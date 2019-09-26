Noom anuncia inversión de Serena Ventures

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 26, 2019 07:43 AM EDT
Noom, la compañía líder mundial en cambio de comportamiento, ha anunciado que ha recibido una inversión de Serena Ventures para ayudar a financiar el crecimiento continuo de la compañía. Además del capital, Noom tendrá acceso a la amplia red de la firma y a la creciente lista de empresas de cartera. Los programas clínicamente probados de Noom combinan la benevolencia de los entrenadores con la tecnología moderna y la psicología para proporcionar apoyo, orientación y motivación adaptados a cada persona durante su período de adelgazamiento.
Desde su creación en 2014, Serena Ventures ha invertido en más de 30 empresas emergentes, con diversos tipos de liderazgo, empoderamiento, creatividad y oportunidades. La misión de la compañía es ofrecer oportunidades a los fundadores de negocios en una gama de industrias que cubren el comercio electrónico, alimentación y bebidas, moda, salud y bienestar y el interés común. Su cartera, que incluye Lola, Impossible Foods, Wing y Masterclass, consta de inversiones del 60 por ciento de los fundadores y ahora incluye Noom, que fue fundada por dos inmigrantes, Saeju Jeong y Artem Petakov, procedentes respectivamente de Corea del Sur y Ucrania.
"Creo firmemente que todo el mundo debería tener acceso a una vida más saludable. Por eso decidí invertir en Noom", señala Serena Williams. "Noom ha encontrado el equilibrio adecuado entre empatía, tecnología y ciencia para permitir a las personas lograr un cambio de comportamiento significativo y duradero", añade.
"El enfoque de Noom encaja con los usuarios que buscan una vida más saludable, no solo las personas que quieren la nueva dieta de moda, y estamos agradecidos por ese apoyo", comenta Saeju Jeong, cofundador y CEO de Noom. "Serena Williams es una fuerza dentro y fuera de la pista. Su pasión por el empoderamiento personal es evidente. Su inversión en Noom demuestra la confianza de la industria en nuestro equipo y misión, y confirma sin duda la necesidad de cambiar el sector de las dietas para la pérdida de peso tal como lo conocemos para promover un cambio rentable y sostenible", concluye.
Durante la última década, Noom ha trabajado junto a más de 50 millones de usuarios con el objetivo de perfeccionar sus programas de cambio de comportamiento patentados, los cuales están diseñados para promover resultados relevantes para la salud y sostenibles para mejorar la misma y reducir los costes sanitarios. La combinación de tecnología, ciencia y más de 1.000 entrenadores permite a Noom realizar cambios consistentes y duraderos. En lugar de una solución única para todos, el enfoque basado en datos de Noom se centra en la psicología de los comportamientos saludables, creando y eliminando hábitos, las percepciones de los usuarios sobre sí mismos y sus habilidades, entre otras muchas cosas.
Acerca de Noom, Inc.
Noom es el líder mundial en cambio de comportamiento, con acciones disruptivas en los sectores de la pérdida de peso y el cuidado de la salud. Al combinar el poder de la inteligencia artificial, la tecnología móvil y la psicología con la empatía de más de 1.000 entrenadores personales, Noom ayuda a las personas a vivir de forma más saludable cambiando sus hábitos a largo plazo. Más de 50 millones de personas están siendo testigo de los beneficios de los cursos de cambio de comportamiento de Noom, incluido el programa virtual de prevención de la diabetes, que fue el primero de su tipo en ser reconocido por los CDC. La plataforma Noom ya es utilizada por las principales compañías farmacéuticas y de salud para mejorar los resultados de los pacientes de todo el mundo. La compañía tiene su sede en Nueva York y oficinas en Seúl y Tokio.
Acerca de Serena Ventures
Serena Ventures se centra en empresas en etapas tempranas y les da la oportunidad de darse a conocer. A medida que crecemos, esperamos guiar a los jóvenes fundadores y apoyar a los emprendedores prometedores a su próxima fase de desarrollo. Serena Ventures crea acuerdos, fomenta la colaboración dentro de las empresas matrices y desarrolla oportunidades de asociación en toda su extensa red. Al igual que muchas empresas en las que hemos invertido, todavía estamos empezando y esperamos poder marcar la diferencia.
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005462/es/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT