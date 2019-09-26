AnitaB.org Report Finds Representation of Women in Technical Roles at the Entry Level Reaches Nearly 30%

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 26, 2019 11:58 AM EDT
AnitaB.org today announced the results of the organization’s annual Top Companies for Women Technologists program, the only industry benchmark that looks specifically at technical employees and awards companies that are making the most progress toward equity. For the fourth consecutive year, findings show a small but steady increase in the number of women employed in the technical workforce, with the highest representation of women occurring at the entry level.
Top Companies for Women Technologists evaluated 76 companies accounting for more than 572,000 technologists across a variety of fields. Within the participating companies, women held 25.12% of technical roles. This 1.09% increase is on par with the increase from 2018 (1.08%) and represents thousands of new jobs for women technologists, validating that intentional actions can result in increased gender equity.
In 2019, for the first time, participating companies had a combined representation of 29.8% women at the entry level. According to research, when an organization reaches 30% representation of any minority group, the culture begins to change and it’s an indication that representation may start increasing more rapidly.
New this year, AnitaB.org provided a breakdown of the numbers and guidance based on the size of a company’s technical workforce. Medium companies (categorized as having a technical workforce between 1,000 and 10,000) achieved 28.1% representation of women in technical roles – well above the overall average.
Participating companies continue to invest in programs and policies that show significant impact on hiring, retention, advancement, and overall representation of women. The 2019 results saw an increase in flex time policy, gender diversity training, and sponsorship programs. The areas with the highest increase from 2018 were formal policy for eliminating gender bias in performance reviews and gender pay equity policy.
Of the 76 companies that participated in Top Companies 2019, 70 contributed data on race of women technologists. Women of underrepresented groups are still the smallest population in technical roles but representation of Black/African American (8.2%) and Hispanic/Latina (5.8%) populations showed significant increases from last year.
The complete 2019 Top Companies Insights Report offers additional data, insights, and methodology details.
“We could not be more proud of the participating companies who are working to make tech equity for women a reality,” said Michelle C. Flatt, Vice President of Programs at AnitaB.org. “However, we need to see a higher increase of representation than 1% year over year in order to reach 50/50 equity for women in technology by 2025 as an industry. We know what programs and policies work to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion and those that have a positive impact for women technologists. We need companies to remain committed to moving beyond representation toward equity by tracking intersectional data on race and gender, sharing that data regularly and implementing proven strategies that drive diversity among the technical workforce.”
AnitaB.org recognizes the 76 participating companies that made commitments to measure and improve performance on critical gender-diversity metrics and implement programs and policies recommended in previous Insights Reports. This year, “Top Companies Leaders” were honored for being in the top 25th percentile of their technical workforce size category. The leader in each category with the highest total score will be announced on the main stage at the annual Grace Hopper Celebration (GHC) in Orlando, Florida on October 2, 2019.
“This Top Companies report debuts our new focus on promoting 50/50 Equity for Women in Tech by 2025,” noted Dr. Jacqueline Bouvier Copeland, Chief Operating Officer at AnitaB.org. “With a new focus on programs and policies that promote intersectional gender equity and pay parity for all women, we are raising the bar on what it means to be an inclusive workplace.”
Based on extensive research, AnitaB.org believes 50/50 gender equity in tech by 2025 can be achieved by improving equity in pay, hiring, retention, venture funding, and empowerment — all areas where technical women experience the greatest disparities. Top Companies measures these key areas that impact women in technology and provides companies with actionable strategies to increase representation and equity. To participate in Top Companies 2020, fill out this form to receive important updates.
About Top Companies
AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists is a national program that recognizes companies committed to building workplaces where women in technology roles can thrive. The program uses rigorous methodology to analyze data from participating organizations and produce insights across three key areas: representation, employee workplace experience, and programs and policies.
About AnitaB.org
AnitaB.org is a nonprofit social enterprise committed to increasing the representation of women technologists in the global workforce. AnitaB.org engages with tens of thousands of women and leading organizations around the world to build diverse and inclusive workplace cultures. Founded in 1997 by our namesake, computer science visionary Anita Borg, our organization works toward a future where the teams that create technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it.
Follow AnitaB.org on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005668/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT