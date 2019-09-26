GE amplía su cartera de productos de alta tensión sin SF6 para contribuir a reducir las emisiones totales de gases de efecto invernadero

|By Business Wire
La filial de GE Renewable Energy, Grid Solutions, (que cotiza en la Bolsa de Nueva York como GE) anunció hoy sus planes para invertir decenas de millones de dólares en la ampliación de su gama de equipos de subestaciones de alta tensión sin hexafluoruro de azufre (SF6) para incluir todos los niveles esenciales de alta tensión de aquí a 2025. Se trata de una de las mayores inversiones que ha realizado Grid Solutions en su cartera en años, ayudando así a sus clientes en sus esfuerzos para reducir las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero. GE es la empresa líder en soluciones de alta tensión sin SF6 a través de su oferta "Green Gas for Grid" o g3 (se pronuncia "g cubo"). Los productos g3 ofrecen el mismo alto rendimiento y las mismas dimensiones compactas que los productos con SF6, pero con un potencial de calentamiento global reducido (GWP) en más de un 99 %.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005197/es/
g3 gas-insulated substation at Denmark’s Cerius (Photo: Business Wire)
Para transmitir la electricidad de forma segura en la red eléctrica, desde el punto de generación hasta el consumidor final, se utilizan subestaciones que ayudan a transformar el nivel de tensión de alta a baja o viceversa, así como a proteger y distribuir el flujo de electricidad. Debido a sus excelentes propiedades de aislamiento, el SF6 es muy utilizado en equipos de subestaciones, tales como aparamenta eléctrica y transformadores de medida, el sector de transmisión de energía representa aproximadamente el 80 % de su uso total en el mundo. No obstante, se calcula que este potente gas de efecto invernadero genera 23 500 veces más emisiones que el CO₂ en caso de fuga y puede permanecer en la atmósfera hasta 3200 años.
Dieciocho de los 19 años más calurosos registrados en el mundo son posteriores a 2001, debido en gran parte a los gases de efecto invernadero. Con su oferta de soluciones sin SF6, GE ayuda activamente a clientes y países a cumplir los ambiciosos objetivos de reducción de emisiones establecidos en el Acuerdo de París sobre el Cambio Climático, como respuesta global para frenar el impacto del cambio climático en todo el mundo y mantener el aumento de la temperatura media del planeta muy por debajo de 2 grados centígrados.
"Creemos que tenemos la responsabilidad de dar ejemplo", señaló Reinaldo García, CEO de Grid Solutions de GE. "Es esencial para nosotros adelantar soluciones tangibles para reducir las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero. Estoy orgulloso de que g3 sea una de las soluciones más importantes de nuestra cartera en Grid Solutions para ayudar a nuestros clientes a conseguir sus objetivos de reducción de emisiones".
Para 2025, Grid Solutions de GE ofrecerá aparamenta aislada en gas libre de SF6 hasta 420 kV, interruptores de tipo tanque muerto y vivo hasta 550 kV y transformadores de medida hasta 420 kV. Para ver la cartera de g3 planificada por GE hasta 2025, haga clic aquí. Actualmente, los productos g3 de GE se han sometido a pruebas tipo completas y están disponibles para interruptores de tipo tanque vivo y aparamenta aislada en gas hasta 145 kV, líneas aisladas en gas (GIL) hasta 420 kV y transformadores de medida hasta 245 kV.
"GE ha sido una empresa pionera en el desarrollo de nuevas tecnologías que contribuirán a transformar el sector industrial de la transmisión y la distribución de energía y además ayuda a nuestros clientes a generar un impacto positivo en sus comunidades", declaró Vera Silva, directora de tecnología en Grid Solutions de GE. "Al ampliar nuestra oferta g3 a todas las aplicaciones esenciales de alta tensión, ayudamos a las empresas a cumplir sus objetivos de reducción de emisiones como respuesta a los desafíos medioambientales a los que se enfrenta nuestro planeta".
Desde la primera instalación piloto de una línea aislada en gas de 420 kV de la gama g3 por National Grid en el Reino Unido en 2017, 15 importantes compañías eléctricas de otros países han instalado equipos g3 de GE, entre ellas SPEN y SSEN en Escocia, Axpo en Suiza, RTE en Francia y TenneT en Alemania. La adopción temprana de esta avanzada tecnología sin SF6 ha permitido a estas 16 compañías eléctricas evitar emisiones equivalentes a más de 386 000 toneladas de CO2.
Clic aquí para más información sobre equipos de subestaciones g3 de alta tensión
Haga clic aquí para acceder a la aplicación interactiva g3 de GE
Notas para los editores:
Acerca de GE Renewable Energy
GE Renewable Energy es un negocio de 15.000 millones de dólares que combina una de las carteras más amplias de la industria de las energías renovables para proporcionar soluciones integrales a nuestros clientes que demandan energía verde fiable y asequible. Combinando energía eólica terrestre y marítima, hidroeléctrica, solar a gran escala, almacenamiento energético y soluciones de red, así como energías renovables híbridas y servicios digitales, GE Renewable Energy ha instalado más de 400 gigavatios de energía renovable limpia y equipado a más del 90 por ciento de las empresas de servicios públicos de todo el mundo con sus soluciones de red. Con casi 40.000 empleados presentes en más de 80 países, GE Renewable Energy crea valor para los clientes que buscan suministrar energía al mundo con electrones verdes asequibles, fiables y sostenibles.
Síganos en www.ge.com/renewableenergy, www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy y www.twitter.com/GErenewables
Acerca de Grid Solutions de GE
Grid Solutions, una línea de GE Renewable Energy, presta servicios a escala mundial con sus más de 17.000 empleados distribuidos en unos 80 países. Gracias a Grid Solutions, las empresas de servicios públicos y la industria pueden administrar de forma eficaz la electricidad desde el punto de generación hasta el punto de consumo, optimizando la fiabilidad, la eficiencia y la solidez de la red. Si desea conocer mejor la línea Grid Solutions de GE Renewable Energy, visite www.gegridsolutions.com.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005197/es/
