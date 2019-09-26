Riverbed Promotes Dan Smoot to Chief Operating Officer; Appoints Globally Recognized Leader of Digital Transformation Alpna J. Doshi as Company’s First Chief Digital Officer

Riverbed Technology®, The Digital Performance Company™, today announced the promotion of Dan Smoot to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the appointment of globally recognized digital transformation leader, Alpna J. Doshi, as the company’s first ever Chief Digital Officer (CDO).

In his new and expanded role as COO, Smoot will continue to lead the Riverbed Customer Success function and will now oversee many of the day-to-day operational functions of the business, helping to create synergies that enable greater business agility and open up more market opportunities. Smoot will take on responsibility of the company’s Strategic Business Operations, Manufacturing and CDO/IT organizations, as well as manage the Company’s annual operating plan. Smoot will continue to report into Riverbed CEO Paul Mountford.

As Riverbed’s first Chief Digital Officer, Doshi is responsible for company’s enterprise IT digital strategy and execution, as well as leading the Riverbed’s global digital transformation, including state of art business process and overseeing business systems, technology and digital services for Riverbed and the new Aternity division. Doshi will report into Smoot and join Paul Mountford’s executive leadership team.

“Since joining Riverbed in June of 2018, Dan has done an excellent job creating, leading and operationalizing our Customer Success organization, which has helped Riverbed capture more revenue opportunities while improving customer relationships,” said Paul Mountford, CEO, Riverbed. “As COO, Dan will now drive operational excellence across the entire business and help expand growth opportunities for our Digital Networking and Digital Experience Management solutions. And with the addition of Chief Digital Officer Alpna Doshi, we now have a world-class leader in digital transformation who will drive collaboration across our digital efforts, make it easier for our partners and customers to do business with us, and bring forward thinking to ensure our customers and Riverbed excel in the digital world today and in the future.”

“I’m greatly honored and excited to be Riverbed’s new COO, leading Customer Success, Manufacturing, IT, and Strategic Business Operations,” said Smoot. “My primary focus will be ensuring we achieve operational excellence across our entire company, both Riverbed and our new formed Aternity division – rising to a new operation level that is thriving with the intelligence, creativity, and collaboration we’re fully capable of bringing to the table.”

“I live by the philosophy that IT is the beating heart of the modern digital organization. It’s often the greatest determinant of a business’s success – creating new opportunities, Software-as-a-Service driving growth and enabling operational excellence to provide the best possible products, services and experiences to customers, partners and employees,” commented Doshi. “At Riverbed, I am excited to bring business value with a strategy for digitalization, innovation and growth – ensuring that IT and the CDO organization continues to have a seat at the strategy table, a must for a technology driven company. It is what is expected at Riverbed and it is the vision that we can help our customers strive to attain as well.”

Smoot joined Riverbed from Salesforce where he was Executive Vice President of Global Partner Sales managing the worldwide partner sales organization. He was also the Executive Vice President of Market Readiness at Salesforce where he created a global organization to deliver critical go-to-market operations. Prior to Salesforce, Smoot worked at VMware as Senior Vice President of Global Customer Operations where he oversaw global services and renewals, global channels and alliances, OEM sales and go-to-market strategy. Before VMware, he spent more than 10 years in a variety of senior leadership roles at Cisco.

Doshi, well known as an industry thought leader in digitization, with operational execution finesse has more than 27 years of global experience as an executive in the information technology, healthcare and telecommunications industries. She is widely recognized for her role in driving digitization, innovation and growth while implementing bold visions globally and ensuring that IT has a seat at the strategy table. She brings business and culture to the forefront of digital transformation. Previously, Doshi served as the Group CIO bringing worldwide digital transformation as an executive of Royal Philips in the Netherlands where she spearheaded complex transformation that enabled the global digital backbone for the organization. Prior to that, she was CIO of Reliance Communications, bringing globally diverse businesses a state of art business solutions, based in Mumbai, India.

Doshi is a highly respected international thought leader, has been a Board member of the TM Forum and presented at numerous global events. She was a CIO of the Year Award Nominee by ICT Media Europe in 2018.

