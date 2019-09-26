New Context and Idaho National Laboratory to Develop Operational Cybersecurity Technology

|By Business Wire
September 26, 2019
New Context, a leading innovator in cybersecurity research for highly regulated industries, today announced its ongoing collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to research and develop next-generation operational technology (OT) cybersecurity tools. These technologies will strengthen the protection of U.S. critical infrastructure, including the electric grid, from cyber threats.
The project will use the Structured Threat Information Expression (STIX) standard, geographic information system (GIS) layering and efficacy measures to enable operational technology (OT) systems components to determine the next logical threat when an incident occurs.
“New Context is excited to continue its strategic relationship with INL to develop next-generation cyber security tools for operational technology systems,” said Andrew Storms, VP of Security Services for New Context. “Our nation’s critical infrastructure is constantly under cyber-attack and cyber security research and development efforts are part of New Context’s core mission in keeping the connected world safe.”
The project is funded by the Cybersecurity for Energy Delivery Systems (CEDS) Program in DOE’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response.
“Incorporating emerging technologies focused on enabling and contextualizing timely cyber threat information is one of the goals of the Geo Threat Observables project,” said Idaho National Laboratory project manager Rita Foster. “Providing descriptive and actionable information that is both sharable and implementation-ready has already been pioneered by New Context for the energy sector. Their expertise makes them a valuable partner for our laboratory.”
The technology and process developments produced by these ongoing projects will help to enhance the reliability and resilience of the nation’s energy critical infrastructure through innovative, scalable, and cost-effective research and development efforts of cybersecurity solutions and operational capabilities. The technologies to be developed are expected to have broad applicability to the U.S. energy delivery sector by meeting their needs in a cost-effective manner with a clear path for adoption by asset owners and operators.
About New Context
New Context, Inc. is the security innovator for highly regulated industries. Our products and consulting services enable global leaders in energy, government and across the enterprise to build, deploy and maintain Secure Compliant Data Platforms. The company is a leader in DevSecOps, open standards, advancing the development of STIX, TAXII and OpenC2 for security automation as a force multiplier for defenders.
About Idaho National Laboratory
Idaho National Laboratory is one of the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratories. The laboratory performs work in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and environment. INL is the nation’s leading center for nuclear energy research and development, and a leading provider of control systems cybersecurity solutions. Day-to-day management and operation of the laboratory is the responsibility of Battelle Energy Alliance.
