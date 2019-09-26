GE breidt SF6-vrij hoogspanningsproduct portfolio uit om de wereldwijde uitstoot van broeikasgassen te beperken

|By Business Wire
|
September 26, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
GE’s Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions (NYSE:GE) heeft vandaag plannen aangekondigd om tientallen miljoenen dollars te investeren om de portfolio van zwavelhexafluoride (SF6)-vrije apparatuur voor hoogspanningsstations uit te breiden, zodat het tegen 2025 alle belangrijke hoogspanningsniveaus omvat. Dit is één van Grid Solutions grootste portfolio-investeringen in jaren en zal klanten ondersteunen om de uitstoot van broeikasgassen te verminderen. GE is met zijn Green Gas for Grid, of g3 (uitgesproken als "g"-cubed) marktleider in SF6-vrije hoogspanningsoplossingen. g3-producten bieden dezelfde hoge prestaties en compacte afmetingen als SF6-producten, maar ze verminderen het Aardopwarmingsvermogen (GWP) met meer dan 99%.
g3 gas-insulated substation at Denmark’s Cerius (Photo: Business Wire)
Om elektriciteit efficiënt en veilig over het elektriciteitsnet te transporteren van het punt van opwekking naar de eindafnemer wordt met behulp van hoogspanningsstations de spanning van hoog naar laag of omgekeerd getransformeerd. In de hoogspanningsstations wordt gebruik gemaakt van hoogspanningsapparatuur zoals schakelaars- en meettransformatoren. Deze zijn gevuld met SF6 vanwege de sterk isolerende eigenschappen. Helaas draagt dit krachtige broeikasgas -bij lekkage- 23.500 keer meer bij aan de uitstoot van CO₂ en kan tot 3200 jaar in de atmosfeer blijven. De elektrische transmissie- en distributie industrie neemt ongeveer 80% van het wereldwijde gebruik voor haar rekening.
Sinds 2001 hebben achttien van de 19 warmste jaren ooit plaatsgevonden, dit is voor een groot deel te wijten aan de uitstoot van broeikasgassen waar onder andere SF6. Door SF6-vrije oplossingen aan te bieden helpt GE klanten en landen actief bij het behalen van hun doelstelling om de uitstoot drastisch te verminderen. Dit is namelijk één van de belangrijke doelstellingen van de Klimaatovereenkomst van Parijs, om wereldwijd de gevolgen van de klimaatverandering te verkleinen en de totale opwarming van de aarde te beperken tot ver onder de 2 graden Celsius.
"Wij geloven dat het onze verantwoordelijkheid is om het goede voorbeeld te stellen," zegt Reinaldo Garcia, CEO van GE's Grid Solutions. “Het is voor ons van cruciaal belang om tastbare oplossingen te stimuleren om broeikasgas uitstoot te verminderen. Ik ben er trots op dat g3 één van de belangrijke oplossingen in de portfolio van Grid Solutions is om onze klanten te helpen naar een lagere uitstoot."
In 2025 zal GE's Grid Solutions SF6-vrije gasgeïsoleerde schakelapparatuur tot en met 420 kV, dead-tank en live-tank schakelaars tot en met 550 kV en meettransformatoren tot en met 420 kV kunnen aanbieden. Klik hier om GE's geplande g3-portfolio tot 2025 te bekijken. GE's g3-producten zijn op dit moment type getest en beschikbaar voor live-tank schakelaars en gas-geïsoleerde schakelapparatuur tot en met 145 kV, gas-geïsoleerde leidingen (GIL) tot en met 420 kV en meettransformatoren tot en met 245 kV.
"GE heeft het voortouw genomen bij de ontwikkeling van nieuwe technologieën die de elektrische transmissie en distributie industrie zal helpen transformeren en onze klanten zal ondersteunen om een positieve invloed uit te oefenen op de gemeenschappen om hen heen," zegt Vera Silva, Chief Technology Officer bij GE’s Grid Solutions. "Door ons g3 aanbod uit te breiden tot alle belangrijke hoogspanningstoepassingen helpen we bedrijven om te voldoen aan de ecologische uitdagingen waar onze planeet mee te maken heeft en hiernaar te handelen."
Sinds de eerste “pilot” van een g3 420 kV GIL door UK's National Grid in 2017 hebben 15 andere toonaangevende nutsbedrijven GE's g3-apparatuur geïnstalleerd. Dit zijn bijvoorbeeld SPEN en SSEN in Schotland, Axpo in Zwitserland, TenneT en Stedin in Nederland, het Franse RTE en het Duitse TenneT. Door deze leidende SF3-vrije technologie al snel over te nemen hebben deze 16 nutsbedrijven de installatie van meer dan 386.000 ton CO2 equivalent op het netwerk vermeden.
Klik hier voor meer informatie over GE's g3-apparatuur voor hoogspanningsstations
Klik hier voor GE's interactieve g3-toepassing
Opmerkingen voor de redactie:
Over GE Renewable Energy
GE Renewable Energy is een bedrijf met een omzet van $ 15 miljard die één van de breedste portfolio's in de hernieuwbare energie combineert om eindoplossingen voor haar klanten aan te leveren die betrouwbare en betaalbare groene energie willen hebben. GE Renewable Energy combineert onshore en offshore windenergie, waterkracht, opslag, zonne-energie, elektriciteitsnetoplossingen, hybride hernieuwbare energiebronnen en digitale diensten. GE Renewable Energy heeft meer dan 400 gigawatt schone hernieuwbare energie geïnstalleerd en meer dan 90 procent van de nutsbedrijven wereldwijd uitgerust met haar elektriciteitsnetoplossingen. Met bijna 40.000 medewerkers in meer dan 80 landen voegt GE Renewable Energy waarde toe voor klanten die de wereld willen aandrijven met betaalbare, betrouwbare en duurzame groene elektronen.
Volg ons op www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy, of op www.twitter.com/GErenewables
Over GE’s Grid Solutions
Grid Solutions, een tak van GE Renewable Energy, dient klanten wereldwijd met meer dan 17.000 medewerkers in ongeveer 80 landen. Grid Solutions ondersteunt nutsbedrijven en de industrie bij het effectief transporteren van elektriciteit vanaf het punt van opwekking tot het punt van verbruik. Wij helpen om de betrouwbaarheid, efficiëntie en de veiligheid van het elektriciteitsnet te maximaliseren. Ga naar www.gegridsolutions.com voor meer informatie over GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005200/nl/
