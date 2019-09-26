Project Management Institute Announces Acquisition of FLEX from Net Objectives

|By Business Wire
September 26, 2019
Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession, today announced the acquisition of FLEX from Net Objectives. The FLEX approach helps organizations understand “what’s not working” at a system level and identify bottlenecks and eliminate them to improve workflows. Together, FLEX and PMI’s recently acquired Disciplined Agile (DA) will offer solutions to address organizations’ major pain points. The result is stronger business outcomes, faster.
There are several advantages to leveraging FLEX to complement DA:
- PMI members will have the opportunity to acquire strong, credible new capabilities and certifications that will differentiate them and open doors with the combined DA and FLEX offering.
- Current agile practitioners will be able to leverage a more mindful, tailored approach to agility, driven by an agile and lean mindset and empowered by processes that fit their context, which enables stronger outcomes than would be possible with more prescriptive approaches.
- Enterprises around the world will enjoy a more tailored approach to enterprise agility based on their specific needs and context.
- PMI, DA and FLEX partners will have access to an expanded set of product offerings for their stakeholders and customers.
- PMI and DA members will receive access to FLEX content and online learning.
“This acquisition is an important building block for PMI as it addresses new ways of working in an increasingly agile world, and greatly expands the capabilities of project managers and agile practitioners alike,” said Sunil Prashara, president and CEO of PMI. “PMI is now positioned to add even more value for members by providing a full continuum of products, services, training and certifications to project managers, agile leaders and their teams wherever they are in their careers – sometimes even before they know they need it. Regardless of approach, whether it be traditional or agile, project or product, PMI is uniquely positioned to deliver value for individuals and the organizations they serve.”
“Initially formed to bring differentiated and exceptional value to our clients, Net Objectives has been successful in exceeding its clients’ demands and beyond in terms of supporting the agile community as a whole,” said Al Shalloway, CEO and founder of Net Objectives and creator of the FLEX approach. “We are so excited to reach even more professionals and help them cultivate the knowledge they need to succeed, which is made possible by leveraging PMI’s global relationships, as well as the unique blend of PMI, Disciplined Agile and FLEX offerings. This, combined with the rigor of PMI’s certification and its broad view of the agile landscape, which is not limited to one process or method, made for a great fit.”
The integration of the acquisition is beginning immediately, and PMI will provide additional details to members and other stakeholders in due course.
About PMI
Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than three million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research. We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through globally-recognized standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com creates online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives. Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute.
About FLEX
The FLEX approach is an industry leading agile approach based on Lean-Thinking and patterns that improves an organization’s ability to achieve business agility – the quick realization of value predictably, sustainably and with high quality. Companies increasingly depend on the FLEX approach to accelerate delivery of business value using disciplined agile strategies that reflect the realities of agile delivery in complex enterprise situations. As an agile thought leader, Al Shalloway has published over 10 books and trained thousands of agile practitioners to better implement agile methodologies within their organizations.
