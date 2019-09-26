Over 500 Attend Clearwater Conference to Define Gold Standard for Investment Accounting and Operations

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 26, 2019 10:03 AM EDT
Clearwater welcomed more than 500 clients, accounting and finance experts, and other industry participants to Boise, Idaho, September 12-14 for the 2019 User Conference.
This year’s conference reached record attendance, represented by nearly 300 insurance industry professionals, more than 100 attendees from asset management firms, and representatives from corporate and public treasuries, universities, and charitable foundations.
Attendees chose from 29 distinct sessions organized into four tracks. This year’s conference featured the new Clearwater In-Session track, focused on user-led discussion of how institutional investors are using the solution. More than 30 external presenters led sessions and participated as panelists, in addition to many of Clearwater’s subject matter experts.
The User Conference provides a unique opportunity for attendees to network with leaders in their industries while keeping up with the latest industry trends, changes in regulatory guidance, and peer perspectives on the global economic climate. That’s in addition to personalized training and tailored sessions to help users expand their knowledge of the Clearwater system and learn best practices from their industry peers and Clearwater experts.
Speakers from Argo Group, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, London & Capital, the NAIC, and others provided expert insight and analysis on data management, cloud technologies, new accounting guidance, and how they use Clearwater in their daily operations.
The theme of the 2019 conference was “Growing Together.” The past year has been a period of extraordinary growth in financial success and sophistication for so many of Clearwater’s clients that trust the solution for their investment data management, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater continues to grow in lockstep, as the company adds employees, development and operating locations, and continuous product enhancements.
Clearwater personnel look forward to the opportunities to engage with clients and prospective clients to learn more about how they use Clearwater, understand their challenges, and share new product developments meant to meet those challenges.
“In this year's keynote, I shared some of our most pressing priorities for our clients: a focused commitment to developing cutting-edge technology, innovating towards hyper-automation, and providing a truly comprehensive solution to the organizations we serve,” said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer at Clearwater Analytics. “Our solution enables organizations to run their investment accounting operations at the gold standard. We were happy to host so many of those valued clients in Boise, and to learn more about the challenges we are committed to solving.”
Clearwater is a leading provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and reconciliation services for institutional investors at thousands of organizations. Clearwater’s automated solution aggregates, reconciles, and reports on more than $3.5 trillion in assets across thousands of accounts daily.
The 2020 Clearwater User Conference is scheduled for September 17-19 in Boise, Idaho.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics is a global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater helps thousands of organizations make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Clearwater offers a full complement of middle- and back-office solutions like trade confirm/affirm, client billing, composite management, client statements, and more.
Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $3.5 trillion in assets for clients that include Arch Capital, Cisco, CopperPoint Mutual Company, C.V. Starr & Co., Facebook, J.P. Morgan, Knights of Columbus Insurance, Mutual of Omaha, Oracle, Starbucks, Unum Group, WellCare Health Plans, Wilton Re., and many others.
Since its founding in 2004, Clearwater has provided a cloud-native solution that helps investors make the most of their data. Investment professionals in more than 25 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting.
Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearwater-analytics/ | Twitter: @cwanalytics
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005304/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT