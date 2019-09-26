Centec Networks Unveils TsingMa™ Ethernet Switching Silicon for 5G Transport and Edge Computing Networks

|By Business Wire
Centec Networks, a leading innovator of Ethernet switching silicon and SDN white box solutions, today announced the TsingMa CTC7132 system-on-chip (SoC) device, its sixth-generation switching silicon that is designed to help fuel the transformation from 4G to 5G deployment and from traditional cloud computing to edge computing with optimized cost, power, performance and features.
“Built upon our proven Transwarp™ switch architecture, the TsingMa chip is a complete SoC device that is purpose-built to address the growing demand for extreme low latency, comprehensive end-to-end tunnel security and rich network telemetry in the era of 5G and edge computing,” said Tao Gu, vice president of business development at Centec Networks. “TsingMa is the first of a series of new chips we are rolling out for OEMs and ODMs so they can build a new class of network equipment for 5G transport and edge computing networks.”
“Powered by Artificial Intelligence, network automation can effectively solve the operation and maintenance challenges of massive nodes in 5G deployment,” said Tang Xiongyan, chief scientist of Network Technology Research Institute at China Unicom. “TsingMa’s capability of collecting comprehensive metadata of network flows, deep forwarding states and perceived behavior, is a powerful tool for the development of intelligent network automation.”
“Edge computing is one of the key capabilities of 5G, enabling services with lower latency, higher bandwidth and stronger security,” said Geng Liang, Manager of Edge Computing Research Group, Network and IT Department, China Mobile Research Institute. “TsingMa combines high integration, low power and great flexibility, with strong security and extensive network telemetry, which makes it an ideal solution for edge computing networks.”
“Top-notch network security is essential in the upcoming mass deployment of 5G and edge computing," said Bob Wheeler, principal analyst at The Linley Group. "Equipped with a dedicated encryption engine, the TsingMa switch offers comprehensive point-to-point security with MACSec and end-to-end security for tunnel overlays, strong weapons in combating ever-increasing security threats at the network edge."
“The upcoming mass deployment of 5G and multi-access edge computing will put a more stringent requirement on the x-Haul networks not only for much higher bandwidth and extreme low latency but also for greater security and enriched network visibility, which requires a new class of switch silicon," said Simon Stanley, analyst at large with Heavy Reading. "It's good to see Centec rolling out TsingMa series chips targeting this market, with a different feature set than those switch chipsets designed for cloud-scale data center networking."
The TsingMa devices deliver significant benefits to infrastructure builders and solution providers, including:
-
End-to-End Tunnel Security: The TsingMa switch's built-in security engine extends the ASE256-based encryption algorithm beyond point-to-point MACSec functionality to such tunnel payloads as VXLAN-based packets. It also implements Control and Provisioning of Wireless Access Points (CAPWAP)-based Datagram Transport Layer Security (DTLS) encryption to ensure end-to-end tunnel security. The switch supports these and other service-aware CloudSec functions across any IP network without sacrificing performance and latency.
-
Deep-State Telemetry and Visibility: The TsingMa chip supports extensive network telemetry and visibility on both a packet basis and at the session level. With its integrated on-chip telemetry engine, the switch collects real-time deep-state statistics information for individual packets and sessions. In addition, forwarding behavior along with the other metadata such as minimum delay, maximum delay, and both minimum and maximum jitter can be collected in the telemetry engine for each session.
-
Deterministic Low Latency: Support for the latest Precision Time Protocol (PTP)/1588SyncE mechanism for enhanced synchronization accuracy so the TsingMa switch can meet the more stringent delay requirement for 5G and edge computing. Additionally, Centec’s proprietary X-PIPE innovation gives the TsingMa device near-deterministic low latency for applications such as 5G fronthaul.
- Flexible Tunnel Programmability: TsingMa supports flexible tunnel programmability for the identification, en-capsulation/de-capsulation and editing behavior of extensive tunnels, such as Point to Point Protocol over Ethernet (PPPoE) and General Packet Radio Service Tunneling Protocol (GTP), to further integrate router functions to address the key requirements of flexibility, convergence and low latency of 5G and edge computing networks.
Centec Networks will continue to innovate in switch silicon design to meet fast-growing industry demand for the most cost-effective yet powerful chips. As an established switch silicon vendor, Centec is committed to working closely with partners including leading equipment manufacturers and operators to develop a strong ecosystem for deploying 5G and edge computing networks.
TsingMa CTC7132 silicon samples and turnkey reference solutions are shipping to selected customers and multiple design-ins are underway with volume production scheduled for the first quarter of 2020. The reference solution includes a software development kit (SDK) for the chip and Centec’s CNOS system-level reference software that provides a comprehensive solution for L2/L3 and SDN applications.
ABOUT CENTEC
Centec Networks provides innovative switching silicon and white box solutions that improve SDN deployment while empowering it for carrier, enterprise and data center networks. Leveraging a high-performance open SDN architecture, Centec enables seamless migration from the traditional L2, L3 and MPLS/MPLS-TP architecture to the new SDN era while solving some of SDN’s biggest challenges. Centec and its customers are redefining the future of network switching. For more details, please visit the Centec website at http://www.centecnetworks.com.
