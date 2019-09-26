California Pizza Kitchen Kicks off National Pizza Month by Giving Away up to 10,000 Free Take and Bake Pizzas With Grubhub on October 1

There’s no denying it – pizza is #1 in the hearts of Americans! The third annual National Pizza Survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll®* on behalf of California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) among over 2,000 Americans ages 18+, found that the top food Americans would choose if they could only eat one food for the rest of their lives is PIZZA (22%) – for a third year in a row! The survey, which reveals new insights into the pizza eating habits and pizza trends among Americans and Millennials, confirms that America’s love affair with pizza is still burning strong.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005275/en/

California Pizza Kitchen is celebrating National Pizza Month by giving away up to 10,000 free Take and Bake Pizzas in partnership with Grubhub on Oct. 1 (Graphic: Business Wire)

In honor of America’s love for the classic combination of dough, sauce and toppings, CPK has teamed up with Grubhub to give away up to 10,000 free CPK Take and Bake Pizzas** on October 1 with no delivery fee and no minimum purchase required. CPK’s fresh Take and Bake Pizzas, which launched at CPK locations nationwide in July 2019, are made to order in-restaurant with the same premium ingredients and creative California-style pizza flavors that guests love from the restaurants, ready to be cooked at home so that guests can enjoy an oven-fresh pizza on their own schedule.

In addition, from October 2-31, guests can continue celebrating National Pizza Month with free delivery and a free Take and Bake Pizza on all CPK orders with a minimum purchase of $15, limit one free pizza per Grubhub account**.

“National Pizza Month is an important time at California Pizza Kitchen, and we’re excited that the findings from our 2019 National Pizza Survey confirm what we already know: pizza holds a special place in our hearts and in our lives,” said Jim Hyatt, CEO of CPK. “So, we think it’s fitting to celebrate our favorite month, and Americans’ favorite food, by giving them more of what they love: free CPK Take and Bake Pizzas, so everyone can join the pizza party and enjoy a hot, oven-fresh California-style pizza at home, on their schedule. It’s our way of sending a big high-five to the pizza lovers across the country.”

To participate in the 10,000 free CPK Take and Bake Pizza giveaway, guests can download the Grubhub app or visit www.Grubhub.com and choose from one of the following Take and Bake Pizza varieties on hand-tossed dough: The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza or Margherita Pizza. There is no minimum purchase required and no delivery fee. The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. local time of your preferred CPK location and is available at all CPK locations currently listed on the Grubhub app. Guests are encouraged to share their National Pizza Month celebration with #CPKTakeAndBake on Twitter and Instagram.

California Pizza Kitchen’s 2019 National Pizza Survey highlights include:

Pizza is #1: If Americans could only eat one food for the rest of their lives, the #1 choice is pizza (22%)

If Americans could only eat one food for the rest of their lives, the #1 choice is pizza (22%) Pizza > Dating: 40% of Americans would be willing to give up dating for a year in order to have free pizza whenever they want

40% of Americans would be willing to give up dating for a year in order to have free pizza whenever they want Less Selfies, More Pizza: More than half (55%) of Americans (and 61% of Millennials ages 23-38) would be willing to give up social media for a year in order to have free pizza whenever they want

More than half (55%) of Americans (and 61% of Millennials ages 23-38) would be willing to give up social media for a year in order to have free pizza whenever they want Pizza All Day: 65% of Americans believe that pizza is an acceptable breakfast meal

65% of Americans believe that pizza is an acceptable breakfast meal Pizza & Chill: The top food Americans cite as their favorite food to eat while watching/streaming TV is pizza (38%)

The top food Americans cite as their favorite food to eat while watching/streaming TV is pizza (38%) Rock On: If Millennials could share a slice of pizza with a celebrity***, their #1 choice would be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (24%)

If Millennials could share a slice of pizza with a celebrity***, their #1 choice would be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (24%) Could This Pizza BE More Delicious?: More Americans would prefer to share a pizza with the cast of “Friends” (49%) than the cast of “The Office” (31%)

More Americans would prefer to share a pizza with the cast of “Friends” (49%) than the cast of “The Office” (31%) The Great Pizza Debate: 38% of Americans believe that pineapple on pizza should be illegal

38% of Americans believe that pineapple on pizza should be illegal Will Plank for Pizza: Almost half of Millennials (46%) have exercised specifically so they could indulge in pizza

Almost half of Millennials (46%) have exercised specifically so they could indulge in pizza Must Love Pizza: 25% of Americans (and 36% of Millennials) would go on a date just to have someone pay for their pizza

25% of Americans (and 36% of Millennials) would go on a date just to have someone pay for their pizza Pizza Party: 23% of Americans who have ever been married (and 38% of Millennials of the same group) wish they would have just served pizza at their wedding

23% of Americans who have ever been married (and 38% of Millennials of the same group) wish they would have just served pizza at their wedding Hot or Cold?: 69% of Americans prefer to eat leftover pizza hot, while 23% prefer to eat it cold

69% of Americans prefer to eat leftover pizza hot, while 23% prefer to eat it cold Ready, Set, Pizza: The top event Americans cite as their favorite event to order pizza for delivery is Game Day (44%)

The top event Americans cite as their favorite event to order pizza for delivery is Game Day (44%) More Pizza, Please: 23% of Americans (and 34% of Millennials) eat pizza five or more times per month

For a full list of survey findings, please visit http://www.cpk.com/pizzasurvey.

To learn more about CPK’s menu and check the availability of items in your area, please visit www.cpk.com/menu.

* Survey Methodology: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of California Pizza Kitchen from August 26-28, 2019 among 2,014 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 632 are ages 23-38. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

** Free CPK Take and Bake Pizza and free delivery available at participating CPK restaurant locations on the Grubhub platform until 10/31/19 at 11:59 PM local time. Orders placed from 10/2 through 10/31 must be at least $15 (before tax, tip, fees, and value of CPK Take and Bake Pizza) to redeem free CPK Take and Bake Pizza and free delivery offer. Limit 1 free CPK Take and Bake Pizza per customer while supplies last. Limited selection and customization options available for promotional CPK Take and Bake Pizza items. Limit 1 free delivery order per diner per day. Discounts will be applied on eligible orders at checkout. May be combined with select discounts only. No exchanges. Offer cannot be combined with cash. Only available for personal (non-corporate) accounts. Grubhub reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the offer, or any part of it, for any reason at any time, including, without limitation, if any fraud or technical failure impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the offer.

*** Options presented include: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian West, Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 240 restaurants in 10 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @californiapizzakitchen, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards™ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 125,000 restaurant partners in over 2,400 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005275/en/