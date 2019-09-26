Noom kündigt Investitionen von Serena Ventures an

|By Business Wire
|
September 26, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Noom, das weltweit führende Unternehmen für Verhaltensänderungen, gab heute bekannt, dass es von Serena Ventures eine Investition erhalten hat, um das weitere Wachstum des Unternehmens zu unterstützen. Neben dem Kapital wird Noom Zugang zu dem weitreichenden Netzwerk des Unternehmens und der wachsenden Liste der Portfoliounternehmen haben. Die klinisch bewährten Programme von Noom kombinieren mitfühlende menschliche Coaches mit moderner Technologie und Psychologie, um maßgeschneiderte Unterstützung, Anleitung und Motivation für jeden Einzelnen auf dem Weg zur Gewichtsabnahme zu bieten.
Seit seiner Gründung im Jahr 2014 hat Serena Ventures in mehr als 30 Start-ups investiert, die alle verschiedene Führungsqualitäten, individuelle Befähigungen, Kreativität und Möglichkeiten umfassen. Die Firmenphilosophie ist es, Gründern von Unternehmen aus einer Reihe von Branchen, die E-Commerce, Lebensmittel und Getränke, Mode, Gesundheit und Wellness sowie soziales Gut betreffen, Möglichkeiten zu bieten. Das Portfolio - zu dem Lola, Impossible Foods, The Wing und Masterclass gehören - besteht zu 60 Prozent aus diversen Gründerinvestments, darunter Noom, das von zwei Einwanderern gegründet wurde, Saeju Jeong und Artem Petakov, die aus Südkorea bzw. der Ukraine stammen.
„Ich bin überzeugt, dass jeder einen einfachen Zugang zu einem gesünderen Leben haben sollte, weshalb ich mich entschieden habe, in Noom zu investieren“, sagte Serena Williams. „Nooms Mischung aus einfühlsamer menschlicher Unterstützung gepaart mit moderner Technologie und Wissenschaft ermöglicht es Menschen, signifikante, dauerhafte Verhaltensänderungen zu erreichen.“
„Was Noom bietet, kommt bei den Nutzern an, die auf der Suche nach einem gesünderen Leben sind - nicht nur bei denen, die dem nächsten kurzfristigen Diättrend hinterherhechten - und wir sind dankbar für diese Anerkennung“, sagte Saeju Jeong, Mitbegründer und CEO von Noom. „Serena Williams ist eine Kraft auf und außerhalb des Tennisplatzes, und ihre Leidenschaft, andere zu stärken, ist spürbar. Ihre Investition in Noom ist ein Beweis für das Vertrauen der Branche in unser Team und unsere Mission und eine wichtige Bestätigung für die Notwendigkeit, die Branche für Gewichtsabnahme, wie wir sie kennen, so zu verändern, dass der Fokus auf nachhaltige, langfristige Veränderungen ausgerichtet ist.“
Noom hat das letzte Jahrzehnt damit verbracht, mit über 50 Millionen Anwendern zusammenzuarbeiten, um seine proprietären Programme zur Verhaltensänderung zu perfektionieren - allesamt mit dem Ziel, sinnvolle Gesundheitsergebnisse und nachhaltige Lebensstiländerungen zu erzielen, die das Leben verbessern und die Gesundheitskosten senken. Die Kombination von Technologie und Wissenschaft gepaart mit der Unterstützung von über 1.000 Coaches macht es möglich, dass Menschen stetige und nachhaltige Veränderungen erleben. Anstelle einer Einheitslösung konzentriert sich Nooms dateninformierter Ansatz auf die Psychologie des gesunden Verhaltens - wie Gewohnheiten gebrochen und geschaffen werden, wie Benutzer sich selbst wahrnehmen und über sich und ihre Fähigkeiten nachdenken und vieles mehr.
Über Noom, Inc.
Noom ist das weltweit führende Unternehmen in Bezug auf die Förderung von Verhaltensänderungen und sorgt für eine neuen Ansatz in der Gewichtsabnahme- und Gesundheitsbranche. Durch die Kombination der Kraft von künstlicher Intelligenz, mobiler Technologie und Psychologie mit dem Einfühlungsvermögen von über 1.000 persönlichen Trainern hilft Noom Menschen, gesünder zu leben, indem sie ihre langfristigen Gewohnheiten ändern. Mehr als 50 Millionen Menschen haben von den Verhaltensänderungskursen von Noom profitiert, darunter auch von seinem virtuellen Diabetes-Präventionsprogramm, das das erste seiner Art war, das von CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA) anerkannt wurde. Die Noom-Plattform wird bereits von führenden Gesundheits- und Pharmaunternehmen genutzt, um die Behandlungsergebnisse für Patienten weltweit zu verbessern. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz in New York City und unterhält Niederlassungen in Seoul und Tokio.
Über Serena Ventures
Serena Ventures konzentriert sich auf junge Unternehmen in der Anfangsphase und bietet ihnen die Möglichkeit, Aufmerksamkeit zu bekommen. Während wir wachsen, hoffen wir, junge Gründer zu begleiten und aufstrebende Unternehmer auf die nächste Stufe zu bringen. Serena Ventures erweitert die Beziehungen, fördert die Zusammenarbeit zwischen den Portfoliounternehmen und expandiert die Möglichkeiten für Partnerschaften in seinem umfangreichen Netzwerk. Ähnlich wie viele der Unternehmen, in die wir investiert haben, sind wir gerade erst am Anfang und hoffen, etwas bewirken zu können.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005015/de/
