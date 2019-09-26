OCBC Bank and Singtel Crowned Winners of the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the winners of the 2019 Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards in Singapore. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC Bank) and Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel) were recognized at the Red Hat Forum Singapore today for their outstanding and innovative usage of Red Hat solutions.

With the theme of “Expand Your Possibilities”, the Red Hat Forum APAC 2019 aims to inspire organizations to think beyond their normal day-to-day, and the challenges they face, and explore ways open source can help generate impactful innovations. One way of doing so is by honoring organizations that have demonstrated creative thinking, determined problem-solving and transformative uses of Red Hat technology through the 2019 Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards.

The winners were selected based on the impact of their Red Hat deployments on their business, industry and the community. They showcased how open source tools and culture were key to achieving efficiency, productivity, and agility – all of which can enable continuous innovation and help them create a flexible foundation that can meet an organization’s needs today and well into the future.

Categories: Digital transformation, Modern Application Development

Winner: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC Bank)

As part of its digital strategy, OCBC Bank modernized its technology architecture to enable it to deliver superior customer experience, deepen relationships and to grow its franchise. To realize this goal, OCBC deployed solutions, including wealth management applications, built on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. With this platform, OCBC Bank can deliver new digital capabilities with scale and agility across the Group’s business lines and subsidiaries in the region. The platform has enabled the Bank to increase reusability, lower overall cost of investment and increase development efficiency.

The Digital Transformation category recognizes organizations that have successfully addressed IT challenges and delivered business value to effectively compete as a digital enterprise.

The Modern Application Development category honors organizations that have most successfully illustrated superior overall performance in creating, maintaining and deploying successful business applications by using agile methodologies.

Category: Automation

Winner: Singtel

Singtel is one of Asia’s leading communications technology groups with a vast network of offices throughout Asia Pacific, Europe and the U.S. Headquartered in Singapore, Singtel provides a diverse range of services including fixed, mobile, data, internet, TV, information and communication technology (ICT), and digital solutions.

The rise of active mobile consumers and digital businesses in Asia Pacific has driven demand for reliable and fast internet connectivity1. To address this demand, Singtel deployed Red Hat Ansible Automation.

With Red Hat Ansible Automation, Singtel can use playbooks for configuration management and to automate time-consuming, repetitive tasks such as diagnostics and report generation. This not only helps ensure better stability and network uptime, but also frees up employees from routine work to focus on revenue-generating tasks.

The Automation category showcases the project that most successfully automated processes, workflows, tasks and IT operations to rapidly implement innovative and disruptive technologies and practices.

Winners will be recognized at each event in the 10-stop Red Hat Forum APAC series. Each event will feature a maximum of two winning projects, with both enterprise and government organizations encouraged to participate.

Supporting Quotes

Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, senior vice president and general manager, APAC, Red Hat

“Open source has the power to not only improve IT systems but also transform how we interact and solve problems collectively. It is heartening to see so many organizations using open source to gain exceptional transformation capabilities. Congratulations to this year’s winners; we hope that they will serve as an inspiration and catalyst to other businesses in Asia Pacific to achieve the same feat and thrive in the digital age.”

Peter Koh, head of Transformation Architecture Group Operations and Technology, OCBC Bank

“We have made very good progress in transforming our technology architecture to improve agility and speed in deploying new business capabilities. Core to our digital journey is a microservice-based architecture that leverages open platforms, such as the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. We are taking a holistic approach in extending such platforms across the region to achieve scalability and synergy. This is in line with the bank’s digital strategy, underpinned by building an open and scalable architecture, to offer greater customer value digitally.”

