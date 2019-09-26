Kalray CTO Receives Award For HiPEAC Paper About Kalray MPPA® Technology

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 26, 2019 12:01 PM EDT
Kalray (Paris:ALKAL) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, is proud to announce that Benoît Dupont de Dinechin, Chief Technical Officer of Kalray, received a Paper Award from HiPEAC for his article, written for Design Automation Conference, held earlier this year in Las Vegas, about "Consolidating High-Integrity, High-Performance, and Cyber-Security Functions on a Manycore Processor".
Benoît Dupont de Dinechin is the Kalray processor core main architect, and co-architect of the Kalray MPPA® (“Multi-Purpose Processing Array”) Intelligent Processor. He is also a direct contributor to several components of the Kalray’s AccessCore® software development environment. Benoit has patented more than 10 inventions and has published over 50 conference papers, journal articles and book chapters.
The HiPEAC (High Performance and Embedded Architecture and Compilation) is the premier focal point for networking, dissemination, training, and collaboration activities in Europe for researchers, industry, and policy related to computing systems. Today, it is the biggest network of its kind in Europe, numbers over 1,500 specialists.
This paper written by Benoît Dupont de Dinechin, for Design Automation Conference 2019, describes how the requirement of high performance computing at low power can be met by the parallel execution of an application on a possibly large number of programmable cores.
HiPEAC Coordinator and Ghent University Professor Koen De Boschere commented: "The HiPEAC Paper Awards recognize the achievements of our members in publishing at the most prestigious venues. Kalray is going from strength to strength as a European provider of intelligent technology, and their many-core processors help Europe build on its assets, for example in the autonomous transportation field"
“I am honored that this paper has been recognized by HiPEAC“ said Benoît Dupont de Dinechin, CTO of Kalray. “Kalray’s MPPA® is addressing critical aspects of new intelligent systems that are driving a growing and demanding need for performance, lower power consumption, real time capabilities, combined with safety and security. These are challenges we can tackle with our ten-year expertise and MPPA® patented technology.”
Kalray announced earlier this year the tape-out of Coolidge™, its third generation processor from the unique MPPA® manycore family. The Coolidge processor overcomes many limitations of alternative solutions. The patented Coolidge manycore architecture enables to run simultaneously real-time and compute-intensive heterogeneous applications on the processor with low power consumption, for a real advantage over solutions such as GPGPUs: A perfect fit to run massive acceleration algorithms, low-latency protocols or Artificial Intelligence applications at the Edge. The Coolidge addresses the needs of a wide range of applications from automotive, intelligent data centers, to aerospace, defense, and healthcare.
Click here to read the awarded article: https://bit.ly/2kAEDtB
About HiPEAC
Since 2004, the HiPEAC (High Performance and Embedded Architecture and Compilation) project has provided a hub for European researchers in computing systems; today, its network, the biggest of its kind in the world, numbers around 1,500 specialists. The project offers training, mobility support and dissemination and recruitment services, along with numerous networking facilities to its members. The latest incarnation of the project, HiPEAC 5, was launched on 1 December 2017 and is delivered by 13 partners, led by Ghent University. It is a Coordination and Support Action funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 779656.
ABOUT KALRAY
Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris — FR0010722819 — ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, “intelligent” processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray’s offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA (“Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives”, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005567/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT