Noom annonce un investissement de Serena Ventures

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 26, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Noom, le chef de file mondial des changements comportementaux, annonce ce jour avoir reçu un investissement de Serena Ventures pour aider à financer la croissance soutenue de la société. En plus du capital, Noom aura accès au vaste réseau et à la liste croissante de sociétés de portefeuille de l'entreprise. Les programmes éprouvés cliniquement de Noom allient la bienveillance des coachs à une technologie moderne et à la psychologie dans le but de fournir un soutien personnalisé, une orientation et une motivation à chaque personne durant leur période d'amincissement.
Depuis sa création en 2014, Serena Ventures a investi dans plus de 30 startups, qui adoptent toutes divers types de leadership, autonomisation, créativité, et opportunité. La mission de la société est d'offrir des opportunités aux fondateurs d'entreprises dans un éventail d'industries couvrant l'e-commerce, l'alimentation et la boisson, la mode, la santé et le bien-être, et l'intérêt commun. Son portefeuille (Lola, Impossible Foods, the Wing et Masterclass) se compose à 60 pour cent d'investissements de fondateurs, et inclut aujourd'hui Noom, qui a été fondé par deux immigrants, Saeju Jeong et Artem Petakov, venant respectivement de Corée du Sud et d'Ukraine.
"Je crois fermement que toute personne devrait avoir accès à une vie plus saine. C'est pour cette raison que j'ai décidé d'investir dans Noom", déclare Serena Williams. "Noom a trouvé le bon équilibre entre empathie, technologie et science pour permettre aux personnes d'arriver à un changement comportemental significatif et durable."
"L'approche de Noom trouve un écho chez les utilisateurs en quête d'une vie plus saine, pas juste des personnes voulant le nouveau régime à la mode, et nous sommes reconnaissants pour ce soutien", souligne Saeju Jeong, cofondateur et PDG de Noom. "Serena Williams est une force sur le terrain, mais aussi en dehors. Sa passion pour l'autonomisation personnelle est bien réelle. Son investissement dans Noom témoigne de la confiance du secteur dans notre équipe et notre mission, et confirme à n'en pas douter la nécessité de bousculer le secteur des régimes tel que nous le connaissons afin de promouvoir un changement rentable et durable."
Noom a passé les dernières dix années a travaillé au côté de plus de 50 millions d'utilisateurs dans le but de perfectionner ses programmes propriétaires de changements comportementaux, qui sont tous conçus pour promouvoir des résultats pertinents pour la santé et des changements durables pour améliorer la santé et diminuer les coûts de santé. La combinaison entre technologie, science et plus de 1 000 coachs permet à Noom d'apporter des changements cohérents et durables. Au lieu d'une solution unique pour tous, l'approche axée sur les données de Noom se concentre sur la psychologie de comportements sains, sur la création et l'élimination des habitudes, la perception qu'ont les utilisateurs d'eux-mêmes et de leurs capacités, et bien d'autres questions.
À propos de Noom, Inc.
Noom est le chef de file mondial des changements comportementaux, avec une action disruptive sur les secteurs de la perte de poids et des soins de santé. En alliant la puissance de l'intelligence artificielle, de la technologie mobile et de la psychologie à l'empathie de plus de 1 000 coachs personnels, Noom aident les personnes à vivre plus sainement en modifiant leurs habitudes à long terme. Plus de 50 millions de personnes récoltent les fruits des cours de changement comportemental de Noom, notamment le programme virtuel de prévention du diabète, qui fut le premier en son genre à être reconnu par le CDC. La plateforme Noom est déjà utilisée par les plus grandes sociétés de soins de santé et pharmaceutiques pour améliorer les résultats thérapeutiques des patients du monde entier. La société est basée à New York et dispose de bureaux à Séoul et Tokyo.
À propos de Serena Ventures
Serena Ventures se spécialise dans les sociétés en phase précoce et leur donne l'opportunité de se faire connaître. Durant notre croissance, nous projetons de guider de jeunes fondateurs et d'accompagner de prometteurs entrepreneurs jusqu'à leur prochaine phase de développement. Serena Ventures tisse des ententes, encourage la collaboration au sein de sociétés de portefeuille, et développe des opportunités de partenariat sur l'ensemble de son vaste réseau. À l'instar de nombreuses sociétés dans lesquelles nous avons investies, nous n'en sommes qu'à nos débuts et espérons avoir un impact pérenne.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005016/fr/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT