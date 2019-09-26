Wilson Electronics Announces Its Most Powerful Cell Boosters for Residential Use in Canada - The weBoost Home MultiRoom and Home Complete

|By Business Wire
|

|September 26, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Wilson Electronics, the industry leader in cellular signal booster technology, today announced the Canadian launch of the weBoost Home MultiRoom and weBoost Home Complete, two powerful, consumer-friendly indoor cell signal boosters designed to provide reliable cellular connectivity in homes up to 5,000 and 7,500 square feet, respectively. Compatible with all mobile devices and wireless carriers in North America, the boosters allow users to enjoy better voice quality, fewer dropped calls, uninterrupted texts and faster data streaming at home.
The Home MultiRoom is perfect for solving cellular signal issues in two to three large rooms in a home. weBoost’s new, custom-designed antennas (in contrast to the generic supplier antennas used by competitors), as well as the booster’s max gain of 65 dB and up to 21 dBm in total uplink-output power, allow the Home Multiroom to reach cell towers up to 40 percent farther away than previous models with up to 80 percent more indoor coverage.
For those looking to maximize cellular coverage throughout their entire home, the Home Complete is the ideal solution. It boasts 72 dB in max gain and up to 24 dBm in total uplink-output power, making it capable of reaching cell towers up to 26 percent farther away than the Home MultiRoom. The Home Complete also extends indoor coverage up to 46 percent more than the Home MultiRoom.
The weBoost Home product line offers consumers much more than technological breakthroughs. They also benefit from improved aesthetics, with booster units made to fit user-friendly custom mounting brackets while featuring stylish, fabric-covered inside antennas designed to complement contemporary décor. For ease of installation and versatility, the inside antenna can be installed in its own custom bracket (either vertically or horizontally) with the included 3M Command™ strips or placed on a shelf using its built-in kickstand. In addition, the Home MultiRoom also features a flat window cable to allow for access between the outside antenna and booster with a simple, drill-free installation.
“In today’s fast-paced world, reliable cellular connectivity is crucial in the home,” said Wilson Electronics’ CEO Bruce Lancaster. “Whether it’s keeping in touch with friends and family or completing important tasks for your business, the Home MultiRoom and Home Complete are the perfect solutions to ensure strong cell signal in homes of all sizes.”
Out of the box, the Home MultiRoom and Home Complete feature everything needed for easy, do-it-yourself installation, including:
- Cell signal booster
- Outside directional antenna
- Fabric-covered inside panel antenna
- Outside antenna mounting bracket
- Custom mounting brackets for boosters and inside panel antennas, with 3M Command™ Strips
- Power supply, cables, and cable mounting clips
How it works: The powerful outside antenna reaches out to cell phone towers to receive a signal. The antenna then transmits this signal to the booster. The booster receives this outside signal and amplifies each of the supported frequency bands simultaneously for all carriers throughout the indoor space using a series of sophisticated onboard software, low noise amplifiers and filters; along with its inside antenna. The device utilizes this stronger signal as calls and data are transmitted back through the booster to the cellular network.
Certified by Industry Canada and pre-approved by all carriers, the weBoost Home MultiRoom and Home Complete are now available for purchase through authorized resellers. The Home MultiRoom is priced at $799.99 and the Home Complete is priced at $1399.99. All boosters feature a two-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
For more information, please visit www.weboost.ca or follow weBoost using @weBoost on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About weBoost and Wilson Electronics, LLC
Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro and weBoost, is a market leader in cellular signal booster technology, dedicated to delivering wireless network coverage to everyone, everywhere. Each booster is FCC approved to amplify signal from all major carriers for all cellular devices; significantly improving cellular coverage in homes, vehicles and commercial buildings. The company has developed and manufactured cell phone signal boosters, antennas and related components for more than 20 years—establishing an extensive portfolio of intellectual property surrounding mobile phone repeater and booster architectures along the way. All Wilson Electronics products are designed, assembled, and tested in the USA. For more information, visit www.weboost.ca.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT