Feel the Game With the Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One

September 26, 2019
Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One – the world’s first haptics-driven gaming headset for Xbox One. Powered by Razer’s HyperSense intelligent haptics, the Nari Ultimate for Xbox One delivers enhanced positional awareness and unparalleled gaming immersion.
Razer HyperSense features haptics by Lofelt™, a leading German technology company that specializes in creating advanced haptics for immersive, realistic tactile experiences. It uses special haptic drivers and intelligent digital signal processing to generate high-definition tactile feedback in real time, creating an immersive in-game experience with any Xbox One game. It intelligently picks up on audio cues and transforms them into dynamic vibrations, allowing gamers to truly feel the action with no additional software or game integration required.
By engaging the sense of touch, audio cues can accurately mimic the action in the game. Razer HyperSense replicates the sensations of key game events, from subtle footsteps to powerful explosions with pinpoint positional awareness of their in-game surroundings.
“The Nari Ultimate for Xbox One was designed to bring an added gaming dimension to all gamers,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President for Razer’s peripherals business unit. “With Razer HyperSense, we have enabled gamers to experience their favorite titles with unrivaled gaming immersion.”
The Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One is designed for prolonged use and enhanced comfort, allowing gamers to enjoy hours of uninterrupted gameplay. Its swiveling earcups are equipped with memory foam ear cushions and a cooling gel layer to reduce heat buildup from long-term wear. For ease of use, the headset features a retractable microphone with a quick-mute function, an on-headset HyperSense intensity adjuster, and a game/chat balance slider. The auto-adjusting headband provides a hassle-free and snug fit.
In addition, the Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One features Xbox Wireless for a direct connection to the console with no wireless transceiver required, guaranteeing seamless setup and unlimited freedom of movement. The headset also supports Windows Sonic for more immersive and lifelike audio.
Originally designed for the PC, the Razer Nari Ultimate was launched in September 2018 and received widespread recognition for introducing Razer HyperSense, taking gaming immersion to new heights. With the Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One, Razer now brings the award-winning experience to Xbox One.
