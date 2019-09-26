The Future of 5G Lies in the Enterprise, Not the Consumer Market

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 26, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
The future of 5G lies in the enterprise, states global tech market advisory firm, ABI Research. In its new whitepaper, The Five Myths of 5G, ABI Research finds that use cases across different vertical markets, such as industrial automation, cloud gaming, private Long-Term Evolution (LTE), and smart transport systems, will become pervasive, and will unlock new opportunities for Mobile Service Providers (MSPs) along the way.
However, this bright and lucrative future may be hampered by 5G’s past. That’s because early 5G implementations were designed to fit the needs of the consumer market first. “The intent was to allow MSPs and their technology suppliers to harvest the low-hanging revenues of the consumer space before gradually extending the network’s capabilities to meet the needs of the enterprise,” explains Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.
Unfortunately, this process has proven a lot more costly and time consuming than initially thought. In fact, ABI Research estimates show that if MSPs rely solely on consumers to justify their investments in 5G rollouts, it could take up to 15 years to realize any ROI.
MSPs have every hope that 5G will help them reduce the cost per Gigabyte (GB) of bandwidth and improve the Average Revenue per User (ARPU) compared to existing access technologies. But, 5G is expected to be much more expensive compared to its predecessors. This is due to the network densification it requires and the addition of a great number of new functions, both at the core and the access sides of the network. As a result, the implementation and democratization of 5G will come at very high costs, notably Operational Expenditures (OPEX), which are already increasing at a very alarming pace.
“This raises the question, ‘What incremental consumer Average Revenue per User (ARPU) will 5G create?’ The answer is, undoubtedly, ‘Not enough,’” says Carlaw.
Industrial telcos could potentially become the new cash cow for securing 5G ROI. Indeed, 5G is positioned to be a major component of enterprise digital transformation and a reliable wireless communication platform that could create trillions in economic value across many enterprise verticals.
However, as things stand now, implementations for enterprise applications are far from optimized. As a result, MSPs have been unable to accelerate the enterprise digital transformation and unlock new business opportunities in this environment. “Network architecture flexibility, interoperability with legacy operation processes, cost effectiveness, network determinism, security, and reliability will be equally important for the enterprise as providing bigger pipes—a value proposition that has long resonated well within the consumer market but is unlikely to attract industrial verticals,” Carlaw points out.
The idea of building a 5G network capable of accommodating the needs of multiple markets and industries is a big fantasy of MSPs. “The reality is that the implementation approaches that have been designed for the consumer market will not adequately serve enterprise verticals. The “build it and they will come” approach is simply unrealistic and is one of the myths holding back the 5G market,” concludes Carlaw.
These findings are from ABI Research’s The 5 Myths Of 5G report. This report is part of the company’s 5G Industry research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.
To learn more about the misconceptions surrounding 5G’s value proposition and learn how MSPs, technology suppliers, and enterprises can actually unlock new business opportunities, download our free whitepaper, The 5 Myths Of 5G.
About ABI Research
ABI Research provides strategic guidance to visionaries, delivering actionable intelligence on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces across the world. ABI Research’s global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.
For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005067/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT