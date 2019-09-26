AppZen Appoints Debashis Saha as VP of Engineering

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 26, 2019 09:17 AM EDT
AppZen, the world’s leading AI platform for modern finance teams, today announced that Debashis Saha is joining the company as Vice President of Engineering. Debashis will be responsible for leading the company’s engineering, infrastructure and operations as they relate to AppZen’s products and AI platform. He will join the Executive Leadership team at AppZen.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005537/en/
Debashis Saha, VP of Engineering at AppZen (Photo: Business Wire)
“Debashis has a deep understanding of how to develop and deliver cutting-edge, large-scale technology solutions that solve real-world problems,” said Anant Kale, CEO, AppZen. “We’re building the AI platform of the future for finance leaders in the world’s leading enterprises. Debashis’s experience as a customer-focused technology leader is a perfect fit. I’m delighted to have him join our leadership team.”
“Even though we have made massive advances in data, infrastructure and AI technologies, I have seen first hand how hard it is to use AI and machine learning across enterprises,” said Debashis Saha, Vice President of AppZen Engineering. “For the last few years, I have worked to democratize AI and transform how next-generation applications are developed with an AI-first architecture across all layers of the stack. AppZen's mission to build a platform for modern finance teams is the perfect environment for me to innovate, iterate and scale an industry-leading next-generation AI platform. I am blown away by the energy and the passion of the talented team at AppZen, and I’m truly humbled to have this opportunity to build the most innovative enterprise AI platform.”
“As AppZen continues to deliver innovation based on AI, we are excited to leverage Debashis's deep expertise in platform and data architectures to build an AI platform that will allow us to develop, deploy and monitor AI models at an unprecedented pace,” said Kunal Verna, CTO and co-founder, AppZen.
Debashis has over 20 years of experience working in Silicon Valley with some of the largest technology brands. Previously, Debashis served as Vice President of Platforms for eBay, PayPal, and Intuit and held technology leadership roles at Oracle Corporation and enterprise health benefits platform Jiff. Debashis championed open source projects Apache Kylin and Apache Eagle, and drove their traction and success.
Debashis holds over 30 patents, is a published author with technical articles in the areas of data, cloud and distributed computing, and has been honored with the President of India gold medal for academic excellence. He earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and a Certificate of Professional Development from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
About AppZen:
AppZen delivers the world’s leading AI platform for modern finance teams. Starting with AI-powered auditing of business spend, we automate manual process, uncover problems, and optimize decision making at scale for enterprises around the globe, including one-third of the Fortune 500. Our platform combines patented computer vision, semantic analysis, and deep learning with intelligence from thousands of online sources to understand financial transactions in business context and make decisions before those transactions happen. AppZen is a must have for CFOs and their teams to reduce spend, comply with policy, and streamline process.
Since we released our platform in 2016, over 1,500 enterprises have standardized on AppZen, including four of the top five banks, four of the top ten media companies, four of the top ten pharmaceutical manufacturers, two of the top five aerospace companies, and six of the top ten software providers. Visit us at www.appzen.com and follow us on Twitter at @AppZen.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005537/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT