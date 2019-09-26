Aporeto Announces Explosive Growth in 2019, Adds Two Veteran Executives

|By Business Wire
|
|September 26, 2019 08:06 AM EDT
Aporeto, a leader in Zero Trust Cloud Security, today announced two new executive appointments to fuel the company’s already accelerating growth. Aporeto has grown recurring revenue more than 600 percent year-over-year in the first three quarters of 2019, adding multiple Fortune 500 customers across financial, service provider and high-tech verticals, among others. The company is now announcing that Sunil Sampat joined Aporeto as chief revenue officer and Gregg Holzrichter as chief marketing officer.
Sampat has a long, proven track record of scaling early stage startup revenue and sales teams and holds go-to-market and business advisory roles with multiple tech startups. He comes to Aporeto after holding leadership and advisory positions with various security, cloud and data companies, including SiSense, Dyn, Palerra, Okta, Telligent, Worklight, and Endeca.
Holzrichter spent the past five years as chief marketing officer at Big Switch Networks, where he helped scale the company and establish it as a leader in the software-defined networking (SDN) market. Before Big Switch, Holzrichter had a 20-year executive marketing career, working for iconic technology companies, including Siebel Systems, PeopleSoft, VMware, Virsto and Medallia. While at VMware, he helped scale the Americas marketing organization, contributing to the company’s phenomenal growth through its IPO.
“The opportunity that I see at Aporeto reminded me of prior game-changing technologies that helped create new categories, like VMware server virtualization along with the Virsto software-defined storage, which was acquired to fuel the VMware vSAN franchise. Aporeto’s application identity-based approach to Zero Trust Cloud Security, giving organizations the ability to deploy apps up to 90 percent faster with consistent hybrid cloud security policies, was incredibly powerful and the customer traction over the past two years was impressive,” commented Gregg Holzrichter. “I am looking forward to working with the entire team to accelerate our go-to-market momentum.”
“I joined Aporeto to help turbo-charge the revenue growth and to guide the company as it enters a new phase of maturity and expands into new markets,” said Sunit Sampat. “The company’s unique approach to cloud security is the most powerful way to secure multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments across multiple geographies, at scale, for customers in various verticals where our compelling TCO, ROI and functional value have won their business.”
“We have been working with Aporeto since its inception,” said Peter Wagner, founding partner, Wing Venture Capital. “The company’s products continue to lead the cloud security market technically, the team is growing rapidly, and it is rewarding to see the positive reaction the company is getting from major customers and partners today. We welcome Gregg and Sunil to team Aporeto and look forward to the impact they will have on the company’s evolution.”
“I am excited to have these two proven, high-caliber executives on the Aporeto team to take the cloud security market by storm,” said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Aporeto. “We already have a number of phenomenal customer and technology proof points, so with Sunil and Gregg now on board, we are poised for incredible scale in the business. It will be fun to watch the impact that this team can have on the cloud security market.”
For more details on Aporeto's Zero Trust Cloud Security solutions, read the case study on how Informatica reduced application deployment by 83 percent with Aporeto on AWS or register for the upcoming webinar.
About Aporeto
Aporeto is a leader in Zero Trust Cloud Security, providing comprehensive network security through microsegmentation and secure access to applications and infrastructure by using application identity rather than IP addresses. Aporeto protects against attacks and enables complete visualization, simplified proof of compliance, centralized policy management, and accelerated app migration across all workloads including containers, Kubernetes, serverless, service mesh and VM environments. Aporeto future-proofs hybrid cloud infrastructures, delivering stronger cloud security, operational security agility to accelerate digital transformation, and better ROI for any infrastructure at any scale. Learn more at www.aporeto.com or request a free trial at https://www.aporeto.com/trial/.
