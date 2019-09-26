GE erweitert SF6-freies Hochspannungs-Produktportfolio, um einen Beitrag zur Verringerung von Treibhausgasemissionen zu leisten

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 26, 2019 06:01 AM EDT
Paris, FRANKREICH – 26. September 2019 – Der Geschäftsbereich Grid Solutions von GE Renewable Energy (NYSE:GE) gab heute Pläne für eine Investition im zweistelligen Millionen-Dollar-Bereich bekannt, um sein Angebot an Schwefelhexafluorid- (SF6)-freien HS-Schaltanlagenprodukten bis zum Jahr 2025 auf alle gängigen Hochspannungsebenen auszuweiten. Als eine der größten Investitionen von Grid Solutions seit Jahren soll sie Kunden bei ihren Anstrengungen zur Drosselung der Treibhausgasemissionen unterstützen. GE ist mit seinem Angebot Treibhausgasemissionen der sogenannten „Green Gas for Grid“ (g3)-Produkte (Aussprache „g - cubed“) Marktführer im Bereich der SF6-freien Hochspannungslösungen. g3-Produkte weisen die gleiche technische Performance und Kompaktheit wie herkömmliche SF6-basierte Produkte auf, jedoch bei einem um mehr als 99 % verringerten Treibhauspotential.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005192/de/
g3 gas-insulated substation at Denmark’s Cerius (Photo: Business Wire)
Um Elektrizität sicher vom Ort der Erzeugung bis zum Endverbraucher zu leiten, werden Umspannungswerke benötigt, die die Spannung von hohen in niedrigere Ebenen und umgekehrt umwandeln und somit eine sichere Verteilung des Stroms im Netz ermöglichen. Dank seiner guten Isolationseigenschaften wird in Umspannungseinrichtungen, wie Schaltanlagen und Messwandlern häufig SF6 eingesetzt, wobei der Verteilnetzbranche etwa 80 % des weltweiten Verbrauchs zugeschrieben werden. Dieses starke Treibhausgas verursacht im Falle einer nicht vorgesehenen Freisetzung schätzungsweise 23.500 Mal mehr Treibhaus-relevante Emissionen als CO₂; zudem kann es bis zu 3.200 Jahre in der Atmosphäre verbleiben.
Achtzehn der 19 wärmsten Jahre seit Beginn der Aufzeichnungen lagen nach 2001, was zum Großteil auf Treibhausgasemissionen zurückzuführen ist. Durch die Bereitstellung von SF6-freien Lösungen unterstützt GE Kunden und Länder dabei, ihre im Pariser Klimaabkommen vereinbarten Ziele zu erreichen: Durch drastische Reduzierung der globalen Treibhausgasemissionen die Auswirkungen des Klimawandels abzumildern und die Erderwärmung auf deutlich weniger als 2 Grad Celsius zu begrenzen.
„Wir sehen es als unsere Verantwortung, mit gutem Beispiel voran zu gehen“, sagte Reinaldo Garcia, CEO von GE Grid Solutions. „Für uns ist es sehr wichtig, vernünftige Lösungen zur Minimierung von Treibhausgasemissionen zu entwickeln. Ich bin stolz darauf, mit g3, einer der führenden Lösungen des Grid Solutions Portfolios, Kunden eine Verringerung ihrer Emissionen zu ermöglichen.“
Bis zum Jahr 2025 wird GE Grid Solutions SF6-freie gasisolierte Schaltanlagen für bis zu 420 kV, Dead-Tank- und Live-Tank-Leistungsschalter für bis zu 550 kV sowie Messwandler für bis zu 420 kV auf den Markt bringen. Das geplante g3 Portfolio bis zum Jahr 2025 finden Sie hier. Derzeit sind die g3 Produkte von GE typengeprüft und verfügbar für Live-Tank-Leistungsschalter sowie gasisolierte Schaltanlagen bis max. 145 kV, für gasisolierte Leitungen (GIL) bis max. 420 kV sowie für Messwandler bis max. 245 kV.
„GE steht an vorderster Front, wenn es um die Entwicklung von neuen Technologien geht, die die elektrischen Übertragungs- und Verteilnetze revolutionieren werden. Zudem unterstützen wir unsere Kunden dabei, in den Gemeinden, in denen sie tätig sind, etwas Positives zu bewegen“, sagte Vera Silva, Chief Technology Officer von GE Grid Solutions. „Indem wir unser g3 Angebot auf alle wichtigen Hochspannungsanwendungen ausweiten, helfen wir Unternehmen dabei, den ökologischen Herausforderungen unserer Zeit wirksam zu begegnen.“
Seit der ersten Pilotinstallation eines g3 420-kV-GIL durch das britische Unternehmen National Grid im Jahr 2017 haben sich 15 weitere Netzbetreiber für g3-Anlagen von GE entschieden, darunter SPEN und SSEN aus Schottland, Axpo in der Schweiz, der französische Betreiber RTE sowie der deutsche Übertragungsnetzbetreiber TenneT. Durch frühzeitigen Einsatz dieser branchenführenden SF6-freien Technologie konnten diese 16 Netzbetreiber Installationen vermeiden, die einen Isolationsgasbestand von mehr als 386.000 Tonnen CO2 über das Netz repräsentieren.
Weitere Informationen über das g3 Umspannungs-Equipment von GE finden Sie hier
Klicken Sie hier, um auf die interaktive g3 Applikation von GE zuzugreifen
Hinweis für Herausgeber:
Informationen zu GE Renewable Energy
GE Renewable Energy ist ein Geschäftsbereich mit 15 Milliarden USD Umsatz und bietet eine der umfangreichsten Paletten von Lösungen im Bereich der erneuerbaren Energien, um Kunden ganzheitlich, zuverlässig und wirtschaftlich eine nachhaltige und ökologische Energieversorgung zu bieten. Im Zusammenspiel von landseitigen und Offshore-Windkraftwerken, Rotorblättern, Wasserkraft, Speicherung, Solarenergie und Netzlösungen sowie Hybridsystemen mit erneuerbaren Energien und digitalen Dienstleistungen hat GE Renewable Energy mehr als 400 Gigawatt Leistung erneuerbarer Energien installiert und mehr als 90 Prozent aller Versorger weltweit mit Netzlösungen ausgerüstet. Mit etwa 40.000 Mitarbeitern in mehr als 80 Ländern schafft GE Renewable Energy Mehrwert für Kunden mit dem Bestreben, eine wirtschaftliche, zuverlässige und nachhaltige Versorgung mit grünem Strom herzustellen.
Folgen Sie uns unter www.ge.com/renewableenergy, auf www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy oder www.twitter.com/GErenewables
Informationen zu Grid Solutions von GE
Grid Solutions als Teil von GE Renewable Energy bedient mit über 17.000 Mitarbeitern in etwa 80 Ländern Kunden auf weltweiter Basis. Grid Solutions unterstützt Versorger und Industrie dabei, Strom effizient vom Erzeuger zum Verbraucher zu leiten und gleichzeitig die Zuverlässigkeit, Effizienz und Ausfallsicherheit des Netzes zu maximieren. Weitere Informationen zum Geschäftsbereich Grid Solutions von GE Renewable Energy finden Sie unter www.gegridsolutions.com.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005192/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT