like that being conducted globally is crucial to increasing understanding about the efficacy and efficiency of private markets. We are honoured to be a provider of private market data to support their research, and we are proud to be a part of empowering new understanding of how these markets operate.”
Recent research using Preqin:
-
Looking for Alternatives: Pension Investments around the World, 2008 to 2017, Victoria Ivashina (Harvard University, CEPR and NBER) Josh Lerner (Harvard University and NBET)
-
What Drives Real Estate Private Equity Fundraising Success? And How to Pick Top- Performing Funds, Sebastian Krautz (EBS University) Joachim Zietz (EBS University, EBS Business School)
- Institutional Investment in Listed Private Equity Douglas J. Cumming (Florida Atlantic University) Grant Fleming (Continuity Capital Partners) Sofia Johan (Florida Atlantic University - Finance; Tilburg Law and Economics Center (TILEC))
Along with best paper awards, research support and the latest data available, WRDS is a leader in enabling impactful research. Through a first-of-its-kind collaboration with SSRN, WRDS is elevating the visibility of universities and researchers working across an array of fields. The WRDS Research Paper Series is a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work, which will increase researcher visibility and build a specialized research base that will advance shared knowledge. In addition, the organizations have launched the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award™ to honor emerging business schools in North America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA. Learn more about how WRDS is driving impact.
ABOUT PREQIN
Preqin is the Home of AlternativesTM, the foremost provider of data, analytics and insights to the alternative assets community. From pioneering rigorous methods of data collection to developing a revolutionary platform, we have committed ourselves to furthering the understanding of alternatives for over 16 years. Through close partnership with our clients, we continuously build innovative tools and mine new intelligence to enable them to make the best decisions every day. For more information, contact our dedicated press team at [email protected] or call (+44) 20 3207 0265.
ABOUT WRDS
Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform to global institutions — enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.
WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 350 terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, R and more. Our rigorous data review and validation give users the confidence to tailor research and create a wide range of reliable data models. WRDS unique array of Services offer access to a suite of analytics developed by our doctoral-level research team, tutorials, research support, and Classroom by WRDS -- a teaching and learning toolkit designed to introduce business concepts in the classroom.
WRDS is a leader in impactful research. Through a partnership with SSRN, WRDS is elevating the visibility of universities and researchers working across an array of fields. The WRDS Research Paper Series is a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work. In addition, the two organizations have launched the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award™ to honor emerging business schools in North America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA.
An award-winning data research platform for 50,000+ commercial, academic, and government users in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management, innovative tools, analytics, and research services — all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.
About the Wharton School
Founded in 1881 as the world’s first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 18,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education’s individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 98,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.
